Experience the future of home entertainment with LG MAGNIT

Experience lifelike visuals like never before with LG’s all-new 136-inch 4K Micro LED MAGNIT display.

At the heart of the screen lies Micro LED technology that employs 24 million self-emissive LEDs. The groundbreaking innovation delivers exceptional realism, and a stunning visual impact that transforms your home viewing experiences.

By replacing the RGB packaging with a full black coating technology, LG has facilitated a deep contrast that enhances color vividness. The MAGNIT’s solid blacks render truly accurate colors while a carefully selected processor controls color purity to ensure a uniform display across the screen.

Image quality is optimized through LG’s a9 AI Processor, which automatically adjusts for the ambiance of the content and enhances the viewing experience. Whether you’re gaming, watching a movie, or watching the screensaver cycle through, auto Genre Selection analyses the content and adjusts the picture to best suit the genre. Furthermore, upgraded deep-learning technology ensures faces appear more vivid and on-screen texts clearer to read.

With LG Smart TV webOS 6.0 platform, LG MAGNIT gives you access to all your favorite apps at the touch of a button. The 136-inch screen supports Miracast and AirPlay 2, allowing you to stream content directly from your smaller mobile devices.

In line with international certification, LG MAGNIT 136” is proven to emit lower levels of blue light, allowing viewers to indulge in the big screen with less visual fatigue. Moreover, the seamless media furniture enables the LG MAGNIT 136” to blend beautifully with its surroundings, offering stylish integration in any home.

Head over to the LG website to shop the new LG MAGNIT display.