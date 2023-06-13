Louis Vuitton’s HK$ 24,000 Horizon speaker now comes in silver

Louis Vuitton has just updated its Horizon Speaker in a new silver colorway.

The hi-fi tech device, that doubles as a home decoration, was inspired by the House’s Toupie handbag and is constructed using stainless steel, leather, and tempered glass.

The 360-degree design pumps out sound from all direction while the surroundings LED lights dance to the beat of music for a portable light show. The entire speaker can be carried like a bad or hung at home to act as a centrepiece at gatherings.

Each Horizon Speaker sees an array of Monogram patterns on the steel mesh as “Louis Vuitton” LED lettering on the perimeter of the speaker. The Horizon Speaker is connected via Bluetooth and has 15 hours of listening time from a 1.5 hour-charge. Each speaker is priced at HK$ 24,000 and can be found at LV flagships this month.

Based on the previous black version, its key design features can be found below:

DESIGN FEATURES

Diameter: 18 cm, height: 14 cm, weight: 1 kg

Perforated and embossed leather with Monogram pattern

Top ring: tempered glass with 23 Monogram flowers

Middle ring: 12 engraved LOUIS VUITTON letters

Touch control bar: tempered glass with color printing

2 rubber feet to position the speaker on the side

Top Monogram light ring: 23 LEDs

Middle LOUIS VUITTON light ring: 12 LEDs

(Images: Louis Vuitton)