‘Lab Report: Louvre x Casetify offers a modern take on the museum’s masterpieces

The new collection highlights the museum’s iconic pyramid structure, as well as artwork from Leonardo da Vinci and others.

Hong Kong-founded creative brand Casetify has just announced its second collaboration with the Louvre. Yes, the Louvre, as in the famous museum in Paris.

If a trip to Paris is a no-go this summer, you can still pretend you’re on vacation with Casetify’s new release. Inspired by the global impact and cultural influence of the Louvre’s most celebrated artworks, the Louvre x Casetify collection takes you on an imaginative tour through the museum’s galleries.

The collaboration includes tech accessories featuring the Louvre’s iconic architecture, paintings and sculptures. This includes phone cases of the museum’s most treasured masterpieces, such as Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci; and of the architectural features of the Louvre pyramid, zooming in on the mesmerising grid design, glass structure and rhombus panes.

Casetify also allows customers to personalise “Le Billet”, an imaginary Louvre entrance ticket, with their own name. The “Le Billet” design comes with motifs from important Louvre works Mona Lisa, Victoire de Samothrace, Sphinx de Tanis and more.

The Louvre x Casetify collection is now available on Casetify’s official website and at the brand’s Hong Kong stores.