LSA Whips: Jerry Wong drives a 1987 Mercedes-Benz 190 E (aka the Sillymobile)

LSA “Whips” takes a look at the people of Hong Kong and their connection with their cars. From classics to hypercars, amazing vehicles are seen all over the city but rarely do we get to learn how their owners come to possess them.

Given the city’s expensive fees in monthly parking and limited space, owning a car is often considered a luxury, then there are others who sacrifice it all just to get behind the wheel. In our first episode, we are joined by Jerry Wong and the car he remembers most from his childhood – the 1987 Mercedes-Benz 190 E (W201) aka the Sillymobile.



The Mercedes-Benz W201 was in production from 1982 to 1993 and was Benz’s first compact-class automobile. One of the most noticeable vehicles when it debuted at the Paris Motor Show, the Bruno Sacco-designed car saw 1,879,629 units produced from its 11-year life cycle.

For Jerry, this car is a piece of nostalgia as he remembers being driven by the same model when he was a child. Born in ’98, you’d think he would be interested in more modern cars, but to him, analog is the way to go. After getting his license, he and his father went to check out some cars, and that’s when they stumbled upon this silver-blue metallic Mercedes-Benz 190 E — the same one he used to get driven around in as a child. Needless to say, it was a no-brainer.

After some minor repairs, Jerry’s car was brought to life. He only has one thing left to fix and that’s to restore the original cassette tape deck. You may see Jerry driving around Repulse Bay, as currently, his routine involves an early morning drive to the beach just before the city wakes up.