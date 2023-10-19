Manage who replies to your Instagram stories with these easy steps!

Most of our day-to-day interactions with our friends, some long-distance family members or even colleagues happen via Instagram. With social media so deeply ingrained into our lives, everyone has access to everyone and honestly, it can get too overwhelming sometimes. Isn’t it? Instagram has more than two billion monthly active users, the majority of whom don’t shy away from cluttering people’s DMs with their (mostly unsolicited) opinions, spiteful messages, trolling and whatnot! Add to it the privacy concerns that come with such increased exposure to the masses. While you can’t change someone’s opinion on what you post, you can definitely limit the people flooding your Instagram DMs (with nasty comments and reply) by restricting access to your Instagram stories.

Thankfully, Instagram has created many provisions to protect one’s privacy. When it comes to Instagram stories, the platform’s default setting allows everyone to see your stories and respond to them directly via a message. However, you can prevent selected individuals from both seeing and responding to your stories. Those who have been restricted simply won’t be able to view the text box on your Instagram story to slide into your DMs. Luckily, the process is very simple!

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide to manage who replies to your Instagram stories

Here’s how to control who replies to your Instagram stories

Go to your Instagram profile and tap the Menu icon (three horizontal lines).

Click on ‘Settings and Privacy’ and scroll down to the ‘How others can interact with you’ section.

Next, tap the ‘Messages and story replies,’ option and further select ‘Story replies’.

Here you’ll have three options to choose from. Either you can allow replies from all followers, from the followers you follow back or don’t allow them at all.

Tap the ‘Don’t allow story replies’ option and voila, it’s done!

If someone’s constantly barging into your DMs and causing a ruckus, you can also restrict them. If a person in the ‘restricted’ list responds to your Instagram story, their messages will directly go to the ‘Message Requests’ rather than landing in your DMs.

Go to the intended user’s profile and tap on the three dots on the top right. The first option in the pop-up will be ‘Restrict’. Tap on it and Instagram will restrict the profile. You can follow the same steps to unrestrict someone.

Apart from limiting the number of people who can reply to your Instagram story, you can also completely hide your stories from these users!

Hope this guide helps you de-clutter your Instagram DMs!

(Hero image credit: Pramod Tiwari/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Alexander Shatov/ Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I restrict replies on Instagram stories?

Simply go to your settings and tap on the ‘Story replies’ sections. Here you have the provision of restricting replies on your stories.

How do you control Instagram stories?

Instagram allows you to restrict people from viewing your stories as well as limiting the number of people who can reply to your stories.