The Marshall Woburn III home speaker is an absolute powerhouse

The powerful Marshall Woburn III speaker has arrived. Sized at 15.75 x 12.4 x 7.99 inches, the largest in the trio in the Woburn series, the Woburn III packs a 90-watt woofer, two 15-watt mids, and two 15-watt tweeters.

Set to elevate your living space with its timeless design and future-proof performance, the Woburn III delivers a finely-tuned balance of crystal-clear highs and resonating lows and is now equipped with LE Audio support. LE Audio enables seamless wireless streaming, improved power efficiency, and advanced multi-streaming capabilities, for an enhanced and uninterrupted listening experience.

For those looking for more a custom-tuned hi-fi listening experience, the Woburn III’s next-generation Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and 3.5 mm input, coupled with Marshall’s Bluetooth app offers access to advanced settings and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates for a personalise sound. In keeping with its roots and legacy, the speaker also has physical knobs to fine-tune direction, bass, and treble.

Weighing in at 7.45 kg, this powerful speaker will be a fixture to any home with its solid construction and use of premium materials. Priced at HK$4,999, the Woburn III is available in the colour options Black or Cream. Those interested can find the speaker over at stockists like Lane Crawford, Eslite, Log-on, and Fortress.

It should be noted as well that for those that are currently in the market for a Marshall Woburn III, Handsome Factory is offering a free hair cut or wet shave with each purchase.

(Images: Marshall)