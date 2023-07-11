The new CLE Coupé is Mercedes-Benz’s answer to the BMW 4 Series

Buckle up, because Mercedes-Benz is coming out with a brand-new luxury car series in 2024. Coined the CLE Coupé, the latest two-door model is the successor of both the C-class and E-class Coupés, which were recently discontinued by the German car manufacturer.

Sleek and streamlined, the CLE lands with two electrified drivetrains and a high-tech interior echoing design elements from the C-class and E-class cars. The coupé will be available to purchase in the United States beginning in early 2024, with a cabriolet version following.

The car’s aesthetics combine features from both the C- and E-class models. The modern LED headlights and trapezoidal grille are facets of the C-class design, while the wide-stretching taillight is reminiscent of the E-class.

The bodywork is Mercedes through and through, incorporating elegant, fluidlike surfaces cut with dynamic edges. The bumpers undulate smoothly, and the grille is composed of the signature Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star.

The latest model totals up to 191 inches from bumper to bumper, making it stretch further than the C-class by 6.5 inches and the E-class by the slightest. While the additional length is situated largely in the car’s overhangs, the wheelbase mostly measures the same at 112.8 inches. Mercedes also stated that the CLE includes a roomier cabin in comparison with its predecessors, seeing as its trunk can contain three golf bags.

The cabin is heavily reminiscent of the one in the C-class model, with the same circular air vents, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and an 11.9-inch central touchscreen positioned towards the driver. Leather wrapping makes for a comfy steering wheel, and heated front seats with four-way lumbar support allow for an enhanced driving experience.

Luxurious options including ventilated seats and a seven-zone massage function are also available. For optimal in-car ambience, the CLE model is also equipped with a 17-speaker Burmester surround-sound system with Dolby Atmos, enabling “individual instruments or voices to be placed around the listening area”.

While there isn’t much news yet on the price, we’re expecting the reveal when the car hits U.S. markets early next year. Until then, enjoy the official photos of the CLE Coupé and its open-top counterpart above.

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)