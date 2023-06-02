Meta Quest 3 VR headset is coming this fall. Watch out, Apple.

Meta Quest 3, the latest-gen mixed reality headset from Meta will be arriving this fall. The launch already has existing Quest fans excited, and perhaps Apple die-hards might consider this headset over the rumoured Apple VR headset drop next week. The Meta Quest 3 costs USD 499 and will be shipping out the customers later this year.

The latest mixed reality headset from Meta comes with the highest resolution display so far from the company, with pancake optics — users can look forward to twice the graphics performance over the Quest 2, meaning the Meta Quest 3 will support smoother play and the crispest minute details in immersive gaming.

In addition to a slimmer and more comfortable design, the Meta Quest 3’s Touch Plus controllers have also been revamped, and the headset is compatible with over 500 VR titles, right out of the box. Boasting 128GB of storage in the base model, there are options to add storage for those who need it.

Meta claims the Meta Quest 3’s new features will make mixed reality a seamless blending of the physical and virtual worlds. The device is purported to intelligently understand and respond to objects in the users’ current physical space, resulting in a natural, intuitive user experience. Advances in tracking tech means the controllers will feel like a natural extension of the hands, and hand tracking is supported out of the box so it’s also possible to use the device controller-free.

At a relatively low price of USD 499 for the Quest 3, VR fans don’t need to pay (too much) to play. Those who still have their eye on the Quest 2 will be pleased to know that the price for the headset will be dropping with the release of the Meta Quest 3. Sounds like a win-win all around.