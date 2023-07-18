MODERN g releases “WearCool” wearable air conditioner

MODERN g’s WearCool is the more powerful alternative to a hand fan. As the days get hotter and hotter in Hong Kong, people are resorting to battery-powered neck fans, cooling jackets, and even Sony’s REON POCKET (now on its 4th iteration).

The WearCool keeps your hands free while delivering a cool blast of air to the body. Adjustable to fit a number of waist sizes, the WearCool delivers up to 17 hours of immediate cooling with its large capacity 5000mAh battery.

As the jets point upwards, this device can be worn discreetly under a shirt or jacket and controlled via the dedicated app. At full power, the WearCool blows out ultra-high-speed cold air up to 5m/s. Other features include three levels of fan power, Type-C charging, and 5 air outlets in total located on the front and back.

Priced at ¥32,500 JPY (~$1,820 HKD), the MODERN g WearCool is available now over at the brand’s website. For those interested in how the WearCool is actually worn, the company has released a few lookbook images of the device in action.

