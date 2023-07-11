Montblanc releases its first ever in-ear headphones the “MTB 03”

Looking for a luxury headphone experience? Well, this one is for you. Montblanc has come up with its first wireless in-ear headphones MTB 03, that combine bespoke sound experience and optimal comfort.

Although the luxury Maison offered over-ear headphones in the past, the MTB 03 are the brand’s first-ever in-ear headphones. Priced at HK$2,950, the new in-ear headphones feature a simple and classy design of deep black light-weight resin surface with its white Montblanc emblem on top. The inspiration for the design comes from the signature aesthetics of the Montblanc Meisterstück.

With both in-ear and over-ear headphones, Montblanc allows customers to enjoy their favourite music while traveling or at home.

Dr. Felix Obschonka, Director of New Technologies says “Headphones have become such an essential part of our daily endeavors and digital routines, we wanted to create a high-performance solution that used premium materials to ensure a subtle yet elegant statement of quality, with a design that was uniquely Montblanc.”

Montblanc has worked with a prominent sound engineer well known for his 30 years of experience on Sennheiser’s headphones, Axel Grell, for the best fine-tuning. Sound can be crafted to each customer’s preference with the “Montblanc Sound Signature.”

Dr. Felix Obschonka explains, “Just as everyone’s handwriting is different, so is everyone’s hearing, requiring the level of customization that Montblanc Sound Signature can offer for an optimal experience.”

Other notable features of MTB 03 include wireless charging from its aluminum charging case, active noise cancellation, water resistance, and touch controls to answer phone calls and play/pause music.

Head over to Montblanc’s online store and physical retail locations to purchase Montblanc’s first-ever in-ear headphones.

(Images: Montblanc)