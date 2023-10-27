Motorola’s latest concept phone can be worn like a watch

Motorola has just unveiled a fun new way to carry around your smartphone. Shown at the recent Lenovo Tech World event, the tech brand showed how far it has come in the exploration of AI and flexible displays.

The concept smartphone features a flexible 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display that has a fabric back in orange. Assuming the back has hidden magnetic points, the phone can be anchored to your wrist via a metal cuff — simply bend the phone into a curve and attach to the wrist like a bangle.

When curved to the upright position into the self-standing position, the 6.9-inch display changes to a 4.6″ display for both a wrist display or selfie stand. On top of the phone itself, Motorola also demoed some of its AI technology with MotoAI. With just the snap of a photo, the AI program can interpret what the user is wearing and personalize the interface of the phone for a number of AI-generated themes.

Other software like AI Text Summarization, Privacy Content Obfuscation, and 2.0 Mobile Doc Scan were also elaborated on. Watch the video above to see the concept in action, or head to Lenovo’s website to learn more about the device.

(Images: Motorola)