Nintendo has now sold over 125 million Switch consoles worldwide

Nintendo has just revealed its numbers for total global Nintendo Switch sales.

As of March 31, 2023, the gaming corporation has sold 125.62 million units of its Nintendo Switch console, including the Lite, and OLED version. This new number now puts the Nintendo Switch in the spot as third best-selling console of all time, surpassing the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Game Boy. The Switch now sits just under the Sony PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS.

In addition to the Switch’s success, Nintendo also released data showing that over 1.03 billion games for the Switch have been sold worldwide as well. Gematsu has the 10 best-selling first-party Switch titles below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 53.79 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 42.21 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 31.09 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 29.81 million

Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 25.82 million

Super Mario Odyssey – 25.76 million

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 22.10 million

Super Mario Party – 19.14 million

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 15.41 million

Ring Fit Adventure – 15.38 million

While this is an impressive number, the report also showed a 20 percent drop in year-on-year sales for the Switch.

(Image: Nintendo)