Nothing Phone (2) is officially here and here’s everything we know about the design, features and more!

The Nothing Phone (2) has been officially launched and it’s taking the smartphone world by storm.

Nothing, the company behind the Phone (1), has once again delivered a product that promises to revolutionise the smartphone experience. The Phone (2) is the sequel to the first semi-transparent smartphone, which was launched almost exactly a year ago. Nothing has listened to user feedback and made significant improvements to the new model, making it a significant step up from the first model.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone (2)!

What’s new about the Nothing Phone (2)?

The Phone (2) boasts a flagship-class processor and improved build-quality, which means users can expect faster performance and a sturdier build. But that’s not all – Nothing promises a more mindful and intentional smartphone experience with this new model. The company has taken into account the negative effects that excessive smartphone use can have on mental health and well-being, and has designed the Phone (2) with this in mind.

The Phone (2) is designed to help users achieve a better balance between their digital and offline lives. It offers a more streamlined user experience with features that are easy to use and understand. The semi-transparent design, which was a signature of the Phone (1), has been retained in the new model, giving it a unique and stylish look.

In short, the Nothing Phone (2) promises to be a game-changer in the world of smartphones. Its combination of best-in-class features and a more mindful approach to smartphone use make it a must-have for anyone who wants to stay connected while maintaining a healthy balance between their digital and offline lives.

Enhanced Aesthetics

The Nothing Phone (2) boasts a design that is both iconic and meticulously engineered, with obsessive attention to detail. The design of the Phone (2) builds on the success of its predecessor, the Phone (1), and the Nothing team has spent countless hours perfecting every detail of the design to ensure that it delivers a refined and elegant aesthetic that is sure to turn heads.

One of the key design features of the Phone (2) is its enhanced aesthetics, achieved through a careful consideration of the shapes, colours, positioning, and texture of each component. The result is a device that is both beautiful and functional, with a design that is optimised for a more ergonomic hands-on experience. The Phone (2) has a thinner midframe and a glass back that is pillowed for added comfort, providing users with a device that is comfortable to hold and use for extended periods of time.

In addition, the Phone (2) features a semi-transparent design that was a signature of the Phone (1), giving it a unique and stylish look that is sure to turn heads. The Nothing team has taken great care to ensure that every aspect of the design is optimized for the user experience, from the placement of buttons and ports to the overall feel of the device in the hand.

Larger screen and an improved build

The Nothing Phone (2) has introduced significant improvements over its predecessor, including a larger and brighter 6.7″ flexible OLED panel with a resolution of 120Hz Full HD+. This new screen is now symmetrical with thinner bezels, providing an even more immersive viewing experience than before. Additionally, the punch-hole selfie camera, which was previously located in the top left corner, has been moved to the centre, ensuring that users can take perfect selfies with ease.

In terms of build quality, the Phone (2) boasts a slightly raised 3D glass for the rear, which not only contributes to the overall aesthetic of the phone but also provides a more comfortable grip. The new grey colour option accentuates the Glyph interface, adding a touch of sophistication to the device. However, it is worth noting that the Phone (2)’s water resistance has only slightly improved with an IP54 rating, which means that it is essentially splash-resistant.

Upgraded processor and storage space

Another significant improvement that Nothing has made to the Phone (2) is the upgraded processor and storage space. The Phone (2) now comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is a major upgrade from the Snapdragon 7 series processor in the first-generation Phone (1).

With the new processor, users can now enjoy an 80% improvement in performance, which translates to smoother and faster performance, whether you’re browsing the web, streaming videos, or playing games. This makes it one of the most powerful smartphones in the market. In addition, the Phone (2) comes with 8GB of RAM and a base storage of 128GB, which is more than enough for most users. However, if you need more storage space, the Phone (2) now offers a 12GB RAM option with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. This is a significant improvement over the previous Nothing Phone (1), which only had a maximum storage capacity of 256GB.

The upgraded processor and storage space means that you can now store more photos, videos, and other files on your device without worrying about running out of space. Moreover, with the additional RAM, you can now run more apps simultaneously without experiencing any lag or slowdowns. This makes it a great option for heavy users who multitask a lot on their smartphones.

New Glyph interface

The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a new and improved Glyph interface that is designed to help users be more present in their daily lives. The company has increased the number of LED segments in the Glyph Interface, making it more customisable and functional. With the new Glyph Interface, users can now use it as a visual countdown and progress tracker for ride or delivery services, making it easier to keep track of their schedules. Moreover, the Glyph Interface now includes additional features such as a volume checker and timer, which can be incredibly useful for users who need to keep track of their time and sound levels.

The Glyph Interface also includes Essential Glyph Notifications, which allow users to stay focused without missing important alerts. When receiving a notification from selected contacts or apps, the top-right LED segment will remain on until the notification is addressed. This feature ensures that users do not miss important notifications, which can be crucial for those who rely on their smartphones for work or other important matters.

Furthermore, the new Glyph Composer allows users to personalise their experience even further by creating unique Glyph Ringtones—allowing users to express their individuality and creativity, making their smartphone experience truly unique and tailored to their preferences. With the Glyph Composer, users can create custom Glyph Ringtones that reflect their personality and style, making their smartphone experience even more enjoyable and fun.

Nothing OS 2.0

The Nothing Phone (2) is not just a new and improved smartphone, but it also comes with a redesigned operating system – the Nothing OS 2.0. This new version of the operating system is designed to promote intentional smartphone use and reduce distractions, delivering a fast and efficient user experience with a focus on Nothing’s design aesthetics.

One of the standout features of Nothing OS 2.0 is the monochrome layout, which gives users the option to remove app labels and provides a more mindful experience when navigating the device. This design choice is aimed at reducing distractions and creating a more intentional relationship with the device.

Not only that, but the new operating system also introduces widgets on the home and lock screens, which provide quick access to key functions without having to open apps—essentially saves time and improves productivity, making it easier to get things done.

Users can also customise the grid design, widget size, and colour themes, as well as new folder layouts and illustrated covers. This customisation option allows users to personalise their device to their preferences, making the device even more enjoyable and fun to use.

Nothing has also optimised the software to provide a fast and smooth user experience, with app opening speed on the Phone (2) now up to twice as fast as that of the Phone (1). In addition, Nothing has refined over 500 transitions and animations, making the device feel more responsive and fluid.

Powerful camera upgrades

The Nothing Phone (2) has an impressive camera system that is considered to be one of the best in the market. It comes with a 32 MP front camera and dual 50 MP rear cameras with advanced sensors. Moreover, the phone’s 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) is capable of processing camera data up to 4,000 times more than the previous model, allowing for cutting-edge algorithms to provide highly accurate photos and videos. With this upgraded ISP, the Phone (2) can leverage advanced algorithms to produce highly detailed and accurate images, even in low-light settings.

The Phone (2) also features an Advanced HDR algorithm that captures eight frames with varying exposure levels to produce a final image that is true to life. This feature ensures that users can capture high-quality images that are true to the original scene, preserving an abundance of intricate details in each frame.

In addition, the Motion Capture 2.0 feature uses advanced AI-based technology to ensure precise focus on moving subjects. This feature is incredibly useful for users who want to capture fast-moving action shots or video footage. With Motion Capture 2.0, users can rest assured that their subjects will always be in focus, no matter how fast they are moving.

The phone also allows for 4K video recording at 60fps on the main rear camera, with built-in EIS and OIS for smooth results. The Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) features ensure that the video footage is stable and smooth, even when the user’s hand is not steady.

Moreover, the front camera enables 1080P self-recording at 60fps, which is ideal for users who enjoy taking high-quality selfies or recording vlogs. With this feature, users can capture high-quality footage of themselves in a variety of settings, whether they are indoors or outdoors.

Bigger battery and premium performance

The Nothing Phone (2) has significantly improved its battery life compared to its predecessor by increasing the capacity to 4,700mAh. This upgrade ensures that users can use their phone for longer periods without worrying about running out of battery. Moreover, the Phone (2) also comes with fast wired charging capabilities that can support up to 45W, which is an improvement from the 33W in the previous model. This means that users can quickly charge their device and get back to using it in no time.

Wireless charging remains at 15W, which is still an impressive feature. Additionally, the Phone (2) is equipped with LTPO technology, which allows for a dynamic switch between 1-120Hz on the 6.7″ display. This technology can cut down power usage by as much as 30%, which is a significant improvement from the previous model.

Sustainability initiatives

The Nothing Phone (2) not only boasts an array of advanced features and components compared to its predecessor, but it also represents the culmination of the company’s ongoing sustainability initiatives. With a 5 kg reduction of CO2, the Phone (2) highlights Nothing’s commitment to sustainability and the environment.

To achieve this goal, Nothing has taken several measures to reduce its carbon footprint and overall impact on the environment. For instance, the Phone (2) incorporates 100% recycled aluminum for the mid-frame, buttons, and SIM tray tip. Additionally, 80% of plastic parts are made from recycled and bio-based materials, while 100% recycled tin and copper foils are used for circuit boards. Over 90% of recycled steel is also utilized for all 28 steel stamping parts, and zero waste from the assembling process ends up in landfills.

Furthermore, the final assembly plant and the recycled aluminum production plant both use 100% renewable energy, further reducing the Phone (2)’s carbon footprint. Additionally, the packaging for the Phone (2) is FSC MIX certified and plastic-free, with over 60% recycled fiber, ensuring that the product’s packaging is environmentally friendly.

Stay tuned for the price updates on 14 July 2023!

(All images courtesy of Nothing)