From OnePlus One to OnePlus 11: All the OnePlus phones in chronological order

In the tech industry, the brand OnePlus is synonymous with the term ‘flagship killer’. In fact, it was OnePlus who coined the phrase and created a banger of a smartphone that shook Samsung out of its slumber in the early 2010s. For almost an entire decade, an upstart smartphone brand backed by Oppo had eaten into the sales of its arch-rivals like Samsung and Apple. Unlike other Chinese startups of the time that relied solely on their lower prices, OnePlus created its own fanfare by giving a quality user experience that was second to none in the industry. Mark our words, second to none! Not even Apple could match OnePlus’ user experience.

The two names behind OnePlus’ rapid growth were Carl Pei and Pete Lau, who used their reliance on Oppo’s resources to create the first few generations of their smartphones. The Oxygen OS experience became instantly popular for offering the most polished Android experience, emphasising speed and smoothness. Sadly, a shuffle in the upper management saw Carl Pei quit OnePlus and head on a different path to create Nothing. OnePlus too took a different path under Oppo’s leadership, branching out into other categories to help fill up its kitty. The OnePlus Nord series caters to the budget segment whereas the Chinese market gets to see different versions of OnePlus devices. It’s too complicated, unlike OnePlus’ early days.

Although OnePlus is no longer the same entity as it used to be, its flagship smartphones continue to offer some of the most value-for-money propositions in the premium smartphone segment. The upcoming OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open are likely to take a massive leapfrog in technology, posing a more significant threat to Samsung and Apple than ever before.

This, as it happens, gives us a nice excuse to look back at all the OnePlus smartphones in order of chronology and trace their evolution through the years. Check it out!

All OnePlus smartphones in order of chronology