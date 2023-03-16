GPT-4: OpenAI releases a new version of the viral chatbot ChatGPT

The artificial intelligence research lab OpenAI has released GPT-4, the latest version of its popular chatbot chatGPT. Ever since ChatGPT was launched in November 2022, millions of users have used the AI feature to get some truly creative results. With the launch of its latest version, users will now also be able to get detailed and extensively researched outputs.

Announcing GPT-4, a large multimodal model, with our best-ever results on capabilities and alignment: https://t.co/TwLFssyALF pic.twitter.com/lYWwPjZbSg — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 14, 2023

In a blog post, the company said: “We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning.” It also added that AI technology “exhibits human-level performance” when it comes to dealing with professional and academic-level tasks.

What are the features of GPT-4?

According to the company’s blog post, GPT-4 will be more creative and collaborative than ever before. Along with generating output, it can edit and iterate with users on creative and technical tasks such as composing songs, writing movie scripts and even learning (and adopting) a user’s specific writing style.

The new model will be able to accept images as inputs and provide captions and analysis for them. For example, it can give you an output of recipe suggestions from photos of ingredients. How cool is that? It now also has the ability to answer questions using human-like language. It can also process up to 25,000 words and allows users to gather information like long-form content, extended conversations and document search and analysis. The latest model was trained on Microsoft Azure AI supercomputers which allow the delivery of GPT-4 to users around the world. The company also added that GPT-4 has many known limitations that they “are working to address, such as social biases, hallucinations, and adversarial prompts.” They also said that they encourage and facilitate transparency, education of users and wider AI literacy as the global community adopts these upcoming models. Tech The best ChatGPT alternatives to try Where is GPT-4 available? As of now, GPT-4 is available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, who pay USD 20 per month for the service. It has also already been implemented in Microsoft’s search engine Bing.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Pexels and Unsplash/Emiliano Vittoriosi and Andrew Neel)

This story first appeared here.