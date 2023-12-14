Porsche Design and AOC come together for the Agon Pro PD49 Display

Porsche has just announced a new display with AOC that merges the worlds of design and gaming.

This high-performance curved monitor is for those looking for that extra special monitor for their rig, or just a display to go along with one of their favourite sports cars. Sitting at 49 inches, this massive Porsche Design | AOC Agon Pro PD49 display features QD-OLED technology and was designed with a stand that references Porsche’s steering wheels.

Performance-wise, the monitor has a refresh rate of 240 Hz with a response time of 0.03 ms. It also has a wide colour space of 99% DCI-P3 and 99% sRGB displayed at 5K resolution. It’s a monitor you can feel, as the angular blade design concept with dual branding, slim 5 mm profile, and aluminium construction gives this display a serious desk presence. Weighing 28 lbs, the display also houses two 15W, DTS Sound-certified speakers. For those curious about the aspect ratio, the PD49 boasts an impressive 32:9 aspect ratio.

The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD49 display is currently up for pre-order for a retail price of $2,350 USD (~HKD $18,300).

