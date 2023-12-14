facebook
Porsche Design and AOC come together for the Agon Pro PD49 Display
14 Dec 2023

Porsche Design and AOC come together for the Agon Pro PD49 Display

Ambrose Leung

Porsche has just announced a new display with AOC that merges the worlds of design and gaming.

This high-performance curved monitor is for those looking for that extra special monitor for their rig, or just a display to go along with one of their favourite sports cars. Sitting at 49 inches, this massive Porsche Design | AOC Agon Pro PD49 display features QD-OLED technology and was designed with a stand that references Porsche’s steering wheels.

Porsche Design AOC

Performance-wise, the monitor has a refresh rate of 240 Hz with a response time of 0.03 ms. It also has a wide colour space of 99% DCI-P3 and 99% sRGB displayed at 5K resolution. It’s a monitor you can feel, as the angular blade design concept with dual branding, slim 5 mm profile, and aluminium construction gives this display a serious desk presence. Weighing 28 lbs, the display also houses two 15W, DTS Sound-certified speakers. For those curious about the aspect ratio, the PD49 boasts an impressive 32:9 aspect ratio.

The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD49 display is currently up for pre-order for a retail price of $2,350 USD (~HKD $18,300).

For more tech gear, B&O took us back to the future for the launch of the Beolab 8.

Porsche Design and AOC come together for the Agon Pro PD49 Display

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

