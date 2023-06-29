Samsung and Pokémon are back for Ditto and Jigglypuff Galaxy Buds

Samsung and Pokémon are back at it again. If you thought the Pokéball-themed releases last time were cute, this trio of the Galaxy Buds2/Buds2 Pro modeled after Ditto, Snorlax, and Jigglypuff are on a whole new level of playfulness.

Set for a South Korean launch, each set will be priced at ₩130,000 KRW (Approximately $775 HKD) and ₩200,000 KRW ($1,200 HKD) for the Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro, respectively. Those looking for less bulge can opt for the Snorlax or Ditto versions as they close relatively slim in profile. For those looking for the full three-dimensional look can choose Jigglypuff with its round and ball-like design.

If this is anything like the previous Samsung Pokémon drop in Korea, these are set to sell out fast. The official Samsung page has these set to go on sale over at G Market first with an official physical release today at Samsung Gangnam.

The Pokémon franchise continues to celebrate milestones as one of the most prevalent anime IPs in the world, and that has meant that the number of collaborations has been increasing. While the collaboration with ANA for a Pikachu Jet was impressive, this offers fans a chance to display their love for the franchise in a pocket-sized (after all, they are Pocket Monsters) offering.

(Image: Samsung)