Samsung unveils the ViewFinity S9, a new 5K monitor

The new ViewFinity S9 brings quality visuals to work and entertainment in one monitor.

Samsung is expanding its ViewFinity monitor lineup with the launch of the 27-inch ViewFinity S9. The new 5K monitor arrives optimised with all the tools needed in industries like graphic design and photography.

Named a CES Innovation Award honoree in 2023, the ViewFinity S9 has exceptional picture and text clarity, allowing professionals to work on ultra-high resolution content without needing to zoom in and view their projects in 5K.

The monitor provides more saturated and vivid colours with crisper details with 99% DCI-P31 and 218 PPI (pixels per inch). A typical brightness of 600 cd/m2 makes working easier in any lighting environment.

Using the Smart Calibration feature controlled with smartphones, users can conveniently customise the ViewFinity S9’s screen. The basic mode allows for quick and easy adjustment of white balance and gamma settings, whilst the professional mode gives the user complete control of colour temperature, luminance and colour space.

Other details include a TUV-certified Intelligent Eye Care to reduce eye strain; a built-in 4K SlimFit camera that connects via pogo pin without additional cables or equipment; and Thunderbolt 4 and mini DisplayPort inputs in addition to USB-C.

“Our new 5K monitor is designed to deliver the highest performance and best experience for professionals in creative and visual industries,” says Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the ViewFinity lineup, we will provide creatives with top-notch visual experiences, along with the lifelike colour clarity and versatile connectivity they need to achieve the best in any project.”

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 drops globally on 26 June on the brand’s official website and at retail stores.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Samsung)