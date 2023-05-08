SkyTrak releases a new affordable golf launch monitor

SkyTrak has just released a new product to help golfers analyse their game without breaking the bank. Introducing the affordable SkyTrak+ launch monitor, SkyTrak looks too bring doppler radar technology to the masses with a compact tracker that can be used for home bays or at the driving range.

The SkyTrak+ packs a lot of the tech seen in the premium launch monitors: dual doppler radar, a photometric camera system, access to over 100,000 golf courses, a large hitting area, PC/mobile connectivity, 5Ghz Wi-Fi capabilities, and USB Type-C rapid charging.

Powered by Rapsodo, the portable system works with normal golf balls and does not require special stickers on your clubs. Priced at $2,995 USD ($23,500 HKD), pre-orders are now live at SkyTrak Golf with shipping commencing at the end of May.

(Images: SkyTrak Golf)