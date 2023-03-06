Snapchat has developed a bot powered by ChatGPT

Your newest friend is an AI — we’re not joking. Snapchat has unveiled My AI, a new bot developed from ChatGPT; it takes the form of a kind of virtual friend at your disposal. Here’s what we know.

Snapchat wants to be known as a friendly social network. The platform headed by Evan Spiegel has unveiled My AI, a bot powered by the latest version of ChatGPT. This virtual feature will allow users of the platform to have conversations as they would with their friends. Snapchat’s My AI will be able to recommend gift ideas, write a haiku or even provide an itinerary for a hiking trip, explains the release.

About the Snapchat bot My AI, which is based on ChatGPT

Compared to ChatGPT, the tool will be subject to even more moderation and will have to respect the rules of use of the app. Don’t think about asking the Snapchat bot just any question and getting an answer My AI will not be able to work with insults, violent content, sexually explicit content or political content.

However, the social network has warned its users about potential errors arising from the bot, still under development : “Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.”

“The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we’re going to talk to AI every day,” Evan Spiegel told The Verge. “And this is something we’re well positioned to do as a messaging service.”

The “My AI” tool will be pinned above your other conversations with friends in the chat section of the app.

For the moment, this new tool has only been launched in the United States and is only for Snapchat+ subscribers (paid subscription at USD 3.99 each month), the goal being to boost the platform’s revenues. Snap also hopes to make $6 billion in revenue and at least $1 billion in free cash flow by 2023.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main and Featured image: Thought Catalog/ Unsplash)