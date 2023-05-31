Sony officially confirms PlayStation 5 Project Q handheld

Sony has just released further details regarding its Project Q handheld device for the PlayStation 5.

The Project Q is an 8-inch display that is meant to run games from your PS5 over Wi-Fi. It displays 1080p graphics at 60fps, and packs signature PS5 DualSense controller features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/0nzemSWSCV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2023

While there is no news if Project Q can be used outside of your home, we do know that it is more of a supplement to playing your favourite PS5 titles when the TV is not available, and that it will rely on the Remote Play function. Each game title will also need to be already installed on your main console as well for the Project Q to work.

There no set release date, but it is expect to launch later this year along with the PlayStation Bluetooth earbuds. With both the Project Q and Bluetooth earbuds, Sony now looks to give gamers more freedom to experience their titles outside of just the living room.

(Images: PlayStation)