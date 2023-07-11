Sony’s HT-AX7 Portable Theatre System surrounds users with immersive audio

Japanese technology giant Sony is releasing the HT-AX7, a Portable Theatre System that can introduce captivating spatial sound anywhere in an indoors environment.

The new system is simple to use – users can enjoy an all-immersive audio experience by placing the three speakers around them, without any need for additional installations.

The speakers use Sony’s Spatial Sound Mapping technology, which effectively surrounds the user with sound by creating phantom speakers at the front, rear and overhead.

Just like in a movie theatre, you’ll feel like the sound is coming from everywhere around you, and all you’ll need to do is position the three speakers nearby.

Also included in the HT-AX7 is Sony’s upmixer algorithm, which converts stereo into three-dimensional surround sound. By doing a real-time analysis, the algorithm identifies individual sound objects and reallocates them, enveloping users in continuous audio.

The system can last up to 30 hours when fully charged, and is operable through wireless connectivity via Bluetooth® technology. Users can simply bring the HT-AX7 around the house and connect it to any device they want. Unlike traditional home theatre systems, the portable quality of the speaker allows users to experience their favourite shows, movies and music on all Bluetooth devices.

There won’t be any wires connected to the HT-AX7, either, eliminating any potential eyesores. The speaker’s appearance on its own is stylish and understated, making it compatible with any interior. Its rear speakers are not only seamlessly lightweight, but are also detachable and easily portable.

What’s more, the system also has a sound field effect available for content from streaming services and other 2-channel content, which mimics the surround-sound listening experience.

Sony’s HT-AX7 Portal Theatre System will be available for purchase from August 2023, and will be priced at around HKD $5,000. Until then, stay tuned for new updates on the upcoming release, and enjoy a closer look at the speakers below.

