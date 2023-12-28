CASETiFY celebrates Star Ferry’s 125th anniversary with new phone accessories

The Star Ferry has collaborated with CASETiFY for the first time to celebrate Hong Kong’s historic ferry service’s 125th anniversary. For the collection, CASETiFY has incorporated elements of the Star Ferry’s history along with the Star Ferry’s signature symbol.

125 years ago, Dorabjee Naorojee Mithaiwala made it official when he incorporated his fledgling ferry company as the “Star Ferry Co Ltd.” One of the key modes of transport between Hong Kong and Kowloon via the Victoria Harbour, the ferry’s green and white colours are easily recognisable as thousands make their commute to work on the Star Ferry each day.

CASETiFY’s new collection is based on the two classic two colours found on the ship. The references are deep as even the ferry’s benches are used as one of the key motifs. The collection also includes imagery of the Star Ferry ticket and tokens used throughout the years.

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 The “Star” Ferry 天星小輪（@thestarferryhk）分享的貼文

The collection is made up of the phone cases (HK$549) pictured above, as well as a magnetic wireless charger (HK$319) with a star design, mirrored phone holders featuring star and ferry ticket patterns, and MagSafe Snappy ring holder. The entire collection can be found now online and at CASETiFY stores in HK.

Images: thestarferryhk/@Instagram