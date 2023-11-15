STEM launches limited-edition “BAO” player in Shanghai

Since their split from Ye, London-based startup Kano Computing has continued making waves, announcing exclusive album releases on STEM Player and expanding their product lineup to include projectors, clothing, and accessories.

For its latest venture, STEM works with Shanghai-based musician Chace and Jialun Chen to launch its first activation in China. Following a launch party, the pop-up is now open at IYOUTH Jia Shan Road Store, in which guests are invited to experience curated tracks via STEM 1 devices found in exclusive BAO bun colourways.

STEM 1 is STEM’s first and most iconic device, built for audio remixing and music streaming. Developed by Kano Computing, it comes in a natural pod shape with four touch-sensitive sliders that adjust individual stems (e.g. vocals, bass, and drums) for tracks as well as six hardware buttons for volume and effects. In addition to the pre-loaded songs, users can also upload their own audio file to the device.

The pop-up is now open to the public from now until December 21.

iYOUTHSTUDIO

No.307-309, Jia Shan Road,

Xu Hui District, Shanghai,

China

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yihan “Chace” Zhu // 朱一涵 (@chacesound)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stemplayer Archive (@stemplayerarchive)

Images: @stemplayerarchive/@iyouthstudio