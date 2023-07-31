Make the “ultimate” onigiri with Takara Tomy’s new invention

facebook
Tech
31 Jul 2023 04:49 PM

Ambrose Leung

Takara Tomy Arts’ newest invention will allow you to make the “ultimate” onigiri in just 30 seconds.

Leaving human error out of the equation, Takara Tomy’s Kyukoku no Onigiri presses fresh, hot rice together using its tumbling effect for a consistent and even rice ball.

The instructions on the Japanese toy manufacturer’s site are easy to follow: scoop up cooked rice in and place into the container, place the case in the tumbler machine, and finally, turn on the machine. The dedicated webpage shows off the various creations that can be made using the machine and how uniform each rice ball is after being put through the Kyukoku no Onigiri.

On the official store, the product is described as:

The ultimate rice

ball that allows you to softly hold hot rice.
Turn on the switch and in 30 seconds to 1 minute, you can hold the rice ball to your desired firmness.

Those interested in seeing how the invention works can check out Takara Tomy’s full demo video below which details some inventive recipes you can use with it.

The Kyukoku no Onigiri goes on sale August 10 at Takara Tomy’s online store for a price of ¥4,378 JPY (~$250 HKD).

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

