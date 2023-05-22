Asahi launches vending machine that absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere

Only in Japan!

Japan has done it again. Starting in June, Asahi Soft Drinks will be experimenting with CO2 resource recycling using vending machines. The new model is designed to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere and convert it into industrial raw materials such as fertiliser and concrete. This initiative allows Japan to be one step closer to its mission of achieving a decarbonised society.

At the moment, each machine is capable of offsetting 20 percent of the CO2 emissions generated from the production of the electricity it requires to operate. With improvement, the hope is that these vending machines will achieve carbon neutrality in the future, where CO2 emissions are equal to absorption.

Close to 30 vending machines will be installed in various indoor spots where CO2 concentration is high, as well as in outdoor areas in Kanto and Kansai. If the experiment goes well, Asahi will go full steam ahead for 2024.

As for how the absorbed CO2 will be used, Asahi states: “various industrial applications, through co-creation with local governments and businesses”. These include boosting soil carbon sequestration and using CO2 as an additive in concrete to form submerged seaweed beds.

The CO2 resource recycling initiative is part of Asahi’s 100 YEARS GIFT programme to “bring excitement and smiles to future generations”. The aim is to create a more sustainable planet 100 years from now by reducing its environmental impact through reducing CO2 emissions. Find out more on the Asahi website.