Exactly when is the ‘GTA 6’ trailer dropping?

Grand Theft Auto 6, also known as GTA 6, has to be one of the most anticipated video games of the 2020s. Expected to be a successor to the highly acclaimed and commercially successful GTA 5, GTA 6 is bringing the action back to Vice City, a fictional rendition of Miami that first made an appearance in GTA: Vice City. Even though Rockstar Games has yet to confirm anything about its upcoming video game, a strong community of fans and geeks have scoured the internet for clues related to the next GTA instalment. And based on everything we know so far, GTA 6 is poised to be huge!

While we know of the rumours and leaks about GTA 6’s protagonists, storyline and gameplay dynamics, the most crucial bit that everyone is dying to know about is the game’s release date. After all, we have been playing GTA 5 for 10 years now and after spending a decade in Los Santos, it’s only reasonable to demand a worthy successor that rewards our patience with lots of exciting new content to explore.

Well, it looks like our prayers have been answered as rumours of the first GTA 6 trailer dropping in late October 2023 have started doing the rounds.

Since we are as excited as you are to get the first glimpse of a new Grand Theft Auto title in over ten years, we also couldn’t wait to ask the following question:

When is the ‘GTA 6’ trailer dropping?

As of now, GTA 6 continues to be an unfolding mystery in the world of video games as Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped about its release. So far, the following statement is the closest we have come to getting any hints about GTA 6 from Rockstar Games.

“In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over USD 8 billion in Net Bookings and over USD 1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond.”

This statement was made by Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive in its earnings report.

It was this report that led to speculation that GTA 6 will see the light of the day in 2025. However, luck seems to be favouring those who have been longing to see a new GTA title for the past decade. If the newest leaks are anything to go by, we could be playing the game as early as 2024. The release would be limited to the current-generation Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X|S consoles in 2024, with a PC version slated for a 2025 release.

But what will the ‘GTA 6’ trailer reveal?

Initial rumours had hinted at Rockstar Games releasing the first GTA 6 trailer on October 24, 2023. As of writing this, however, a trailer hasn’t been unveiled yet.

Nevertheless, one tipster had a lot to reveal about the GTA 6 trailer and the game’s possible release date. Sourcing the information from his wife who appears to be an employee of Rockstar Games, a post by the user u/FollowTheDamnLeakCJ on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit sheds light on the content of GTA 6. As per the poster, the first GTA 6 trailer will showcase a reimagined Vice City and all of the new opportunities it has to offer. Additionally, protagonists Jason and Lucia will be shown living their lives in the bustling metropolis. We are also going to see jet skis, aeroplanes, helicopters, nightclubs, sports cars, alligators (of course!), a football stadium, a space centre and a beach in this trailer. After all, this is a region modelled after Miami and South Florida.

The trailer will end with an interaction between Jason and Lucia with Jason asking her, “This is crazy. What are you willing to lose?” and Lucia replying with, “We’ve been through enough. We don’t have anything to lose.”

Note: Since all of this is based on the claims (unproven) of a Reddit poster, do take it all with not just a pinch but a jar of salt.

GTA 6 trailer’s release date

Based on other rumours on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar Games could unveil the GTA 6 trailer on October 26, 2023, thereby quenching the thirst of millions of players and fans around the world.

