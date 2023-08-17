Tesla is selling a cardboard cat litter box for HK$100

Tesla China is offering a multifunctional cat litter — exactly how it’s multifunctional, I don’t know.

There’s something about a billionaire like Elon Musk monetising every-freaking-thing he can. And the latest in the works is a Cybertruck-inspired Tesla cat litter box.

Available on Tesla China, the multifunctional cat litter box is a tiny replica of the Cybertruck — but in cardboard. It sports a Tesla logo and needs to be assembled by the customer. Arriving in a futuristic shape, the litter box is made of multiple layers of moisture-proof corrugated paper, allowing it to “meet the nature and daily needs of cats”.

For a few dollars, it seems like a fun purchase. But if decide you don’t like it, the website notes that it cannot be returned.

The Tesla Cybertruck Multifunctional Corrugated Cat Litter is retailing at CNY89 — that’s around HK$100 — on the brand’s official website.