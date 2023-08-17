facebook
Home > Tech > Tesla is selling a cardboard cat litter box for HK$100
Tesla is selling a cardboard cat litter box for HK$100
Tech
17 Aug 2023 12:10 PM

Tesla is selling a cardboard cat litter box for HK$100

Charmaine Ng
Editor

Tesla China is offering a multifunctional cat litter — exactly how it’s multifunctional, I don’t know.

There’s something about a billionaire like Elon Musk monetising every-freaking-thing he can. And the latest in the works is a Cybertruck-inspired Tesla cat litter box.

Available on Tesla China, the multifunctional cat litter box is a tiny replica of the Cybertruck — but in cardboard. It sports a Tesla logo and needs to be assembled by the customer. Arriving in a futuristic shape, the litter box is made of multiple layers of moisture-proof corrugated paper, allowing it to “meet the nature and daily needs of cats”.

Tesla cat litter box

For a few dollars, it seems like a fun purchase. But if decide you don’t like it, the website notes that it cannot be returned.

The Tesla Cybertruck Multifunctional Corrugated Cat Litter is retailing at CNY89 — that’s around HK$100 — on the brand’s official website.

Tesla Elon Musk cat litter box Cybertruck
You might also like ...
Tesla is selling a cardboard cat litter box for HK$100

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.