Is your Instagram account hacked? Here’s how you can recover it

Have you ever had that panic-inducing moment when you open your Instagram account, only to find that you’ve been logged out or even worse, spot malicious and spam activities happening right under your nose? All these signs indicate that your Instagram account has been hacked. If you ever wind up in this tricky situation, we suggest you save your ‘panic mode’ for later and act fast. There are multiple ways to recover your hacked Instagram account, provided you move quickly so that the hacker doesn’t further tamper with your account!

Instagram is a money-making machine for many businesses and influencers, in addition to being a safe space for you and your close ones. Your hacked profile can be used to scam your friends/family, malign your online reputation and steal sensitive information. For an online business, there’s an additional threat of accruing financial losses.

We’ve curated a list of ways in which you can recover your Instagram account, and further bolster your cybersecurity to not fall prey to it again.

How to know if your Instagram account is hacked?

Changes to your login details: When hackers get access to your Instagram handle, they’ll change your login details and you’ll be barred from your profile. If this happens, Instagram will immediately update you via email with this ID – ‘security@mail.instagram.com’. If you’re not behind these alterations, it is likely a hacker!

Malicious activity on feed: Hackers initiate unusual activity on your Instagram, which could either be posting images and stories you don’t recognise, initiating conversations with random profiles or asking users for money. If that’s the case, trouble has already started for you.

Attempted sign-in from an unrecognised device: Instagram tracks every device that has logged into your account, and you can find this list on the ‘Settings’ page. If there’s a device you don’t recognise, it’s an indication of a hacked profile.

How to recover your hacked Instagram account?

It’s possible to recover your Instagram account, provided you act swiftly and kick the miscreants out before they completely alter your identity. Losing your online identity is daunting, and the Instagram support team can only help you in certain cases. However, the road to recovery can be extremely difficult, and at times, impossible. Here are the best practices to follow for your account recovery:

1. Check the warning mail from Instagram

If you get a mail from ‘security@mail.instagram.com‘ letting you know that your email address was changed, you can undo the damage by choosing the ‘secure my account’ prompt mentioned in it.

In case additional information, like your password, is changed, and you can’t alter your email address back, Instagram will provide you with a ‘login link or security code’. Here’s how you can request a login link from Instagram:

Open the login screen and press ‘Get help logging in’

Enter your account details – username, email address, or phone number and press ‘Send login link’. (In case you don’t have access to this information, Instagram will guide you to another page which helps you select the reason why you can’t get into your account.)

Enter the captcha to verify you’re not a robot and click ‘Next’.

You’ll get a login link via mail or SMS. Follow the instructions listed there.

2. Change your password at the earliest

If you find any signs of suspicious activity and haven’t lost access yet, change your password at the earliest. Choose a password with good security strength. Here’s how to do it:

Open your Instagram profile and go to Settings > Security > Password.

Choose a password which is at least eight characters long. It should have a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols.

You must also secure your e-mail ID as if they hack your e-mail, it’s quite easy for them to gain access to all your social accounts.

3. Request support from Instagram

In case you can’t recover your account with Instagram’s login link, you can ask the company for additional assistance. Here’s how:

Enter the username, email address or phone number linked to your account and select ‘Need more help?’ prompt.

Choose your email address or phone number, click on the ‘Send Security Code’ option, and proceed with the instructions.

4. Identity verification

You’ll ultimately have to verify your identity for Instagram to help you recover your account. There are two ways to go about it:

If your profile doesn’t have photos of you – In this case, the Support Team at Meta will ask you to verify your identity by providing the phone number or e-mail address you signed up with. You’ll also be asked to name the device used at the time of sign-up – iPhone, Android or iPad.

If your profile has photos of you – You’ll have to upload a video selfie covering you from different angles to verify if it’s indeed you. After the verification, Instagram will send a mail to the secure e-mail address you’ve provided. Their review process usually takes about two days. After passing the review, you’ll be given a link to reset your password. Don’t worry, this video selfie won’t find its way to your Instagram!

Protect your Instagram account with these steps

Update to a strong password: It’s time to get rid of reused and outdated passwords. The amalgamation of letters and numbers helps you build unique passwords which makes it less susceptible for hackers to barge in.

It’s time to get rid of reused and outdated passwords. The amalgamation of letters and numbers helps you build unique passwords which makes it less susceptible for hackers to barge in. Two-factor authentication: Securing your Instagram account using two-factor authentication is the best way to ensure additional protection. It stops hackers from entering your account even if they know the password. The unauthorised login attempt will be accompanied by another round of verification using a code sent by Instagram or third-party apps.

Securing your Instagram account using two-factor authentication is the best way to ensure additional protection. It stops hackers from entering your account even if they know the password. The unauthorised login attempt will be accompanied by another round of verification using a code sent by Instagram or third-party apps. Keep checking your login activity: By visiting the Security section of the app, you can find all the devices that have access to your Instagram. In case of any suspicious addition, immediately revoke access.

By visiting the Security section of the app, you can find all the devices that have access to your Instagram. In case of any suspicious addition, immediately revoke access. Limit third-party app access: While third-party access makes it easier to share content across platforms, hackers find a way to break into these apps and steal your login information. Go to security settings and check which websites or apps have access to your Instagram handle. Limit the access if you want.

While third-party access makes it easier to share content across platforms, hackers find a way to break into these apps and steal your login information. Go to security settings and check which websites or apps have access to your Instagram handle. Limit the access if you want. Don’t give away your login details to dubious sources: Hackers often impersonate verified Instagram handles or businesses in DMs or emails and lure you into revealing your login details. Always make sure about its authenticity before responding.

(Hero image credit: B_A/ Pixabay)

(Feature image credit: Solen Feyissa/ Unsplash)