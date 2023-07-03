facebook
The Toyota Supra turns 45 with new GR Anniversary Edition
The Toyota Supra turns 45 with new GR Anniversary Edition
Tech
03 Jul 2023 01:48 PM

Ambrose Leung

The Toyota Supra is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a new anniversary GR Supra model. As a nod towards the iconic A80 model (1993 – 2002), this new edition takes the fifth-generation model and gives it a 45th Anniversary paint job in Mikan Blast (“mikan” means orange in Japanese) and Absolute Zero.

Limited to 900 units for the U.S. Market, the 2024 Toyota GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition will see a number of special anniversary branding details including GR logos on the brake calipers, a black side panel with a cutout Supra logo, and exclusive 45th Anniversary Edition Mikan Blast strut tower braces.

Other features from this special edition can be found in the manually adjustable rear spoiler and matte-black finished 19-inch aluminum wheels. This Supra is powered by the B58 inline six-cylinder 3.0-liter turbocharged engine that puts down 382 horsepower and 368 lb.-ft. of torque. This is offered up in both the choice of either a paddle-shifted 8-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission.

The GR Supra 45th Anniversary models are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships in the fall of 2023. Pricing for the special edition model and details for the complete 2024 GR Supra lineup will be shared at a later date.

(Images: Toyota)

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

