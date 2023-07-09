Twitter is considering legal action against Threads

Twitter is considering legal action against the newly released rival app Threads, built by the Instagram team in Meta.

Threads is aiming to offer what Instagram does at best, but with more text, rather than photos and videos. Directly linked to your Instagram account, the new application features text sharing, where you can write up to 500 characters, share links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes with reply, like, and share functions as well. The feed on Threads features both people you choose to follow, and new discoveries as well.

According to Threads, the application launched on Wednesday this week has over 30 million people signed up already. The application has been launched in more than 100 countries for both IOS and Android users, except the E.U. countries. The launch in E.U. has been postponed due to its regulation uncertainty about how the app will be using users’ personal data.

According to Semafor, Alex Spiro, the lawyer representing Twitter, sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Meta, threatening to sue Threads, just a few hours after it was released. The letter read “Twitter has serious concerns that Meta Platforms has engaged in systematic, wilful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

These allegations speculate that Meta hired former Twitter employees with confidential information from Twitter.

Following this shocking accusation, Andy Stone, Meta’s communications director responded on a threads post that “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee – that’s just not a thing.”

Competition is fine, cheating is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2023

Despite Meta’s denial of the allegation, Elon Musk, the one responsible acquiring Twitter in October last year, tweeted “competition is fine, cheating is not.”

(Images: Meta)