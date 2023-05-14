OnePlus Nord 3 and other upcoming smartphones of May 2023

The list of upcoming smartphones in May 2023 is bound to get tech junkies excited. After all, 2023 got off to a great start with Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra taking the fight to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and even outshining it in some areas. Brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi also raised their game by launching glamorous flagship phones in collaboration with Hasselblad and Leica, respectively. Does that mean the rest of 2023, including the month of May, won’t have anything as exciting in store for tech geeks and smartphone fanatics alike? Not at all!

Even though the high-profile launches of the year have largely (we are still waiting for the Google Pixel Fold and the iPhone 15) taken place, May 2023 has got its fair share of exciting smartphone launches as well. The best part is that these smartphones will all be aiming for different price brackets, which means there will be something in store for everyone. The superstar launches of the summer include the rumoured OnePlus Nord 3, the equally exciting Google Pixel 7a, the much-hyped Poco F5 Pro, and of course the crown jewel of them all, the Google Pixel Fold. So on that note, check out our list of upcoming smartphones in May 2023 to see what the month has in store for you.

The best upcoming smartphones of May 2023