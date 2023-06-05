facebook
Womanizer joins Hansgrohe for the “Wave” shower head sex toy
Tech
05 Jun 2023 04:47 PM

Womanizer joins Hansgrohe for the “Wave” shower head sex toy

Ambrose Leung

Womanizer and Hansgrohe team up for the Wave pleasure shower head sex toy.

This is the world’s first shower head that is designed to double as a clitoral stimulator. Working with one of the world’s largest shower head and tap suppliers, Womanizer (the world’s number one pleasure brand) has created the Wave for a concept known as the pleasure shower.

The Wave has a number of features outside from being a conventional shower head. Running on EcoSmart tech, Hansgrohe’s tech that uses 60% water than traditional heads while retaining optimum performance, the Wave sees its normal shower mode, PowderRain, in addition to two sexual wellness pleasuring modes: PleasureJet and PleasureWhirl.

Each mode is cycled through using a single button and its intensity can be changed with a single slider on the handle — from pulsating to rotating streams of water. The set up for the Wave is also as simple as switching out your old shower head via a single threaded adapter.

Priced at $119 USD, the Wave comes in three colors, including an elegant matte black version, and can be found now over at the brand’s web store.

(Images: Womanizer)

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

