Alishan’s first eco-train ‘Vivid Express’ expected to run in April

The Alishan forestry departments in Taiwan have worked with professionals for two years and two months to create Alishan’s first ecological train, “Vivid Express/栩悅號,” which is expected to be officially put into operation in April.

The Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office and Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency brought together modern designers and vehicle manufacturers to renovate the Forestry Railway’s old train carriages. Vivid Express completed its first successful test run on December 20, 2023.

Vivid Express and Nature

The collared bush robin (Tarsiger johnstoniae) is a native bird of Taiwan, often found along forest trails and easily seen in Alishan. This is because the males have a strong sense of territory, often perching on branches to inspect their territory, and will loudly chirp when something approaches to assert their sovereignty. It is also known as the “Alishan Welcome Bird” because it is regarded as a welcoming sound for travellers who visit Alishan.

The “Vivid Express” was inspired by the Tarsiger johnstoniae. The train gets its colours by combining the dark blue plumage and the orange neck scarf of the male bird with the exterior of the train compartment, there is a low-toned colour scheme with a touch of liveliness, as if warmly welcoming travellers to Alishan. On the other hand, the light yellow plumage of the female bird is combined with the interior of the train, making you feel cheerful during your journey. This means that the train has the ecological resources of Alishan at its core. Sitting on the train, it is as if you have already integrated with nature.

Notably, “vivid” itself means vibrant and dynamic. In the Chinese version of the name, the character “栩” describes the vividness of the train, while the character “悅” conveys the feeling of joy and delight. The Alishan Forestry Railway hopes that travellers will be able to enjoy the beautiful scenery and vibrant life force nurtured by the forests and fall in love with them, thus moving towards a harmonious coexistence between mankind and nature.

The innovative design of Vivid Express

The “Vivid Express” uses glass to separate the cab from the passengers, allowing passengers to imagine themselves driving the train through a forest while enjoying the view of nature. In addition, the train features both a compartment area and a lookout area. The former allows you to spend intimate moments with your friends or family in semi-privacy, while the latter enables you to observe the trees and animals outside the windows in your comfort. Moreover, “Vivid Express” is the first train to be fitted with a wireless emergency call system, making the driver and conductor give immediate assistance in case of emergency. This system will also be applied to other vehicles in the future.

A nice little detail on the trail is an eight-channel speaker sound system that allows you to hear the sounds of nature while viewing it indoors. Visitors can take away a piece of Alishan Forestry Railway’s culture by purchasing cultural and creative goods and beverages sold on the train.

(Images: eBird, Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office)