15 beautiful places to visit in Sri Lanka

With a history that spans centuries, oceans brimming with marine life, beaches that stretch endlessly, culture that draws you in with its depth and local people who captivate you with their warmth, Sri Lanka — the small island nation in South Asia offers many delights to travellers.

Years of civil war have left scars and recent economic upheavals have made everyday life difficult, but nowhere are the people more welcoming and eager to show you the wonders of their land. Serendib as the island is known is undoubtedly a jewel in the vast Indian Ocean and one that glitters despite its flaws.

Most beautiful places to visit in Sri Lanka

Galle Fort

A few places in the world are as bewitching as the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Galle. The Portuguese, Dutch and British all ruled this corner of Sri Lanka leaving their mark on the architecture, cuisine and culture found within its impenetrable ramparts. From stunning boutique hotels housed in buildings whose foundations date back hundreds of years to art galleries that celebrate upcoming artists from around the island nation, Galle is a heady cocktail of old and new.

Colombo

Capital city Colombo offers big city comforts but with plenty of colonial charm and island vibes. Its grand heritage buildings, wide tree-lined boulevards and expansive green spaces are best experienced on foot or from the back of a bicycle. From local Sri Lankan fare, one of the best crab restaurants in Asia to eclectic cafes, foodies are in for a special treat in the city.

Yala National Park

On the coast, Yala’s topography alternates between scrubland and lush vegetation studded with enormous boulders. This surreal landscape provides a fitting backdrop to the drama of spotting an elusive leopard in the wild. A big cat sighting might take time and patience but with herds of elephants, crocodiles, peacocks, monkeys, buffalos and more, there’s seldom a dull moment out in the wilderness.

Mirissa

One of Sri Lanka’s whale-watching hotspots, Mirissa is a beautiful strip of beach with bendy palms and roaring surf. Swim, snorkel, surf or just be a beach bum on the alluring crescent-shaped beach. Weather permitting, go on an early morning stomach-churning whale-watching expedition. Closer to shore look out for turtles that stick their heads out to breathe.

Sigiriya

Surrounded by thick forests the mammoth rocky outcrop of Sigiriya is an enchanting sight. Tighten those shoelaces and pump up your adrenalin as you climb to the flat-topped summit to explore the ruins of an ancient kingdom. But the magic of Sigiriya lies in viewing it from a distance and for a spellbinding view from afar, climb up Pidurangala which lies one kilometre to the north.

Anuradhapura

The ancient city of Anuradhapura, a UNESCO World Heritage site, captivates with its size and collection of Buddhist temples, palaces, tanks and reservoirs. For over 1300 years it was the seat of power but disappeared into oblivion following an invasion in 993 till the British chanced upon the city in the 19th century. A big draw is the Sri Maha Bodhi tree said to have been planted from a cutting of the tree under which Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment. The tree has been tended to by a lineage of guardians for over 2000 years.

Ella

Ella captivates with its bucolic charm and laid-back vibe. Set out on long walks into the surrounding jungle-draped hillsides, discover thunderous waterfalls, enjoy sublime views and eat some of the best food in Sri Lanka – cooked by locals. The town makes it to most itineraries because it’s a railhead that connects to Kandy via the slow-chugging blue train. Even if you don’t make it on the train, don’t miss seeing it cross the towering Nine Arch Bridge, one of Sri Lanka’s most iconic sights.

Nuwara Eliya

When the heat becomes too much to bear, make a beeline for the lush hillsides of Nuwara Eliya. Called ‘Little England’ the hill station is known for its mosaic of tea plantations and charming colonial cottages many of which have been converted into quaint hotels. An hour’s drive away, Horton Plains National Park offers some scenic hikes through forests with placid lakes and gushing waterfalls.

Jaffna

Once a no-go zone, today Jaffna welcomes visitors and rewards them with unique experiences. What sets it apart from the rest of the country is its distinct Tamil culture. Perched in the northern tip of Sri Lanka explore intricately carved and colourful temples, eat your way through an elaborate Jaffna thali or seek out quiet stretches of beach.

Kandy

Strung around a central lake with a turbulent history, Kandy is one of the most important Buddhist centres and beautiful places in Sri Lanka. The pièce de résistance is a Buddha’s tooth enshrined in a golden stupa in the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. During a 10-day festival held in July/August celebrated to seek divine blessings for a good harvest, Kandy’s sleepy streets transform into a visual spectacle complete with Kandyan dancers, drummers and marching flag bearers.

Uda Walawe National Park

Drawing far less attention than Yala, Uda Walawe rewards visitors with life-affirming sightings of elephants across its sparsely vegetated sprawl. The lack of vegetation ensures epic sightings that are hard to rival. If time permits, make a stop at the elephant transit home where injured and orphaned elephants are cared for, till they can be returned to the wild.

Trincomalee

On the eastern edge of Sri Lanka, Trincomalee delights with its rich marine life, colonial fort and Hindu shrines. A natural harbour, the Portuguese built a fort here to control the area. The beaches around Trincomalee like Nilaveli Beach are as beautiful as those found on the southern coast of the country but far less crowded. Nearby Pigeon Island is a great spot to snorkel with many rock pools and shallow reefs. During March to August, Trincomalee’s waters are teeming with whales and several operators offer whale-watching trips.

Bentota

Bentota marks the beginning of the well-known southern beach stretch of Sri Lanka. Home to a clutch of resorts, the beach here is relatively quieter than the ones beyond Galle. En route make a pitstop at Ambalangoda to watch local craftsmen create an array of colourful wooden masks used to ward off evil and disease. One of Bentota’s highlights is Sri Lanka’s renowned architect, Geoffrey Bawa’s stunning home and garden in Lunuganga.

Polonnaruwa

An ancient capital of Sri Lanka, Polonnaruwa abounds with archaeological riches. A royal palace with 50 rooms supported by 30 columns, lion sculptures, a giant reclining Buddha statue and a king’s swimming pool with crocodile statues are some of the many highlights of the magnificent ruins. The best way to explore this compact city is on the back of bicycles stopping at the scattered sites within the complex.

Arugam Bay

Prime surfer territory Arugam Bay entices with its laid-back vibe and magnificent surf. It’s no surprise that during the surfing season, it transforms into a party town. During the off-season, the town is a lot more mellow but is still lovely to explore. Head to the southern end of the beach overrun with colourful wooden fishing boats and watch the fisher folk bring in their catch. For the best view of the palm-fringed coastline climb up Elephant Rock.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Are there any scenic beaches in Sri Lanka for relaxation and water activities?

There are many beaches such as Mirissa, Bentota, Unawatuna, etc where you can enjoy a relaxing beach day or indulge in water activities.



– What are some of the best national parks and wildlife reserves in Sri Lanka?

Yala and Udawalawe are the most popular national parks, then there are smaller ones like Gal Oya and Wilpattu National Park.

– Can I explore cultural and historic sites in Sri Lanka?

There are plenty of historical and cultural sites spread across the country, particularly in the north-central province.

– How can I enjoy the beautiful landscapes of Sri Lanka’s hill country?

Stay in local homestays across the central highlands, go on hikes or take the slow train from Ella to Kandy.

– Can I go trekking or hiking in Sri Lanka’s national parks and mountains?

The newly launched Pekoe trail is a 300-kilometre walking trail that passes through Sri Lanka’s central highlands. You can do the entire trail or parts of it depending on your interest and time.



– Are there any beautiful waterfalls in Sri Lanka?

There are several waterfalls such as Bambarakanda, Ravana Falls, Baker’s Falls, etc.



– What’s the best time to visit Sri Lanka for outdoor activities and sightseeing?

During December to March, the southern coast sees the most visitors with the waters being calm and the weather dry. While the coast and hill country experience monsoons from May to August, the weather in the north and east is good. Activities like whale-watching and surfing are recommended during specific months of the year again depending on the location.

– Are there any guided tours available to explore Sri Lanka’s beautiful places?

Yes, there are guided group tours available to explore some of the beautiful places in Sri Lanka.



– Are there any safety tips for travellers visiting Sri Lanka’s beautiful places?

Dress appropriately while visiting religious places: cover your shoulders and knees. Venture into the national parks only with guides and refrain from getting too close to wild animals.

