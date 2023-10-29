The best areas and hotels to stay in Phuket, based on your vacation style

Looking at the variety of choices Phuket has to offer, it may be challenging to pick a hotel and an area to stay in. Here’s a simple guide to some of the best areas to stay in Phuket.

Phuket doesn’t need any more praise for its beauty, but it needs more insights into each of its areas. Since travelling around Phuket can be time-consuming, due to the mountainous landscape and the traffic, picking the right area to stay is an important task. With that in mind, we pick some of the best areas to stay in Phuket depending on your vacation style.

[Hero image credit: Trisara; featured image credit: The Nai Harn, Phuket]

5 Best Areas and Hotels to Stay in Phuket

For a Phuket All-in-One Trip: Rosewood Phuket at Patong

The beach which Phuket is most well-known for, Patong, is packed with all kinds of activities for tourists, whether it be water sports, beach dining, or nightclubs. Because Patong is awake 24/7, we suggest a hotel nestled a little bit away from the bustle at the Emerald Bay. The Rosewood Phuket offers 71 exquisite pavilions and villas that boast views of the bay and the gardens. While you’re exposed to the lively local ways of life in Patong, you also get to inhale the sea breeze and jungle air at the Rosewood Phuket property.

Rosewood Phuket is located on Muen-Ngern Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket.

For a Private Sunbath: The Nai Harn at Rawai

Considering that Nai Harn beach is quite narrow compared to other beaches on the island, it doesn’t attract as many tourists and thus is more private. The beach has a laid-back vibe that invites you to lay down for a sun bath or a picnic. It’s also close to some fine-dining venues in Rawai. The Nai Harn is one of the few five-star hotels that stands facing the sea, thereby most of its rooms come with a large terrace and an outdoor daybed. The Spa at The Nai Harn is a famous wellness sanctuary that can help to soothe your skin after a morning sunbath, too.

The Nai Harn is located on Moo 1, Vises Road, Rawai, Muang District, Phuket.

For a Family Hideaway: Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao at Mai Khao

Mai Khao is located not far away from Phuket International Airport, and the beach is a famous photo spot, with planes taking off in the background. The district is quite far away from the city centre, which makes it the ideal area for a relaxing getaway. Designed to encourage you to spend quality time with your family inside the resort, Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao will entertain you with its Thai-style suites and villas, an Italian restaurant and a bar, a dive-in movie night at the pool, and several Kids’ Club activities.

Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao is located on Moo 3, Mai Khao, Thalang, Phuket.

For a Diving Trip: Kata Rocks at Kata

Some say Kata is a heaven for divers and surfers, and you’ll see why once you get to the beautiful Kata and Kata Noi beach. If your plan is full of water activities and a lot of rest, Kata Rocks will be your dream destination. It is located on a cape between the Kata beaches, and each of its 34 Sky Pool Villas are extremely private. Available from one to four bedrooms, the pool villas are especially designed to make you feel at ease with the outdoor seascape after your dives.

Kata Rocks is located on Kok Tanode Road, Kata Beach, Phuket.

For an Epicurean Dining Experience: Trisara at Cherngtalay

Apart from its intimate cluster of pool villas and residences, Trisara is also widely known for its award-winning dining venues. If you’re looking to try a fine dining experience in Phuket, this is the place. Pru, a Michelin-starred Thai restaurant, has recently been moved inside the resort where guests have more privacy and Chef Jimmy Ophorst has more room to showcase his seasonal ingredients. Cielo, on the other hand, serves reimagined Mediterranean classics with fresh catches from the Andaman Sea and a wood-fire oven.

Trisara is located on Moo 6, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket.

/trisara.th.html” align=”center” class=”affiliate-one”]

This story first appeared here.