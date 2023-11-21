Travel to these 7 destinations for a quick break from Hong Kong this Christmas

With year-end holidays on the horizon, it’s time to start planning your festive break. And if you’re a last-minute traveller, there are still plenty of places to consider for a quick escape. See our top picks of travel destinations for your Christmas and New Year holidays.
We’re lucky in Hong Kong because there are so many nearby places that we can travel in under five hours. Of course, most of them are in Asia but they also offer unique experiences no matter what type of traveller we are. Love the beach? The Philippines is just a short two-hour flight away, followed by another quick plane ride to the pristine waters of Cebu.
It’s no secret that Hongkongers love Japan. But instead of the usual Tokyo, Osaka, or Kyoto, which can be crowded during peak season why not enjoy some peace and quiet at Takamatsu? Or escape to the picturesque Jeju Island in South Korea and take in the incredible natural scenery. Need more inspiration? We break down more destinations for you to visit.
So, what are you waiting for? Reward yourselves with a well-deserved holiday. Head to one of these travel destinations for much-needed respite during Christmas and New Year.
Escape to these travel destinations during your Christmas and New Year holidays
Takamatsu is your gateway to Kagawa Prefecture, Japan’s smallest prefecture. And with direct flights from Hong Kong via HK Express, getting there is now easier. If you haven’t heard of this city or the prefecture it’s in, we don’t blame you. So, the time to get to know it is now. The city serves as a great entry point to Shikoku but in itself is a hidden gem worth exploring.
Where to go:
The former castle town was home to the Matsudaira Clan, relatives of the Tokugawa Shogun, during the Edo Period. They were responsible for building the Ritsurin Koen, which is not only the prefecture’s top attraction but also one of Japan’s most beautiful gardens.
Takamatsu has plenty to offer. In addition to the Ritsurin Garden, visitors can visit the Shikoku Mura, an open-air museum about Shikoku architecture or see the ruins of Takamatsu Castle, one of Japan’s few seaside castles. Takamatsu also has one of the longest shopping arcades in Japan. To admire the beautiful view of the ocean and mountains, head over to Yashima.
Or make a quick island trip to picturesque Megjima Island or the sleepy yet anime-like Ogijima Island, with cats roaming around. Don’t forget to try Sanuki Udon, Takamatsu’s famous dish! After Takamatsu, you can visit other cities in Kagawa or venture to neighbouring prefectures like Ehime or Hiroshima.
Cam Ranh is located in the Southern Khánh Hòa Province in Vietnam. HK Express offers direct flights from Hong Kong to Nha Trang; from there, it’s a leisurely drive to Cam Ranh. While we suggest exploring Nha Trang on its own, which is perfect for scuba diving, Cam Ranh definitely takes “escape” to a whole new level.
Where to go:
The best way to enjoy Cam Ranh is to stay at any of the private resorts such as Alma Resort or Amanoi which often come with many cultural experiences. Some of these include cooking classes, a visit to the local village and communities, trekking to see the sunrise, wellness classes, and more.
Cam Ranh boasts natural landscapes whether it’s sandy white beaches, turquoise waters, lush mountains, or vibrant coral reefs. There are also temples and pagodas to visit to get to see the rich cultural heritage in addition to bustling local markets. The unspoiled waters and tranquil atmosphere make it a perfect location for water sports.
Escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and head over to Jeju Island in South Korea. There’s no excuse not to go especially when it is just a three hours flight from Hong Kong. Plus, Jeju Island has a wider visa-free coverage than other places in South Korea.
Where to go:
South Korea’s largest island is known as a lover’s paradise but who says you can’t enjoy it with friends, family, or even as a solo traveller? The popular retreat is home to a variety of golden beaches, beautiful coastal trails, and stunning natural wonders. The pride of the island is undoubtedly Seongsan Illchulbong or Sunrise Peak. During autumn or spring, we also highly recommend a trip to Hallasan Mountain for the magnificent views.
Another spot worth a visit is the Manjanggul Lava Tube, a place where you feel like you’ve stepped back in time. Visit the Jeju Haenyo Museum to learn more about the island’s unique Haenyeo, free divers who harvest seafood without the use of modern equipment. These strong-willed women are keeping the tradition alive, with the oldest diver being over 80 years old.
Udo Island also offers a somewhat relaxing getaway from the touristy areas. For the ultimate gourmet trip, Dongmun Traditional Market is simply the place to be. We recommend dividing your time between Jeju City and Seogwipo, although the eastern and western parts are also worth a visit especially if you enjoy nature.
To experience the best of both worlds, visit Kaohsiung in Southern Taiwan. While it’s a modern metropolis, it also has that seaside vibe because it’s a port city. The city is home to quaint cafes, waterside parks, museums, temples, and other cultural spots.
Where to go:
The more touristy attractions are Lotus Pond and Fo Guang Shan Monastery which are still worth a visit for first-timers. But one thing you can’t miss in Kaohsiung is its street art scene. Plus, the city is a jumping point to visit outlying islands such as Cijin and Xiaoliuqiu.
Admire the amazing murals sprawled across Kaohsiung starting from Pier 2 Art, which also houses several museums, port warehouses, galleries, boutiques, and art installations. In fact, Weiwuying is an entire neighbourhood filled with stunning murals.
We also love the city’s waterfront, which underwent revitalisation over the past years. You can absolutely explore the area by foot but with excellent cycling lanes, we can’t recommend hopping on a bike enough. Love the beach? Kaohsiung also has its own location within the city area. That is in addition to historical temples and flea markets.
Those looking for escape shouldn’t ignore Cebu. While there are no direct flights from Hong Kong, the city is easy to get to with just a short stopover in Manila. While the Philippines is home to many beautiful islands (more than 7,000 islands in fact), Cebu has the advantage of being both an urban city and also filled with natural wonders.
Where to go:
So, whether you’re looking to stay at a luxury resort, a history buff, or want to go scuba diving, Cebu is definitely the place for you. Eco-adventurers will love the coral reefs at Moalboal and the chance to swim with the famous whale sharks in Oslob. Or have fun with friends and family amidst the stunning river canyons, where you can climb rocks, leap off waterfalls, or go canyoneering.
The Philippines was under Spanish occupation for more than 300 years. As such, Spanish influences can still be seen and felt in daily life. Visitors can learn more about the history with a visit to Magellan’s Cross, Lapu Lapu Monument, Fort San Pedro, or the Cebu Monument. Otherwise, continue with the island hopping experience with visits to Camotes Island or Bantayan Island. Thriller seekers shouldn’t miss out on the zipline experience and paragliding as well.
For something a little closer to home, why not visit Huangzhou? The city is perfect for travellers who are more into culture and history. In fact, Hangzhou is one of the most historic provinces in China.
Where to go:
In particular, it’s where you can find traces of the Silk Road at the Chinese National Silk Museum. It has comprehensive exhibits of relics, arts, clothing, and historical accounts of the area throughout the centuries.
Put the Leifeng Pagoda, Lingyin Temple, and Hefang Street on your radar. The Xi Lake is also a sight to behold, especially when the sun sets. Don’t forget the Shen’ao Ancient Village as well. Take a stroll amidst the tranquil atmosphere all while admiring the age-old architecture.
Nearby the city, you can also visit China’s famed water villages. The closest one is Wuzhen, which boasts over 1,300 years of history. At present, only the eastern and western parts of the town are open to the public. The place is simply magnificent, fully preserved, and kept intact right from its original appearance during the late Qing Dynasty.
To fully immerse yourselves, there is even a homestay program where visitors can experience the local culture. They can also head over to the former house of writer Mao Dun in addition to galleries, exhibitions, and even shadow puppet shows. The picturesque area is filled with beautiful scenery like you’re straight out of a fairy tale.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would know that Siem Reap is home to the famous Angkor Wat. There’s no denying that a visit to the ancient ruins of the temple complex is a must. In addition to admiring the magnificent temple structure and the stunning view during sunrise (or sunset), Siem Reap still has plenty to offer.
Where to go:
Getting around the city is easy, thanks to the tuk-tuk. There are various quaint cafes to hang out and spend the day in or you can simply eat your way through the world-class dining options. Or if you’re on a budget, Pub Street will make your eyes pop with its wide variety of restaurants and bars. And if you’re in Siem Reap, there’s no excuse not to soak in the rich culture and tradition.
Cambodia has a long history of producing amazing lacquerware and Cambolac is just the place to be to see it in Siem Reap. We also love the Artisans Angkor – Les Chantiers Écoles, which teaches wood and stone-carving techniques to young Cambodians in a bid to revive the craft. There are free guided tours available for the public.
The place also maintains the Angkor Silk Farm, which produces some of the best clothing and accessories in the country. A pottery class at the Angkor Ceramics Centre is a must as well. Part of the Centre’s vision is to provide opportunities for impoverished, orphaned, and disabled with employment.
