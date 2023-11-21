Travel to these 7 destinations for a quick break from Hong Kong this Christmas

With year-end holidays on the horizon, it’s time to start planning your festive break. And if you’re a last-minute traveller, there are still plenty of places to consider for a quick escape. See our top picks of travel destinations for your Christmas and New Year holidays.

We’re lucky in Hong Kong because there are so many nearby places that we can travel in under five hours. Of course, most of them are in Asia but they also offer unique experiences no matter what type of traveller we are. Love the beach? The Philippines is just a short two-hour flight away, followed by another quick plane ride to the pristine waters of Cebu.

It’s no secret that Hongkongers love Japan. But instead of the usual Tokyo, Osaka, or Kyoto, which can be crowded during peak season why not enjoy some peace and quiet at Takamatsu? Or escape to the picturesque Jeju Island in South Korea and take in the incredible natural scenery. Need more inspiration? We break down more destinations for you to visit.

So, what are you waiting for? Reward yourselves with a well-deserved holiday. Head to one of these travel destinations for much-needed respite during Christmas and New Year.

Escape to these travel destinations during your Christmas and New Year holidays