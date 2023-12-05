The best Christmas staycations in Hong Kong to book right now

Whether you’re flying to Hong Kong or staying in during the holiday, a staycation is the best way to relax, recharge, and get pampered. With so many luxury hotels in town, you’ll never run out of some truly amazing options. We argue that staycations are here to stay whether it’s for the residents or tourists coming to the city. Find out which hotels in Hong Kong have the best Christmas staycation packages.

While you may have already booked tickets to one of the many amazing Christmas holiday destinations this month, you may still need a pre-vacation warm-up. Or if you have just returned to Hong Kong and looking for a getaway to recover from the vacation blues, a staycation is the answer. From packages that have amazing gourmet options like the one at Cordis to lavish spa treatments at Four Seasons, and cultural experiences offered by Alva Hotel by Royal, Hong Kong has nailed staycation. After all, it has been offering it regularly since the pandemic. Regardless, a rejuvenating stay in Hong Kong is what we all deserve, especially this Christmas. So, pack your bags and book your next Christmas staycation. See our top picks of the best ones in town.

Don’t miss the best Christmas staycation packages in Hong Kong