The best Christmas staycations in Hong Kong to book right now

Whether you’re flying to Hong Kong or staying in during the holiday, a staycation is the best way to relax, recharge, and get pampered. With so many luxury hotels in town, you’ll never run out of some truly amazing options. We argue that staycations are here to stay whether it’s for the residents or tourists coming to the city. Find out which hotels in Hong Kong have the best Christmas staycation packages.
While you may have already booked tickets to one of the many amazing Christmas holiday destinations this month, you may still need a pre-vacation warm-up. Or if you have just returned to Hong Kong and looking for a getaway to recover from the vacation blues, a staycation is the answer. From packages that have amazing gourmet options like the one at Cordis to lavish spa treatments at Four Seasons, and cultural experiences offered by Alva Hotel by Royal, Hong Kong has nailed staycation. After all, it has been offering it regularly since the pandemic. Regardless, a rejuvenating stay in Hong Kong is what we all deserve, especially this Christmas. So, pack your bags and book your next Christmas staycation. See our top picks of the best ones in town.
Don’t miss the best Christmas staycation packages in Hong Kong
Escape to a private sanctuary this Christmas courtesy of Regent Hong Kong. When reserving the Regent Club Discovery Offer for a suite stay of two nights or more, you can enjoy privileged access to the Regent Club. What makes it fun? It’s an exclusive residential-style retreat with bespoke services “on your terms” aka personalised. Breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening cocktail experiences are included as well. To make your stay even better, leave it to the Regent Club Experience Agent to curate your festive moments. Otherwise, you can opt for the Grand Celebration Offer package which includes a lavish budget breakfast and dining credit of HKD 1,000 per room per stay. It’s perfect for all the foodies out there. Some of the suites also have mesmerizing views of Victoria Harbour including the colourful light displays on the stunning skyline.
Dreaming of a Christmas getaway in the lap of luxury? Look no further than Kowloon Shangri-La’s Christmas Escape staycation. Rejoice with your family, friends, or loved ones as you enjoy a daily breakfast, in-room festive dinner, and a bottle of champagne. While not included in the package, you can also try a range of treatments including two special offers: the Pure Rejuvenation (a relaxing aromatherapy body massage with a deep-cleansing facial treatment) and the Birthday Treat, perfect for those whose birthday is in December!
Embrace the festive season with Cyberport’s Le Méridien Hong Kong’s staycation package. With the Winter Wonderland Christmas option, enjoy one of the cosy rooms or suites, which are complete with festive in-room decoration. The panoramic ocean view is an added plus with the sunset as a beautiful backdrop. Other perks include HKD 1,000 dining credits per night, a bottle of rose wine, a Christmas gift complimentary car parking, and a breakfast buffet.
Stay, dine, and be merry at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong. This holiday season, you can choose from two exclusive staycation packages that include holiday activities and gourmet offerings. The Holiday Wishes Getaway package features a one-night stay with fun-filled workshops such as DIY Christmas bags and Christmas card writing. Guests can receive five festive tokens to redeem for a range of activities like a 45-minute session at The Explorers for two adults and one child or an hour use of the steam, sauna, and vitality pool. Alternatively, the Festive Gourmet Getaway is just as it sounds. It includes a one-night hotel stay for two complete with delightful gourmet experiences from breakfast to a festive-themed dinner. The package also comes with a welcome gift card and a complimentary card-writing workshop.
It’s all about eating and relaxing at Cordis Hong Kong with its amply-named package, Christmas Dinner Buffet Staycation. Don’t miss the chance to spend a beautiful night with your loved ones, indulge in a scrumptious dinner buffet, and wake up to a hearty breakfast buffet. If that isn’t enough, you also enjoy a 15 per cent discount on dine-in consumption in the hotel’s restaurants, bars, and in-room dining. To balance the gourmet experiences out, enjoy complimentary experiences such as a tai chi class, a wine tasting at the Ming Cellar, and a self-guided art tour. You’ll also get the chance to join the Santa Claus parade at The Place only on December 24 or 25.
Four Seasons Hong Kong’s festive staycation offering is perfect for families. Take in the holiday spirit with the Festive Escape package which includes a minimum two-night stay. Your morning starts with a delicious breakfast in addition to a HKD 1,000 hotel credit for use on spa treatments or other dining experiences. Staycation-ers can also receive an HKD 1,000 shopping voucher to spend at Lanvin, a French luxury fashion house. Those staying on December 24 and 25 can enjoy a complimentary sunset cruise experience in Victoria Harbour for two! If not that’s enough, there’s also an aromatic workshop experience in the Executive Lounge. Make sure to book earlier because it’s first-come-first-served!
Ring in the joyous season with a relaxing stay at Alva Hotel by Royal with your loved ones. Both the Splendid Christmas Room package and the Welcome 2024 Room package allow you to enjoy a memorable night. For the Christmas exclusive package, you get to start your day with a breakfast buffet and end with a buffet dinner both at Alva House. After eating, why not take the complimentary bicycle out for a ride? Make sure you arrive early because it’s first-come-first-served only. Other perks include the mini-bar beverages upon arrival, in-room tea and coffee, access to the gym room and co-working space. You also don’t have to worry about transport because there’s a hotel shuttle bus from the MTR station to the downtown areas. The Welcome 2024 Room package is also available during Christmas and has all the same perks except the Countdown Party at the hotel lobby with free-flow drinks and live music performances.
Need a pre-vacation before your actual vacation? Or having post-vacation blues and want to stay in? A staycation at the Regal Airport Hotel is the answer. The Hong Kong International Airport’s very own hotel has a myriad of Christmas offers including a special Christmas Room package. Whether you need a room for two or a family room, these are available. The package also includes a welcome gingerbread, a dinner buffet at Cafe Aficionado, and a free 30-minute winter flight simulator experience for two. If you’re travelling with a child, then the simulator experience even comes with a junior pilot uniform and child in-flight meal. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy a 30 per cent discount on OM Spa along with value-added breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
