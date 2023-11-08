Take your bike out to the most scenic cycling routes in Hong Kong

Looking for an alternative to hiking? Why not explore Hong Kong on two wheels? Not only do you get a faster and easier way to see the city but you also get rewarded with natural beauty. So whether you’re a complete beginner or an advanced rider, there are plenty of trails to pedal your way through. See our own picks of the best cycling routes in Hong Kong.

Cycling around the city is a great way to stay fit and active but it’s also an excuse to appreciate nature. Those unfamiliar with Hong Kong might think it’s not a bike-friendly city because of how densely packed and populated it is. While it’s true that cycling as a way to commute is still far from ideal, there are a lot of trails and paths to take. Most of them are located in the New Territories, rewarding riders with natural views but there are also those that are available in downtown Hong Kong. There are also options in the middle of the city and even on islands like Cheung Chau. From picturesque views or seaside rides, you’ll find one to your liking. Here are the best cycling routes that Hong Kong has to offer.

The best cycling routes in Hong Kong for a scenic ride

1. Tai Mei Tuk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nemocca (@nemocca_)

A list of best cycling routes is not complete without a mention of Tai Mei Tuk. It’s not surprising that this route is among the most popular in Hong Kong given that it’s suited for all levels. Not only is it accessible but it’s also a scenic ride. But it being so popular means that it can also be crowded so we recommend taking your bike out on the weekend. The leisurely ride takes you through the Hong Kong Science Park, Pak Shek Kok Promenade, and Tolo cycling track. In total, the entire route from Tai Mei to Sha Tin (or vice versa) takes about three hours.

Level: Beginner

Distance: About 22 kilommetres

2. Tung Chung to Sunny Bay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @travelogue_ll

This route is another popular choice for beginners and families, not only because it’s leisurely but its proximity to the airport comes with a perk. Riders can watch aeroplanes land or take off in addition to witnessing the beautiful sunset if the weather permits. Besides, the route ends at Inspiration Lake, which is the perfect stop for a picnic, some food, and more great views.

Level: Beginner

Distance: About 15 kilometres

3. Mui Wo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @zhizaifupin

What’s great about cycling in Mui Wo are the many options that it gives you. You can choose to stop before the paths become more challenging or choose to take up the test on how far you can go. Those looking to stretch out their stamina will love the road full of inclines but beginners should probably watch out. If you pedal towards Tai Po, you’ll eventually reach the Big Buddha and from here, you can choose how you want to go about it. The views are great but because of the inclines, make sure to ride out when the weather is good.

Level: Intermediate to advanced

Distance: About 7 to 45 kilometres

4. Cheung Chau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mwmmm (@_weimin_)

Cheung Chau is another scenic cycling route. Plus, it’s a great excuse to visit the idyllic island for some food. Pedalling at Cheung Chau is easy, the only challenge are the narrow roads, especially between houses. It can also get busy during the weekends. After all, it’s an island! But that said, we still think it offers some of the most quaint, seaside views you can hope for. It’s also a great choice if you’re just really fresh off the bat because the route goes for less than two kilometres. And in fact, Cheung Chau is where I learned how to cycle!

Level: Beginner

Distance: About 1.5 kilometres

5. Discovery Bay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discovery Bay, Hong Kong (@visitdiscoverybay)

Discovery Bay is the place to be if you’re hungry for photogenic views. Just think of sunny beaches and fresh air… with added dining options. The cycling route only takes about an hour and you’ll get to see Discovery Bay’s landmarks like the country club and the plaza near the beach. Any of the beachside restaurants serve as great pitstops for pre or post-cycling. To avoid the crowds, take the route from the pier to Auberge. Not only is it much shorter, but it’s also quieter and with open flat roads.

Level: Beginner

Distance: About 1 kilometre

6. Fo Tan to Wu Kai Sha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus Ng (@gooseflicks)

If you choose to start pedalling from Fo Tan, you can either take the route to Sheung Shui or Wu Kai Sha. We prefer the latter even if it overlaps a bit with another bike route. Along the way, you’ll be treated to majestic views of the Tolo Harbour and Shing Mun River. Then, the route also passes by the Ma On Shan neighbourhood until you reach the Wu Kai Sha Pier. If the seven-kilometre ride isn’t enough, you can push ahead to Double Starfish Bay and see the wildlife—crabs and starfish!

Level: Beginner to intermediate

Distance: About 7 kilometres

7. Yuen Long to Nam Sang Wai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roxanne Kubiak (@roxannekubiak)

From Yuen Long, it’s either the route to Nam Sang Wai or Tuen Mun. The latter is mostly used by commuting residents and is in fact, one of the oldest in Hong Kong. But because the lane is narrow, Nam Sang Wai is a win in our books. Besides, it’s also suitable for beginners, families, and even children. The ride is a whole world away from the towering skyscrapers and instead, you cross fish ponds, lush greenery, flourishing wetland wildlife, and beautiful pathways. Along the way, you’ll also encounter ancestral halls and villages which offer a totally different glimpse of Hong Kong’s concrete jungle. Oh, you also get to ride Hong Kong’s only river-crossing ferry—how cool is that?

Level: Beginner to intermediate

Distance: About 7 kilometres

8. New Territories Cycle Track Network

This one’s for the hardcore cyclists and enthusiasts. After all, you’ll be going on a six-hour cycling adventure! This monster of a track is fairly new and the goal is to link up all the cycling tracks across New Territories. In total, it stretches to a whopping 60 kilometres. But what’s great about this despite the fact that it can be challenging, is the access you’ll get to picturesque views both on land and near the ocean. While its duration is no measly task, the path is definitely well-paved and clear so cyclists really itching for a ride can try this. Besides, it’s not a must to finish the entire section as you also just take the Tuen Mun to Ma On Shan section or the Tsuen Wan to Tuen Mun section. Extra good news: an additional 22 kilometres will be added… soon. Load up on sunscreen as the majority of the trail has no shade.

Level: All levels—very much depends on your stamina and endurance

Distance: 60 kilometres

9. West Kowloon Art Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Kowloon Art Park 西九藝術公園 (@westkowloonartpark)

This very leisurely track is perfect for the ‘gram’. With its well-paved and flat trails, West Kowloon Art Park is really for the fresh crop of riders who don’t want to venture too far out in the wild. Riders are gifted with a panoramic, front-seat view of Hong Kong’s skyline. Be warned though, it can get extremely crowded on the weekend so much so that rental bicycles might be sold out.

Level: Beginner

Distance: About 1 kilometre

10. Chi Ma Wan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sesame leung (@sesame365)

Now, for the most advanced riders, this route is for you. To be more specific, a normal bike won’t do here, you need a mountain bike to get you through the Mui Wo to Cha Ma Wan route. It’s certainly a challenge because not only will you pedal through rough trails, but you will also have to carry your bike in sections that are just not rideable. But all that aside, you get stunning views of the ocean and surrounding mountains. We highly recommend bringing enough water and food as the route is also quite remote.

Level: Advanced

Distance: About 9 kilometres

Featured and hero image credit: Civil Engineering and Development Department

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Is Hong Kong cycling-friendly?

It is not ideal to cycle in downtown Hong Kong but there are many cycling routes and trails in Hong Kong.

-How do I find the best cycling route?

You can Google the best cycling routes in Hong Kong or read our guide.

-Can you cycle from Fo Tan to Wu Kai Sha?

Yes, you can cycle from Fo Tan to Wu Kai Sha