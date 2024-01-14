Uncover the finest hotels in Hanoi for a memorable stay

Hanoi is undoubtedly the city of contrasts. With leafy boulevards sporting colonial architecture, and ancient temples nestled in a labyrinthine network of lanes busting with food stalls, Vietnam’s capital in the north is historic and vibrant and loves to flaunt its local culture and cuisine. The French and the Chinese have left their imperial footprints as you lose yourself amidst legendary lakes, old museums, colourful markets, and quaint cafes. So, the hotels in Hanoi undoubtedly make for a memorable stay.
Discover the myriad facets of Hanoi by staying in stately mansions, executive apartments, luxurious boutique nests, and legendary retreats spread across the intense and popular Old Quarter, the laid-back French Quarter, and the chic West Lake, thronged by an international expat community. Travel inspiration is coming your way with this recommended list of the best hotels to stay in Hanoi for your next holiday.
The best hotels for a stay in Hanoi
- Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi (Best Overall Hotel in Hanoi)
- Capella Hanoi (Best luxury hotel in Hanoi)
- JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi (Best hotel in Hanoi for families)
- InterContinental Hanoi Westlake (Best hotel in Hanoi for couples)
- InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 (Best business hotel in Hanoi)
- Apricot Hotel (Best art hotel in Hanoi)
- Hotel de l'Opera Hanoi - MGallery (Best boutique hotel in Hanoi)
- Amira Hotel Hanoi (Best pocket friendly hotel in Hanoi)
- Elegant Suites Westlake (Best apart hotel in Hanoi)
There is a reason why this oldest hotel in Hanoi is a legend, having hosted luminaries like Charlie Chaplin and Angelina Jolie and distinguished heads of state. The grand romantic dame opened her doors in the 1900s and the fabled heritage even includes a bomb shelter built during the Vietnam War.
An icon of Hanoi, located in the French Quarter, the stately charm of this Parisian-style edifice can be experienced in the first-ever French brassiere in Hanoi at Le Beaulieu, the charming outdoor patio at La Terrasse and not to be missed are the delicious patisseries for afternoon tea at La Club Bar.
Of the 364 rooms and suites, the Opera Wing offers sweeping views of the Opera House while the heritage Metropole Wing retains its colonial touch with mahogany furniture and original wood panels. Try the Vietnamese dishes at Spice Garden, enjoy your evening with a glass of wine at the bespoke cocktail bar at Angelina, or relax with the signature Graham Greene Martini at the charming Bamboo Bar by the swimming pool.
User Reviews:
Booking.com: 9.1/10
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 9.2/10
(Image Credit: accor)
Located near the exquisite Hanoi Opera House, the luxurious art nouveau hotel raises a toast to the talented luminaries of the opera and there are snippets of trivia and memorabilia present in all 47 splendid suites. Ask the Capella Culturists to curate your cultural experiences from visiting ceramic villages to creating your own piece of art. It’s a gastronomic destination with a nostalgic period-inspired retro flavour tickling your epicurean fantasies.
The dramatic Backstage with vibrant murals serves traditional Northern Vietnamese cuisine with a bold twist. Get transported to the 20s New York at the rooftop as the Hudson Rooms await you with oysters and whiskey on the rocks. But if you prefer Japanese cuisine then discover the evocative Koki- the House of Senses. Find your happy place at Regale in the basement where there is an indoor heated pool, steam and sauna rooms, and pamper yourself in the Auriga Spa with traditional healing therapies inspired by cycles of nature.
User Reviews:
Booking.com: 9.7/10
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 9.6/10
(Image Credit: capellahotels)
A resort right in the heart of the city, JW Marriott with its plush 450 luxurious suites and rooms offering floor-to-ceiling rooms beckons both leisure and business travellers and is even a great destination for vacationing families. From picnics, movie nights, games and even glamping options for families, the sustainable property also offers a Rosemary Journey where you can plant herbs and attend craft workshops.
An epicurean fantasy awaits you at nine different dining options, be it the Japanese Kumihimo, the signature John Anthony Cantonese Grill and Dim Sum or at contemporary French Grill. Barbeques are served at the verdant JW Lakeside Gardens or enjoy your buffet at JW Cafe with scenic lake views.
Get nostalgic at the Cool Cats Jazz Club or relax in the SPA by JW where signature massages and body wraps await you as you soak in the heated pool and whirlpool. With 5000 square metres of flexible space, sweeping views, impeccable service and gastronomical delights, this is the best place for your wedding, meetings and memorable events.
User Reviews:
Booking.com: 9/10
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 9/10
(Image Credit: marriott)
This sprawling iconic luxury resort, designed like an open lotus flower with its water pavilions, is located along West Lake or Ho Tay and overlooking Tran Quoc, the oldest pagoda in Vietnam, a little away from the bustling Old Quarter. Experience fine dining at Saigon with sweeping views of Hanoi’s skyline, while savour the international flavours at Cafe Du Lac across the West Lake or if you like a dash of Italian cuisine, then Milan awaits you.
But nothing is more special than a walk through the waterways to a little island where the most romantic Sunset Bar awaits you. Besides the spacious rooms and suites, there are premium luxury residences, lounges for private dinners, ballrooms and magnificent outdoor and indoor spaces for every occasion and event. Personalised poolside services complement a luxurious spa and fitness centre while Club Intercontinental Lounge is perfect for your business requirements.
User Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.6/10
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.6/10
(Image Credit: ihg)
Everything about this luxurious hotel is larger than life. Perched atop the iconic Landmark72 Tower, with 359 rooms and suites, five dining options and over 3000 sq metres of space for conferences, meetings and corporate events, the towering property also houses the largest Intercontinental Lounge for guests and business travellers.
A culinary destination, 3 Spoons whips up Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese dishes with a contemporary twist while Stellar Steakhouse also has an enviable selection of wines. Q Bar with its sweeping views of the city, the Hive Lounge and Club Intercontinental Lounge are the popular watering holes for cocktails and music. You can also ask the concierge to plan excursions and itineraries for you.
User Reviews:
Booking.com: 9/10
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 9/10
(Image Credit: ihg)
The crown jewel of this alluring luxury art and boutique hotel is the sweeping views of Hanoi from the massive rooftop pool and bar overlooking the iconic Hoan Kiem Lake. Painted in shades of white with glistening chandeliers adorning the grand lobby, the hotel is a veritable art gallery celebrating local artists with 123 rooms and suites including studio apartments with living rooms and kitchenettes.
Soak in the fine dining experience at L’Artiste, appreciate art with your afternoon teas at the A’telier in the lobby or relish local Vietnamese flavours at the Palette while enjoying your favourite cocktail at the rooftop One 36 Bar after a refreshing evening at the spa.
User Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.6/10
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.9/10
(Image Credit: apricothotels)
Bold and beautiful, with the iconic Opera House as its neighbour, the colonial facade of the Hotel de l’Opera blends with the vibe of the French Quarter while the interiors are a riot of colours with a dramatic atmosphere with mirrored ceilings and contemporary art and architecture.
There are 107 rooms and suites in this eight storeyed property and three dining options including a brasserie-style Cafe Lautrec and a stylish sleep restaurant, Satine serving Vietnamese restaurant beside the signature bar, La Fee Verte where every evening is a celebration over cocktails. Salon Opera is an inspired space for stylish corporate events while The Courtyard is perfect for memorable occasions. Relax in the pool and pamper yourself with the healing vibes of the spa which uses Sothys Paris products.
User Reviews:
Booking.com: 8/10
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.6/10
(Image Credit: accor)
A few steps from the Old Quarter, delve into the historic district from the luxurious comfort of this boutique property with 36 rooms and a Junior suite aesthetically designed with a touch of Indochina decor. Boasting a terrace, a restaurant and a bar, taste the flavours of Vietnam at the Semilla Restaurant and Bar while relaxing in the spa.
Ask the concierge for customised tours that include Halong Bay and Nin Binh and also Sapa and Mai Chau besides exploring the treasures of Hanoi. The property also organises an airport shuttle as well and is conveniently located near the railway station.
User Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.7/10
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 9/10
(Image Credit: amirahotelhanoi)
As the name suggests, the 135 apartments and penthouses surrounded by landscaped gardens are located right at Westlake, the premium international neighbourhood of Hanoi and is the very epitome of elegance and sophisticated luxury. The deluxe executive residences vary from studio to three-bedroom apartments offering views of the lake and city.
The Camelia restaurant and bar serves a fusion of Asian and European cuisine and is also a great space for small events. Outdoor pools, fitness centres, arenas for sports and games and functions, library lounges and children’s play areas are all provided with a 24-hour reception and security as well.
User Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.8/10
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.8/10
(Image Credit: elegantsuites)
(Feature image credit: amirahotelhanoi)
