Uncover the finest hotels in Hanoi for a memorable stay

There is a reason why this oldest hotel in Hanoi is a legend, having hosted luminaries like Charlie Chaplin and Angelina Jolie and distinguished heads of state. The grand romantic dame opened her doors in the 1900s and the fabled heritage even includes a bomb shelter built during the Vietnam War.

An icon of Hanoi, located in the French Quarter, the stately charm of this Parisian-style edifice can be experienced in the first-ever French brassiere in Hanoi at Le Beaulieu, the charming outdoor patio at La Terrasse and not to be missed are the delicious patisseries for afternoon tea at La Club Bar.

Of the 364 rooms and suites, the Opera Wing offers sweeping views of the Opera House while the heritage Metropole Wing retains its colonial touch with mahogany furniture and original wood panels. Try the Vietnamese dishes at Spice Garden, enjoy your evening with a glass of wine at the bespoke cocktail bar at Angelina, or relax with the signature Graham Greene Martini at the charming Bamboo Bar by the swimming pool.

User Reviews:

Booking.com: 9.1/10

Trip Advisor: 5/5

Agoda.com: 9.2/10

(Image Credit: accor)