The best of old meets new: Hotels to stay in Shanghai

Welcome to the vibrant playground of Shanghai! This bustling metropolis isn’t just any city; it’s a dynamic fusion of East meets West, old meets new, and business meets pleasure. Shanghai is the ultimate hotspot for both globetrotters and savvy business travellers. It’s not just skyscrapers and boardrooms; you’ll find a historic soul beneath the modern sheen.
From strolling along the Bund with its iconic skyline to devouring mouthwatering street food in the French Concession, this city has it all. And where you rest your jet-lagged head matters. So, let’s dive into the best hotels in Shanghai, where your adventure begins. Make sure to bookmark them and get your bookings done in advance for the best prices.
How to find the best hotels in Shanghai?
Shanghai, China’s financial capital, offers prime areas to stay. Huangpu and Pudong are central, well-connected districts known for their impressive skyscrapers. Xuhui, in the southwest, is residential, featuring shopping hubs like Xijiahui with malls such as Grand Gateway Shanghai. Pudong, east of the Huangpu River, is a business hub housing the Shanghai Stock Exchange and iconic skyscrapers like the Pearl Tower and Jin Mao Tower. You can find some of the most popular and trusted hotels in Shanghai in these neighbourhoods.
Best hotels in Shanghai for a memorable stay
Nestled along the iconic Bund and just moments from Shanghai City Centre, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai redefines luxury in one of China’s most cosmopolitan cities. It’s no surprise that it ranks among the best hotels in Shanghai. This exquisite hotel boasts 82 rooms and 19 suites, each offering breathtaking views. Combining modern design with heritage architecture, ACPV Architects have created a masterpiece here.
Dine at Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, a Michelin-starred Italian haven, or savour two Michelin-starred Cantonese cuisine at Bao Li Xuan. Unwind at the elegant 2,000-square-metre spa and fitness centre, offering La Mer beauty treatments and traditional Chinese medicine-inspired rituals. The centre also houses a 25-metre indoor heated swimming pool, reminiscent of a Roman bath. You can even indulge in a shopping spree at the Bulgari boutique, conveniently located on the ground floor.
Nearby tourist destinations: Nanjing Road, 1933 Old Millfun, Shanghai Concert Hall, People’s Square, Shanghai Museum
How to reach:
By air: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is the nearest airport, 18.3 km away
User reviews:
Booking.com: 9.2/10
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 9.3/10
(Image Credit: bulgarihotels.com)
2 /10
Amanyangyun, a unique hotel in Shanghai, is a blend of history and luxury nestled amidst a rescued forest of ancient camphor trees. Its Ming Courtyard Suites, Antique Villas, and modern suites offer serene views and contemporary comfort. Explore the nearby Bund district and the traditional canal town of Zhujiajiao or immerse yourself in art exhibitions showcasing both local and international artists.
In the tranquil Forest Park, picnic, jog, or practice Tai Chi amidst ancient trees. Personalised excursions include exploring the Former French Concession and tea tasting in Xintiandi. Amanyangyun is also home to Nan Shufang, a cultural centre dedicated to Chinese arts, offering experiences like the Chinese tea ceremony, calligraphy, and traditional musical instruments. Dining options at Lazhu, Arva, Yinlu, The Bar, and The Cigar Lounge feature fresh, locally sourced delicacies.
The Aman Spa, inspired by ancient healing practices, offers treatments in eight single and two double rooms, relaxation lounges, private bathing suites, saunas, pools, and a fitness centre. Amanyangyun, among historic hotels in Shanghai, combines timeless culture with modern luxury for a truly enriching experience.
Nearby tourist destinations: Maqiao Relic Site, Shanghai Film Park
How to reach:
By air: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is the nearest airport, 24.9 km away
User reviews:
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
(Image Credit: aman.com)
Capella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li, is a unique all-villa urban resort nestled within Shanghai’s Xuhui District, preserving the charm of 1930s shikumen architecture. Seamlessly blending Shanghainese and Western design, it captures the essence of Jian Ye Li.
The heart of this urban sanctuary is its one-, two–, and three-bedroom Shikumen Villas, which combine historic courtyard living with a touch of Parisian elegance. Capella Culturists create bespoke experiences, adding depth to your stay.
Dining at LE COMPTOIR DE PIERRE GAGNAIRE, guided by three Michelin-star chef Pierre Gagnaire, is a culinary delight.
The award-winning Auriga spa offers tailored treatments linked to Moon phases, setting it apart as a luxurious health and wellness centre in Shanghai. Indulge in treatments like the Auriga Detox Day, Sleep Therapy, and the Qi program featuring Guasha and Tuina massages. Capella makes for one of the best luxury hotels in Shanghai, China to experience Chinese history and culture.
Nearby tourist destinations: Qibao Ancient Town, Xintiandi, Shanghai City God Temple, Waibaidu Bridge
How to reach:
By air: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is the nearest airport, 16.9 km away
User reviews:
Booking.com: 9.5/10
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 9.5/10
(Image Credit: capellahotels.com)
At The Sukhothai, one of the best luxury hotels in Shanghai, experience modern hospitality with an urban oasis concept. Designed by Neri & Hu, the hotel seamlessly blends nature and contemporary living. Guest rooms feature sleek lines, natural materials, and advanced in-room technology.
Dining options include La Scala for Italian cuisine, URBAN Cafe for Thai gourmet dishes, and The ZUK Bar for alfresco socialising. The Retreat spa offers Southeast Asian-inspired treatments in a tranquil setting. Whether a quick facial or a wellness journey, it’s tailored to your preferences. Embrace Shanghai’s vibrancy while enjoying a peaceful retreat at The Sukhothai.
How to reach:
How to reach:
By air: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is the nearest airport, 17.4 km away
User reviews:
Booking.com: 8.8/10
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 9.1/10
(Image Credit: sukhothai.com)
W Shanghai, The Bund, a luxury Marriott hotel in Shanghai’s North Bund, offers 374 chic rooms with Huangpu River views. Blending Mandarin designs with playful twists, it exudes contemporary sophistication. The hotel provides innovative decor and 5,800 square metres of event space for extraordinary meetings.
Indulge in Shanghai’s traditional flavours at five restaurants, including The Kitchen Table, YEN, LIQUID, and WOOBAR®. Witness The Bund’s architectural blend of 1920s glam and futuristic style at LIQUID. Relax with spa treatments and targeted tune-ups while enjoying city views at the bi-level sanctuary of the AWAY Spa.
Nearby tourist destinations: Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Aquarium, The Bund, Jade Buddha Temple, River Cruise.
How to reach:
By air: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is the nearest airport, 22.1 km away
User reviews:
Booking.com: 8.8/10
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 9.1/10
(Image Credit: marriott.com)
The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong seamlessly blends Art Deco heritage with modern design, perched in a 58-floor tower in the heart of Shanghai’s commercial hub. Recognised among family hotels in Shanghai, its luxurious rooms and suites offer Shanghai skyline views.
Culinary delights abound with FLAIR, the highest rooftop venue, Scena Italian Restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine with city views, and the Michelin and Black Pearl awarded restaurant Jin Xuan Chinese Restaurant offering creative Cantonese dishes.
On the 55th floor, the spa promises rejuvenation with personalised treatments and city vistas, along with a fitness studio, sauna, steam room, and indoor pool. This urban retreat combines elegance with convenience and should be one of your top picks if you are looking for family hotels in Shanghai.
Nearby tourist destinations: Shanghai Science & Technology Museum, Shanghai History Museum, Power Station of Art
How to reach:
By air: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is the nearest airport, 21.8 km away
User reviews:
Booking.com: 9.2/10
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 9.5/10
(Image Credit: ritzcarlton.com)
The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan, among the best downtown hotels in Shanghai, graces West Beijing Road in the vibrant Jingan District. Fusing English and Chinese palatial styles with captivating Chinese art like calligraphy and Dale Chihuly’s glass sculptures, it’s an oasis of elegance.
With 491 exquisite rooms, and six dining venues, including SOCIAL for international cuisine, Yan Ting for Chinese delicacies, and The St. Regis Bar for premium drinks, it’s a gastronomic haven. The hotel also boasts the signature Iridium Spa, offering massages, a 24-hour fitness centre, sauna, steam room, yoga room, fitness centre, and a 1,400 sqm Astor Ballroom. For exclusive privileges, the 55th-floor Club House awaits.
Nearby tourist destinations: Shanghai Tower, Pudong New Area, Heping Fandian, Jing’an Sculpture Park
How to reach:
By air: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is the nearest airport, 17.5 km away
User reviews:
Booking.com: 8.5/10
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 9.2/10
(Image Credit: marriott.com)
The Peninsula Shanghai, one of the best hotels on the Bund, Shanghai, elegantly combines Art Deco-inspired interiors with modern luxury. Michelin-starred dining awaits at Sir Elly’s, offering European cuisine with stunning riverfront views.
Yi Long Court impresses with Cantonese delicacies and modern Chinese classics, both awarded one Michelin star in The Michelin Guide Shanghai 2023. The Compass Bar serves classic Martinis and creative snacks. The Peninsula’s ‘Life Lived Best’ wellness program lets guests pursue fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition goals. Their Five-Star-rated spa, The Peninsula Spa, beautifully captures the 1930s Art Deco era, offering luxurious treatments and a visually stunning retreat.
Nearby tourist destinations: Shanghai Museum, Tian Zi Fang
How to reach:
By air: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is the nearest airport, 19.9 km away
User reviews:
Booking.com: 9.1/10
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 9.3/10
(Image Credit: Booking.com)
The Middle House, a boutique hotel in Shanghai, stands at the vibrant Nanjing Road West. With Piero Lissoni’s minimalist design blending European flair and Chinese craftsmanship, it offers serene city views. Culinary delights abound in Shanghai, and The Middle House upholds this tradition.
Café Grey Deluxe infuses local influence into continental favourites, while Frasca brings Italian trattoria charm. Sui Tang Li excels in dim sum and Chinese classics, while Sui Tang Shang offers mixology at its finest.
For wellness, the award-winning Mi Xun Spa harmonises Chinese traditions and Western techniques, featuring treatments like CHA LING, Gemology, and DIBI. This hotel is a tranquil oasis in the heart of bustling Shanghai.
Nearby tourist destinations: Shanghai Museum, Tianzifang, Shanghai Zhongshan Park, The Bund
How to reach:
By air: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is the nearest airport, 17.7 km away
User reviews:
Booking.com: 8.9/10
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 9.1/10
(Image Credit: thehousecollective.com)
Mandarin Oriental Shanghai, a five-star luxury hotel along the Huangpu River in Pudong’s financial district, combines style, comfort, and world-class service. With 362 spacious rooms and suites offering city and river views, the hotel impresses in every aspect.
Dining options include Fifty 8° Grill, blending contemporary and classic French cuisine, and Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Yong Yi Ting. Zest offers Asian and International cuisine, while Qi Bar is a top nightlife spot with stunning design.
The hotel’s spa, with 13 suites, provides signature treatments like Aroma Stone, Oriental Harmony and Butterfly’s Dream, a signature curation with natural healing herbs of Chinese mulberry and night-blooming jasmine. Its class-apart packages make Mandarin Oriental one of the most notable spa hotels in Shanghai.
Nearby tourist destinations: Yu Garden, Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Shanghai Ocean Aquarium
How to reach:
By air: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport is the nearest airport, 23 km away
User reviews:
Booking.com: 9.2/10
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 9.5/10
(Image Credit: mandarinoriental.com)
(Hero and feature image credit: capellahotels.com)
