15 best hotels in Singapore that showcase the high life

Brimming with opulent old-world luxury, cinematic shining modernity, and properties that beautifully preserve historic shophouses, harness nature’s bounty or pull off a resort-style stay in the city-state, Singapore has some of the best luxury hotels in Asia. Here are 15 of our favourites to choose from, including what to eat, where to drink and generally how to milk to most of your stay in the Lion City.

In a controversial magazine article written exactly 30 years ago, sci-fi author William Gibson opined, “If IBM had ever bothered to actually possess a physical country, that country might have had a lot in common with Singapore.” Were Gibson to visit today, perhaps he’d revise the appraisal to liken Singapore to Apple — neat, glossy, user-friendly, pricier than its nearest competition, and, despite its slick, hyper-corporate sterility, actually kinda cool.

Just as it was during Gibson’s visit, Singapore remains a safe, efficient business and finance hub, a tropical city-state with a consistently spicy climate and famously fantastic cuisine (also often spicy). But the country has changed a lot since the 1990s. Richer than ever before in terms of culture, entertainment, leisure, design, nightlife and dining, Singapore is no longer simply a pleasant place to stop over, do a deal or grab a meal. Today, it’s a legitimate vacation destination, somewhere you’d happily spend several days, maybe even a week.

If you’re going to be settling in for any significant span of time, you’ll need to familiarise yourself with Singapore’s best hotels. Ranging from picturesque resorts and sophisticated city stays, through design-savvy digs, shopaholics’ havens and foodie idylls, our definitive list focuses on the city’s myriad five-star luxury hotels, while also providing a handful of options for the more cost-conscious-traveller.

The best hotels in Singapore: Which is best for you?

Singapore is a country of many faces, and the best hotels in this city reflect that fact. In need of a proper tropical getaway? Try Capella Sentosa or the evergreen Shangri-La Orange Grove. For a convenient combination of dining, shopping and fantastic views, consider Marina Bay Sands. Design doyens seeking a chic urbane stay with fine food and nightlife on the doorstep might find their interest piqued by the Mondrian.

Those here for business can choose from copious hotels located convenient to the CBD, such as the Parkroyal Pickering or Fairmont. Dedicated shoppers will want to be in the thick of things on Orchard Road, somewhere like the Hilton. Fans of classic luxury refinement, meanwhile, will gravitate to The St. Regis or Four Seasons (also perched on the edge of the Orchard retail district) and the newly refreshed Mandarin Oriental, with its stunning Marina Bay and city skyline views.

Whatever your requirements and priorities, here are some of the top hotels in Singapore, guaranteeing an outstanding stay.