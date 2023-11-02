15 best hotels in Singapore that showcase the high life

Brimming with opulent old-world luxury, cinematic shining modernity, and properties that beautifully preserve historic shophouses, harness nature’s bounty or pull off a resort-style stay in the city-state, Singapore has some of the best luxury hotels in Asia. Here are 15 of our favourites to choose from, including what to eat, where to drink and generally how to milk to most of your stay in the Lion City.
In a controversial magazine article written exactly 30 years ago, sci-fi author William Gibson opined, “If IBM had ever bothered to actually possess a physical country, that country might have had a lot in common with Singapore.” Were Gibson to visit today, perhaps he’d revise the appraisal to liken Singapore to Apple — neat, glossy, user-friendly, pricier than its nearest competition, and, despite its slick, hyper-corporate sterility, actually kinda cool.
Just as it was during Gibson’s visit, Singapore remains a safe, efficient business and finance hub, a tropical city-state with a consistently spicy climate and famously fantastic cuisine (also often spicy). But the country has changed a lot since the 1990s. Richer than ever before in terms of culture, entertainment, leisure, design, nightlife and dining, Singapore is no longer simply a pleasant place to stop over, do a deal or grab a meal. Today, it’s a legitimate vacation destination, somewhere you’d happily spend several days, maybe even a week.
If you’re going to be settling in for any significant span of time, you’ll need to familiarise yourself with Singapore’s best hotels. Ranging from picturesque resorts and sophisticated city stays, through design-savvy digs, shopaholics’ havens and foodie idylls, our definitive list focuses on the city’s myriad five-star luxury hotels, while also providing a handful of options for the more cost-conscious-traveller.
The best hotels in Singapore: Which is best for you?
Singapore is a country of many faces, and the best hotels in this city reflect that fact. In need of a proper tropical getaway? Try Capella Sentosa or the evergreen Shangri-La Orange Grove. For a convenient combination of dining, shopping and fantastic views, consider Marina Bay Sands. Design doyens seeking a chic urbane stay with fine food and nightlife on the doorstep might find their interest piqued by the Mondrian.
Those here for business can choose from copious hotels located convenient to the CBD, such as the Parkroyal Pickering or Fairmont. Dedicated shoppers will want to be in the thick of things on Orchard Road, somewhere like the Hilton. Fans of classic luxury refinement, meanwhile, will gravitate to The St. Regis or Four Seasons (also perched on the edge of the Orchard retail district) and the newly refreshed Mandarin Oriental, with its stunning Marina Bay and city skyline views.
Whatever your requirements and priorities, here are some of the top hotels in Singapore, guaranteeing an outstanding stay.
With interiors by Hong Kong hospitality design doyen André Fu, this luxe high-rise hotel offers magnificent views of the skyline and a prime position in the city’s ascendant Midtown area, adjacent to the once infamous Bugis Street (now thoroughly gentrified, its red lights and ‘ladies’ of the night are a thing of the distant past). A good choice for families, business and leisure travellers alike, the Andaz is a superb homebase for exploring colourful, historic nearby neighbourhoods such as Little India and Kampong Glam.
Attractions: Rooftop infinity swimming pool and mixology bar Mr. Stork, gym, energy efficient resources, awesome views, characterful area.
Best food to try: Peking duck at Cantonese restaurant, 5 on 25; chicken rice and sweet chilli arancini and a Simha-pura cocktail, featuring Tanglin Black Powder gin from Singapore, at Mr. Stork.
Nearby tourist spots: Atlas Bar (Singapore’s most breathtaking cocktail bar, just across the road), Kampong Glam, National Gallery of Singapore, Little India (dine at Muthu’s Curry, a Racecourse Road institution since 1969; go to Kotuwa for upscale, vegetarian-friendly Sri Lankan fare; or indulge carnivorous cravings at Indian-tinged smokehouse Meatsmith).
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 18.6 km away
By train: Bugis MRT Station is the nearest railway station, 350 metres away
By road: Parkview Square bus stop is the nearest bus stop, 600 metres away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.6/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 9/10
Perched above the beach within 30 acres of verdant gardens and rainforest, Capella Sentosa was judged Singapore’s best hotel by T+L Asia readers in the Luxury Awards. Guests adore its chic mix of heritage colonial buildings and modernist structures by starchitect Sir Norman Foster, the tasteful interiors by André Fu, the three gorgeous pools cascading down the hillside — and the flock of peacocks patrolling the grounds. Food is another key attraction, with Fiamma restaurant by chef Mauro Colagreco dishing up some of Singapore’s finest Italian fare.
Attractions: Sea view, lush rainforest setting, easy beach access, superb cuisine, award-winning design, sense of history with all the modern conveniences
Must-try experiences: On the cultural side, the hotel offers guided art tours of Singapore. For those seeking sybaritic pleasures, try day clubbing at nearby Tanjong Beach Club or FOC. More wholesome thrill-seekers, go get your ride on at Universal Studios.
Best food to try: Order all the appetisers at Fiamma, especially the crudo di gambero rosso. And don’t miss the woodfired pizza — among the best in Singapore. Off-premises, take an excursion to Panamericana at the Sentosa Golf Club for stunning views and mouthwatering Latin American-style cuisine or visit the new super high-end Japanese restaurant Imamura, housed in a historic colonial-era chapel.
Nearby tourist spots: Universal Studios, Floating Bridge at Siloso Beach, Hydrodash, Fort Siloso, yacht charters from ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove.
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 25.9 km away
By train: Harbourfront MRT Station is the nearest railway station, 2.5 km away
By road: Palawan Beach bus stop is the closest bus stop, 1.3 km away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 9.1/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 9/10
The Fairmont is in the perfect spot to access both the financial hub of the CBD and the culinary delights of the Tanjong Pagar area, which the Michelin guide calls “Singapore’s most delicious neighbourhood” (it’s the part of town with the highest concentration of Michelin-recommended restaurants).
Also just a short stroll from landmarks such as the Raffles Hotel, Clark Quay, parliament and the National Museum, the Fairmont is great for visitors here for business, pleasure, or a blend of the two. The hotel prides itself on superior service and strives for the highest standards of sustainability (ask to take a peek at their on-site fish-breeding farm).
Attractions: Spa, swimming pool, fitness centre, tennis court, incredible views, grocery and wine shop, 450 square metre rooftop farm supplying 30 percent of the hotel’s fruit, vegetables — and seafood!
Best food to try: Omakase sashimi at Mikuni; afternoon tea and creative cocktails at Anti: dote bar; delectable degustation with a killer view at Michelin-starred Jaan by Kirk Westaway in adjoining sister hotel, Swissôtel the Stamford.
Nearby tourist spots: St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Mint Museum of Toys, Esplanade Park, War Memorial Park, Long Bar at Raffles Hotel (or Writers Bar for a more elevated experience, less likely to involve queueing).
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 18.9 km away
By train: City Hall MRT Station is the nearest railway station, 0.5 km away
By road: Raffles Plaza bus stop is the nearest bus stop, 2.2 km away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.5/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.8/10
In T+L Asia Luxury Awards, the Four Seasons took fifth place overall in Singapore, while its general manager Peter Draminsky secured the title of best general manager. Peter’s win results in no small part from the stellar service standards he maintains, with his team rated among the most polished on the Singaporean hospitality scene. Recent design updates and the opening of a new Nobu restaurant here have helped ensure the Four Seasons retains its reputation as one of Singapore’s foremost luxury hotels.
Attractions: Rooftop swimming pool, personal shopping service, fitness centre, tennis court, pet friendly, Orchard Road location, adept staff.
Best food to try: Rock shrimp tempura with creamy spicy sauce at Nobu; Bandstand cocktail at One-Ninety, helmed by Sophia Kang and Gabriel Carlos (both alumni of Manhattan Bar, currently ranked No. 33 on the World’s 50 Best Bars and No. 21 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars).
Nearby tourist spots: Orchard Road shopping malls, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Dempsey Road boutiques (e.g. Dover Street Market) and restaurants (try the traditional banana leaf curry at the historic, rustic Samy’s Restaurant, or visit renowned US chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Dempsey Cookhouse for a more upscale meal).
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 23.2 km away
By train: Orchard MRT Subway Station is the nearest railway station, 500 metres away
By road: Four Seasons Hotel bus stop is the nearest bus stop, 82 metres away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 9.2/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 9.1/10
Recently switching premises from further up Orchard Road, the Hilton is now situated squarely in the centre of Singapore’s most famous shopping street. From here, it’s just a couple of minutes’ walk to the myriad luxury and fashion boutiques housed within top malls including Ion, Paragon, Ngee Ann City and downstairs from the hotel, Mandarin Gallery. Outstanding amenities and services for kids make this hotel an attractive choice for the travelling family in search of serious retail therapy.
Attractions: Billecart champagne brunch, outdoor swimming pool, fun children’s activities (we recommend the cooking classes at the acclaimed Italian restaurant, Mozza) and custom kids’ amenities (think: cute mini bathrobes and candy-flavoured toothpaste).
Best food to try: In house, there’s luxury laksa and chicken rice at Chatterbox, and superb pizza at Mozza. Across the road at Paragon Mall, sample Michelin-starred dim sum at Crystal Jade Golden Palace or succulent Peking duck at Imperial Treasure.
Nearby tourist spots: Orchard Road malls, Newton Circus hawker centre, Peranakan Museum, Fort Canning park, National Museum, historic Chijmes complex (once a nunnery, now filled with bars, cafes and eateries, including the highly regarded Chinese restaurant, Lei Garden, plus the charming church from Crazy Rich Asians).
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 18.4 km away
By train: Somerset MRT Station is the nearest railway station, 410 metres away
By road: Bus stop opp. Mandarin Orchard 260 metres away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.4/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.9/10
With a façade and Heritage Wing formed from century-old shophouses, augmented by a modern high-rise block, the InterContinental skilfully balances tradition and modernity, its contemporary rooms integrating classic Peranakan motifs. Situated in the vibrant Bugis neighbourhood, near numerous top bars and restaurants, the hotel also possesses plenty of outstanding F&B options in-house — from squisito Italian food and wine to Chinese fine dining.
Attractions: Pets allowed, outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, yoga room, business centre, central location, specialty restaurants and bars.
Best food to try: Nduja Pinsa from LUCE by Davide Giacomelli; stir-fried Angus beef cubes with hot mala sauce from Man Fu Yuan; a glass of 2019 Masseto Massetino vino from Tenuto by Park90. Head to sibling hotel InterContinental Robertson Quay for lush Lebanese cuisine at Ummi.
Nearby tourist spots: Marina Bay, St. Joseph’s Church, Mint Museum of Toys, Atlas Bar, National Gallery, Little India, National Design Centre.
How to reach
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 16.9 km away
By train: Bugis Subway Station is the nearest railway station, 240 metres away
By road: Bugis station bus stop is the nearest bus stop, 350 metres away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.5/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.8/10
Having opened in 2017, the JW Marriott Singapore South Beach is one of the city’s newer five-star hotels. Centred upon an ultra-modern high-rise tower, designed by top British architects Foster + Partners, the complex also integrates several colonial-era structures built from the 1930s through the ’50s. The largest of these, the NCO Building, houses the excellent Chinese restaurant Madame Fan (the brainchild of Hakkasan founder Alan Yau) and one of Singapore’s only venues for live jazz bands, Cool Cats.
Attractions: Fish Pool bar (with real-life mermaid) and jazz lounge Cool Cats at the historic NCO building, spa, fitness centre, numerous restaurants, terrific views, funky modern interiors.
Best food to try: Wagyu taco at Japanese-Korean restaurant Akira Back; Boston lobster Cantonese noodles at Madame Fan. Head across the road to Raffles for delightful degustation dining at Butcher’s Block by Hawaiian chef, Jordan Keao, or for something more simple, try the famous chicken rice at Sing Swee Kee on Seah Street.
Nearby tourist spots: Raffles Hotel, War Memorial Park, Mint Museum of Toys, Esplanade theatres, Atlas bar (to avoid disappointment, be sure to make a reservation for Singapore’s grandest drinking establishment, and do try the signature Atlas martini, with a lick of champagne vinegar for tang).
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 18.4 km away
By train: Esplanade MRT is the nearest railway station, 300 metres away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.5/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.8/10
Situated right beside the night race track, the Mandarin Oriental is one of the best-placed hotels to stay at during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix — though it’s fair to say the location is tremendous, no matter the time of year.
Recently reopened following an SGD 135 million (INR 8,18,93,98,350), top-to-bottom renovation, its first spruce-up in two decades, the hotel offers stunning views across the Marina Bay and city skyline, with a fantastic rooftop pool area, the award-winning mixology mecca MO Bar, and now, complimentary access to exclusive member’s club Mandala for guests of premium rooms during their stay.
Attractions: Incredible views, large pool area overlooking Marina Bay, plush spa, one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars (MO Bar, which this year holds the impressive position of no. 8)
Best food to try: Club sandwich by the pool; chilled seafood platter, bone-in ribeye steak and bone-dry martinis at Morton’s.
Nearby tourist spots: Marina Bay, MBS, Esplanade theatres, National Gallery of Singapore, Makansutra Gluttons’ Bay hawker centre (local culinary savant KF Seetoh’s curated selection of some of the best street food purveyors in Singapore, right by the water).
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 18.3 km away
By train: Promenade Stations is the nearest station, 700 metres away
By road: Promenade Station bus stop is the nearest bus stop, 1,1 km away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.5/10
Tripadvisor: 5/5
Agoda.com: 8.9/10
With a multi-billion-dollar expansion underway, this tripod icon of the Singapore skyline will soon boast a fourth tower featuring a grand arena, additional ballrooms and exhibition halls, a plethora of new bars and restaurants, plus around 1,000 extra hotel rooms.
Earlier this year, 850 rooms in Marina Bay Sands’ existing towers were re-opened after extensive renovations and a tasteful aesthetic refresh. The integrated resort is home to some of the city’s best restaurants (such as Cut by Wolfgang Puck and Michelin three-star Waku Ghin) and boutiques from every major luxury brand you could care to mention.
Attractions: That Insta-famous rooftop infinity pool, casino, luxury shopping, an array of excellent restaurants (including outlets from celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Daniel Boulud, Justin Quek, Tetsuya Wakuda and Wolfgang Puck).
Must-try experiences: Take in the view from the SkyPark Observation Deck (or just grab a drink at one of the top floor restaurants and bars — same view, comparable cost, greater comfort), watch a major Broadway production in the Sands Theatre (& Juliet, Mamma Mia! and Matilda the Musical coming soon), then spend a hedonistic evening dancing at Marquee nightclub or Ce La Vi.
Best food to try: Botan shrimp with uni and caviar at Waku Ghin; Yankee burger at DB Bistro; three-course set lunch (with a side of photo ops) in the Spago Dining Room on the rooftop; for the kids, attempt to conquer a Cotton Candy Crazyshake at Black Tap.
Nearby tourist spots: ArtScience Museum (with a constant rotation of thought-provoking, visually captivating exhibitions), Spectra Light and Sound Show, Gardens by the Bay (dine at the refined Marguerite or more casual Hortus), Gluttons’ Bay by Makansutra.
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 18.7 km away
By train: Bayfront Station is the nearest railway station, 0.5 km away
By road: Bayfront Station bus stop is the nearest bus stop, 0.5 km away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 9.1/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.8/10
Singapore’s freshest five-star hotel (read our review here), the modernist Mondrian Duxton blends seamlessly into its historic neighbourhood thanks to clever design from Robbyn Carter that draws inspiration from the surrounding heritage shophouses (which happen to be home to many of Singapore’s best restaurants).
With a cool rooftop pool and bar that has been a consistently buzzy scene since the hotel opened in June and several other excellent drinking and dining venues on-site, the Mondrian is attracting just as many clued-up locals as international visitors. Check-in here to mingle with Singapore’s creative set.
Attractions: Visual delights are dotted throughout the property from artists including Emma Anna, Ian Davenport, Tyler Shields, Dawn Ng and André Wee; creative cocktails from acclaimed mixologist Adrian Besa at Jungle Ballroom; chic interiors by Studio Carter.
Must-try experiences: Sundown drinks in a cabana at the Palm Springs-style rooftop pool, followed by an evening’s bar-hopping around numerous Asia’s 50 Best Bars inductees located within stumbling distance of the Mondrian.
Best food to try: Steak tartare, prepared tableside at Bottega di Carna (meet founder Dario Ceccini, the world’s most famous butcher who’s also an animal-rights advocate, here); the sumptuous ‘Senjin’ omakase menu at Kengo Kuma-designed Suzuki restaurant; the spicy Jaguar Juice cocktail at Jungle Ballroom.
Nearby tourist spots: Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, Sri Layan Sithi Vinayagar Temple, Chinatown, Maxwell Food Centre hawker market, many of Singapore’s most acclaimed restaurants incl. JAG, Revolver, Tippling Club, Zen, and top bars such as Jigger & Pony and Live Twice.
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 22.7 km away
By train: Maxwell MRT Station is the nearest railway station, 300 metres away
By road: Duxton Road bus stop is the nearest bus stop, 150 metres away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.7/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.9/10
One of the city’s most distinctive hotels thanks to its organic lines and abundance of greenery, Parkroyal Pickering was designed by leading local architects, WOHA — renowned for their innovative, ecologically minded structures. Indeed, the biophilic hotels of the Parkroyal group are among the best in Singapore (and now KL) the city at integrating green and luxury.
The futuristic property has been featured in HBO’s sci-fi series Westworld and is a favourite site for Instagram snaps. Brilliant for business travellers due to its CBD address, a location this central will prove highly convenient for tourists, too.
Attractions: Sustainable practices like rain-harvesting and solar power, infinity pool, spa, Instagram-friendly architecture and sky gardens, and rooms designed to be work-friendly.
Best food to try: Go next door to Hong Lim hawker centre and order the Michelin Bib Gourmand curry chicken from Heng Kee Chicken Bee Hon Mee, or the titular dish from Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa, run by the delightful Mr. and Mrs. Soo—as Mr. Soo habitually puts it: “Gorgeous!”
Nearby tourist spots: Clarke Quay, the historic streets of Chinatown, Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, Gardens by The Bay (grab a glass of wine at Hortus during your tour of the Flower Dome), Sri Mariamman Temple, Marina Bay, National Gallery of Singapore.
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport, 23.9 km away
By train: Clarke Quay MRT Station is the nearest railway station, 0.4 km away
By road: One Upp Pickering Bus Station is the nearest bus station, 1 km away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.8/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.9/10
The most famous five-star hotel in Singapore, Raffles needs no introduction. No hotel is more emblematic of the country in which it is situated: think of Singapore, and this iconic, ultra-classic luxury enclave springs immediately to mind.
The birthplace of the Singapore Sling, the wellspring of the ‘tiger under the billiards table’ legend, the chosen digs of numerous historical figures—from Somerset Maugham and Rudyard Kipling, Noel Coward and Elizabeth Taylor, to David Bowie and Michael Jackson—Raffles is the city’s grandest hotel, and undoubtedly, one of the world’s greatest.
Attractions: Rooftop pool, acclaimed restaurants and bars, iconic lobby and immaculate gardens, fascinating history tours of the property, pre-war silverware (buried in the gardens on the eve of the Japanese occupation, and only unearthed during renovations in the ’90s).
Best food to try: Les Berlingots at La Dame de Pic, and a glass of Krug; wagyu tartare and beef fat financier at Butcher’s Block; tiger prawn kebab at Tiffin Room, coupled with a bottle of Beach Road Lager, brewed exclusively for Raffles.
Nearby tourist spots: Singapore Art Museum, National Gallery of Singapore (pause for an inventive cocktail at Smoke & Mirrors on the rooftop), Marina Bay Sands, St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Esplanade theatres.
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 16.4 km away
By train: City Hall MRT Station is the nearest railway station, 270 metres away
By road: Beach Road bus stop is the nearest bus stop, 400 metres away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 9.4/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 9.2/10
Many prolific business travellers call this their go-to Singapore hotel, citing the above-and-beyond service standards as one of the Ritz-Carlton Millenia’s biggest draws. The TLC offered to those in Club rooms, in particular, is on another level.
At the 32nd-floor Club Lounge, guests are treated to five daily culinary presentations—breakfast, snacks, afternoon tea, early evening cocktails and canapes, and finally, sweets and nightcap ‘cordials’—while any and every need is catered to by the helpful, highly attentive staff.
Attractions: CBD–adjacent location; excellent service; feng-shui attuned interiors (guests love the bathrooms’ unique octagonal windows, distinctively framing the Marina Bay view); impressive in-house art collection, including works by Andy Warhol, Dale Chihuly, Frank Stella and David Hockney.
Must-try experiences: At the spa, luxurious La Mer facials and the Cello Concerto, a massage synchronised to the music of a live cellist (which we tried recently; read about our experience there and with other weird wellness treatments, here).
Best food to try: The lunch set menu at Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, Summer Pavilion, features a delightful dim sum selection and delicacies such as poached fish noodles with Canadian lobster meat.
Nearby tourist spots: Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, ArtScience Museum, Esplanade theatres, F1 Pits, historic La Pau Sat Hawker Centre and its open-air Satay Street.
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 19 km away
By train: Promenade MRT Station is the nearest railway station, 800 metres away
By road: Bus stop 02171 is the nearest bus stop, 50 metres away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 9/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 9.1/10
Opened in 1971, this hotel was the wellspring of the Shangri-La brand, which now spans the globe. Malaysian-Chinese tycoon Robert Kuok established the hotel with the lofty goal of providing a serene haven for travellers, like the life-prolonging utopia described in James Hilton’s novel Lost Horizon.
Significantly expanded and modernised over the years, this is one of the best hotels in Singapore for a funky seventies aesthetic, and the bulbous balconies of the heritage block drip with fuchsia bougainvillaea.
Attractions: Throwback tropical resort aesthetic (fantastic for the ’Gram), lush gardens, excellent mixology in handsome ‘golden age of travel’ themed surrounds at Origin Bar.
Best food to try: Whatever they deign to serve you at Zeniya, the new Singapore outpost of chef Shinichiro Takagi’s two Michelin-starred kaiseki restaurant of the same name in Kanazawa, Japan.
Nearby tourist spots: Orchard Road shopping malls, Botanic Gardens, Dempsey Road shops and restaurants (visit Long Beach Seafood for the essential chilli crab), Newton Circus hawker centre (T+L tip: explore the exterior strip facing the car park, which is cooler than the central part of the ‘circus’).
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 25 km away
By train: Stevens MRT Station is the nearest railway station, 1.5 km away
By road: Orchard Rd – Delfi Orchard (09169) bus stop is the nearest bus stop, 300 metres away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.7/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.8/10
Ideal for the romantic or fans of old-school luxury, interiors at the uber-plush St. Regis are fabulously extravagant—think marble, red velvet, chandeliers, and general gilt-edged glamour—while the famous butler service ensures any stay is handled with white-gloved precision.
Minutes from Orchard Road’s most exclusive boutiques and leading restaurants, St. Regis is home to what many aficionados consider the city’s best Sunday champagne brunch and its Astor bar is one of the few places on earth you can socialise sipping martinis surrounded by Picassos.
Attractions: Orchard Road adjacent location; Remedé Spa, possibly the most beautiful hotel spa in Singapore; abundant artwork; beautiful views; impeccable butler service.
Must-try experiences: Airport transfers in one of the hotel’s fleet of custom chocolate-bronze Bentleys.
Best food to try: The signature Chilli Padi Mary at Astor bar (a face-meltingly spicy Bloody Mary, made with local birdseye chillis); Peking duck hand roll with goose liver at Yan Ting; Tasmanian striploin at Brasserie Les Saveurs.
Nearby tourist spots: Orchard Road shopping malls, Botanic Gardens, Dempsey Road shops and restaurants, Singapore Art Museum, Asian Civilizations Museum.
How to reach:
By air: Singapore Changi Airport is the nearest airport, 25 km away
By train: Orchard Boulevard MRT Station is the nearest railway station, 1 km away
By road: Wheelock Place bus stop is the nearest bus station, 200 metres away
Users Reviews:
Booking.com: 8.7/10
Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
Agoda.com: 8.8/10
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What are the best stay options to explore in Singapore?
Singapore has varied accommodation options, ranging from the refined, old-school luxury of Raffles to the cool modern design of the Mondrian, from the lush resort vibes of Capella to the city-centre colonial classicism of the Kempinski. Choose according to mood, needs or your individual tastes.
– What are the top tourist attractions in Singapore?
Sentosa (not least, Universal Studios theme park), National Gallery of Singapore, the National Museum, Gardens by the Bay, Henderson Waves Bridge, St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Clark Quay, the Singapore Zoo’s Night Safari, La Pau Sat and Newton Circus hawker centres, Chinatown, Little India, Kampong Glam, Orchard Road’s shopping malls, and Marina Bay Sands are among Singapore’s foremost tourist attractions.
– What are the best things to do in Singapore?
Exploring Marina Bay, taking in the space-age mega-greenhouses of Gardens by the Bay, getting a bird’s eye view from the rooftop of Marina Bay Sands, visiting the lush Singapore Botanic Gardens, enjoying the nocturnal delights of the zoo’s Night Safari, dining on hawker food and Michelin-starred cuisine, and seeing the impressive collection of Asian art and artefacts at the National Museum, National Gallery and Asian Civilisations Museum are among the best things to do in Singapore.
– What are some of the best hotels for budget-conscious travellers in Singapore? Wanderlust, Hotel Mono, M Social, Furama City Centre, Copthorne Kings, Studio M, Lloyd’s Inn, and the Outpost Sentosa are among the more attractive wallet-friendly accommodation options in Singapore.
– What are the most expensive stay options in Singapore?
Raffles, Marina Bay Sands, Capella Singapore, Four Seasons Hotel, JW Marriott, Ritz-Carlton Millenia, Mandarin Oriental, and St Regis are among Singapore’s costliest accommodation options.
– Are there any luxury resorts in Singapore?
Why yes! In fact, you’re spoilt for choice. With its fun vibe and waterslide, the W Hotel is outstanding for families. Also, consider Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa and the original wellspring of the Shangri-La brand off Orchard Road. For elevated luxury, there’s Capella Singapore, or nearby, the more accessible Sofitel Singapore Resort & Spa. Soon to add to the lengthy list of luxury resorts in Singapore, a new Raffles resort is also under construction in Sentosa.
– Are there any private homestay options in Singapore?
Several co-living operators, such as The Assembly Place, Hmlet and Lyf, offer short-term home-style accommodation. Check Airbnb to consider their various homestay options in Singapore, however, do note that pricing is often similar to hotels, without the conveniences and reassurances that a hotel provides.
– What are the best foods to explore in Singapore?
Chilli crab, laksa, char kway teow, barbecued stingray, Hainanese chicken rice, fish head curry, satay, Prata, and oyster omelette are some of the signature dishes to seek out in Singapore. Visit the famous Newton Circus and Maxwell Road food centres for authentic variants, or try elevated iterations of many of these local favourites at Chatterbox restaurant at the Hilton.
– What are the best workcation options in Singapore?
Need a hotel that’s fit for both business and pleasure? Andaz Singapore Hotel, Fairmont Singapore, the InterContinental hotels in Bugis or River Valley, and Parkroyal Collection Pickering or Orchard are some of the best hotels for those looking to have an efficient workcation in Singapore.
– What are the best hotels near the airport in Singapore?
Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport and YotelAir are situated near (or in the case of the last two, right on top of) Singapore Changi Airport. But a rather affordable taxi to the middle of town will only take 30 minutes, so you really should consider more central accommodations instead.