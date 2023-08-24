11 best luxury spas that you should stop by in Pattaya

Pattaya, the seafront town a quick hour’s drive east of Bangkok, may have an enduring reputation as a sin city. However, over the years, Pattaya is dusting off its old rep, steadily expanding south into the chiller, more tropical Jomtien, with beach clubs and luxurious spa retreats.

A slew of attractive new hotels, both boutique and luxury — witness the gorgeous, already-a-hit Andaz Pattaya—is drawing a higher-end of clientele to a town that locals (there’s actually lots of industry in this area, making it a hub for expat families and Thai professionals) always knew had a sunny side. So, if you’re heading to Pattaya to go sailing, horseback riding or golfing, wander Wonderfruit Festival, or just soak in the sun, we’re betting you might also be in need of a recovery massage at one of its luxe spas. Let us be your guide to the best totally above-board and in many cases awesomely innovative, spas in Pattaya.

11 spa places in Pattaya to help you unwind

eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya’s eforea spa has been a consistent winner at the World Luxury Spa Awards since 2015. With six private rooms that offer a stunning view of the Gulf of Thailand all your stress is sure to melt away the moment you step foot into eforea spa. Known for its range of treatments, the place offers custom therapies and packages which use Kerstin Florian and Thémaé skincare products. While the spa does maintain a global approach, it also draws from Thai techniques to cater to your every need, making this establishment one of the best massage experiences in Pattaya.

Services: Massages, anti-ageing treatments, salon services such as hair care and styling, manicures and pedicures

Types of treatments available: Reflexology, aromatherapy, body scrubs and wraps

Address: Hilton Pattaya, 333/101 Moo 9, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Thailand

Contact: +66 38253000

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Amburaya Spa, InterContinental Pattaya

With a holistic approach, including the use of botanicals, oils and spices, InterContinental Pattaya’s Amburaya Spa is all about combining tradition with luxury. Be it a short therapy or long intensive treatment, the services here are certainly among the best massages in Pattaya. Expect an eclectic mix of Western and Asian practices, all of which allow Amburaya Spa to offer patrons over thirty specialised treatments, including hot stone massage, aroma herbal healing massage, deep tissue massage and black-sesame essence – body shine.

Services: Massage packages, facial and body treatments

Types of treatments available: Signature treatments such as Amburaya Embrace (combination of five different massage techniques) Solar Triumph (two-hour body wrap) and more

Address: 437 Phra Tamnak Road, Chonburi, Pattaya, 20150, Thailand

Contact: +66 (0)38 259888

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

MASON Spa & Fitness

An award winner at the World Spa Luxury Award in 2022, MASON Spa & Fitness, a part of the MASON Pattaya property in Na Jomtien, is committed to offering its visitors an experience in the lap of luxury. The spa prides itself on its in-depth knowledge and use of organic products, all of which promote relaxation and wellness. MASON offers a range of spa and massage treatments, along with a variety of packages as well.

The signature treatments here are the MASON Signature Stone Massage and the MASON Relaxing Massage. The stone massage, also known as the MASON ZILA Massage, uses stones sourced from the Angsila community in Chon Buri Province, on account of their unique and beneficial properties.

Services: Glowing package, body pampering package, tropical package, aromatherapy, body wraps and scrubs, access to fitness studio

Types of treatments available: Signature MASON Stone Massage (MASON Zila Massage), MASON Relaxing Massage neck and shoulder massage.

Address: 285 Moo 3, Sukhumvit Road, Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Chonburi, 20250, Thailand

Contact: +66 (0) 38 194 699, +66 (0) 2 409 2699, +66 (0) 98 878 8867‬

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

PAÑPURI WELLNESS HARBOR, Andaz Pattaya

Andaz, a Hyatt-owned luxury brand, opened the doors of its Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach property earlier this year and is already making waves. Here, you’ll find the PAÑPURI WELLNESS HARBOR, a state-of-the-art spa, complete with exceptional facilities and amenities. Rooted in the ideology of holistic care, the use of organic products and personalised treatments, PAÑPURI WELLNESS HARBOR’s non-traditional approach focuses on helping you reconnect with your body and soul. Sessions here begin with a personalised consultation, followed by a series of therapies that cater to and care for all your senses.

Aside from the spa packages and therapies, you’re encouraged to partake in a scent-selecting process at the Sensorial Bar, experience the Signature Foot Ritual and Grounding Ritual as well as a indulge in a Sound Therapy Ritual, all of which work towards harmonising the flow of energy in your body and focuses on your chakras. When it comes to spa services, there are plenty to pick from – the PAÑPURI Holistic Voyage Package, which allows you to choose between Tibetan bowl, crystal therapy or yoga in addition to a massage, the Harbour Recovery For Two package which is kid-friendly or signature massages like the PAÑPURI Aromatic Massage or Deep Sea Dreams massage.

Services: Spa package, body massages, facial treatments, yoga sessions

Types of treatments available: Thai aromatic massage, Swedish massage, Thai herbal compress, acupressure-based massages, Shiatsu, reflexology

Address: 345, Moo 3, Na Jomtien Sub-District, Sattahip, Pattaya, Chon Buri 20250, Thailand

Contact: +66 38221234

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Cliff Spa, Royal Wing Suites and Spa

If your Pattaya plans are about indulging in the ultimate spa cation, then the Royal Wing Suites and Spa is the place to be. With an extensive range of services and packages, as well as full-day spa programmes, the Cliff Spa certainly goes above and beyond to ensure that you leave feeling revitalised.

The spa offers couple of programmes, known as La Vita and the Nuptial Experience, with the former lasting for 5 hours and 30 minutes and the latter for 6 hours, which includes body massages, foot massages, facial treatment and even meals. Packages here are planned meticulously – you can opt for the Grand Day Package which includes five different treatments or Women’s Essentials which comes with a salon hair styling option along with other treatments. But, if you’re short on time, you can indulge in their Deluxe Packages, which include two to three different treatments and are a little over two hours, depending on what you select.

Services: Massages, body scrubs, wraps, aromatherapy, facial skincare, deluxe and full-day packages

Types of treatments available: Traditional Thai massages, Ayurvedic massages hot stone therapy, Hawaiian Lomi Lomi massage, Swedish massage, herbal treatments, detox treatments and more

Address: 353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya City, Chonburi, 20150, Thailand,

Contact: +66 38 250151

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa

On the hunt for a great spa or massage experience in Pattaya? Then it’s time to pay the Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa a visit. Complete with a pool and a fitness centre, this opulent day spa has something for everyone, from massages to eye treatments as well as beauty services such as waxing, facials, lip treatments and eye treatments. The spa also offers kid-friendly services, in case you want to have a spa day with your little ones in tow. With no prior appointment needed, it’s the perfect place for an impromptu pampering session.

Services: body scrub, body wrap, foot bath, instructions in the art of massage, kids services, waxing

Types of treatments available: Massages, eye treatments, lip treatments, facials

Address: 9/9 Moo 3, Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Pattaya, 20250, Thailand

Contact: +66 38-259099

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Let’s Relax: Onsen and Spa: Pattaya

This one has a Japanese twist. A trip to Let’s Relax: Onsen and Spa will prove it’s the perfect combination to relax and unwind. Although the franchise has multiple locations in Pattaya itself, the Let’s Relax: Onsen and Spa allows you to enjoy a Japanese onsen or hot spring bath, with majestic views of the sea. The onsen package gives visitors access to a range of treatment areas, such as the Gero Hot Spring Bath, the Silk Bath, Soda Bath, Whirlpool Bath, Hot Stonebed Bath, Interactive Cold Room, as well as steam and sauna areas.

You can even indulge in Akasuri scrub, a traditional Japanese form of deep exfoliation. If onsens aren’t your style and you’d much rather stick to traditional massage therapies, you can indulge in Let’s Relax’s extensive services and packages, such as Dr Spiller-10 Step Facial Soothing Massage, warm oil massage, thai Massage, aromatherapy oil massage, aromatic hot stone massage, four hands Thai massage, four hands Thai massage with herbal compress, Thai herbal steam and floral baths.

Services: Onsen packages and services, body wraps and scrubs

Types of treatments available: Akasuri, Dr Spiller facial treatments, Thai massage, hot stone treatments, four hand massage, Thai herbal steam and more

Address: 7th floor, Grande Centre Point Space Pattaya 888 m.5, Naklua, Banglamung, Pattaya, Chonburi, 20150, Thailand

Contact: +66 (0) 93 814 0391

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 12:00 am

Check them out here

Health Land Resort and Spa, Pattaya

While most spas take on a multicultural approach to their therapies, Health Land Resort and Spa is all about creating an authentic experience, offering the best Thai massages in Pattaya. Here, you can opt for more traditional techniques as well as ayurvedic-based therapy, such as Shirodhara, Abhyanga and Shirobhyanga, all of which are geared towards helping people relax and rejuvenate.

Health Land Resort and Spa even has a cannabis deep relaxation oil massage, which certainly sets them apart from the competition. The spa also offers couple packages, such as Spa Suite Package, Chromotherapy Steam Room Package and the Spa Jacuzzi, for those looking to plan something special with their partners. If you find yourself at the Pattaya Nua establishment, be sure to indulge in the Vichy Shower Treatment, which is exclusive to the aforementioned and the Sathom outlet only. Hydrotherapy takes place on a controlled-temperature Vichy Bed, with shower jets overhead. The jets help increase circulation, improve lymphatic flows and ease muscle pain.

Services: Massages, spa jacuzzi packages, aromatherapy

Types of treatments available: Traditional Thai massages, Jurlique Signature Facial Treatments, four-hand massage, Ayurvedic treatments and more

Address: Health Land Resort and Spa Pattaya Nua: 159/555 Moo 5, Pattaya Nua Rd., Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi, Thailand

Health Land Resort and Spa Pattaya Sukhumvit Rd: 111/555 Moo 11, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Contact: Pattaya Nua: +66 (0) 3841 2989 , +66 (0) 86 341 9634,

Pattaya Sukhumvit Rd +66 (0) 3841 2995 , +66 (0) 95 206 9691

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Mari-Jari

If you find yourself at Pattaya’s famed Mari-Jari spa, get ready for an eclectic mix of therapies, all of which will have you feeling super relaxed and refreshed. While Mari-Jari has Thai, stone and hydro massages, what sets it apart is its wide range of global-style steams and sauna rooms.

Here you can find a Russian sauna (banya), a Turkish Hammam and even two Finnish saunas. Rhassoul clay wrap treatment is also noteworthy – this particular type of clay is known for its high quantities of silica, magnesium, potassium, calcium and other minerals all of which aid in detoxification and help nourish the skin. The spa has a range of hydrotherapy options as well, such as circulation showers, hot and cold water pools, a big swimming pool which is open to all ages and a power shower as well. The spa boasts a beauty parlour and a pool, making it the perfect place for a relaxing whole-day experience.

Services: Russian and Turkish steam facilities, Finnish sauna, hot and cold water pools, salon services, spa packages

Types of treatments available: Clay wraps, stone treatments, hydro massage and more

Address: 365/62 Moo 12, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi, 20150, Thailand

Contact: +66‍-38‍-232‍-836, +668‍-2467‍-8676

Timings: Tuesday to Sunday, 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

The Oasis Spa

Located near Jomtien Beach, The Oasis Spa truly lives up to its name. Complete with 11 private treatments, cold pools, a steam room and aesthetically pleasing landscape areas, The Oasis Spa takes a lavish, yet holistic approach to wellness and relaxation. The treatments here are a mix of modern techniques as well as Lanna Thai therapies, which focus on the body’s energy as well as the physical form. The spa even offers free roundtrip transportation within Pattaya, allowing you to relax before you reach the destination.

Services: cold pools, steam rooms, free transport within Pattaya

Types of treatments available: Lanna Thai therapies and massages

Address: 322 Chateau Dale Hotel Thappaya Road, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Contact: +66 38115888

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

Devarana Spa, Dusit Thani

With a range of therapies and services to pick from, a massage at Pattaya’s Devarana Spa in the Dusit Thani property is a great way to unwind during your vacation. The spa’s name, Devarana, translates to “garden in heaven”, dating back to ancient Thai literature. Drawing inspiration from its name, Devarana Spa creates a tranquil environment, one that puts your mind, body and soul at ease.

The spa has nine treatment rooms in total – one Grand Suite, complete with a shower room, steam room, a bath, indoor and outdoor massage areas and a lounge; three Deluxe Suites with built-in steam shower, a bath, indoor and outdoor massage areas, a lounge and five Standard Rooms that come with a built-in steam shower, as well as indoor and outdoor massage areas. Devarana Spa has a range of treatments, but the signature package would certainly have to be Pattaya’s Delight Journey, which is exclusive to this property. This 2-hour session comes with a body scrub inspired by local Thai desserts, the signature Devarana Massage and a warm bamboo stick compress, all of which ensure that your stress melts away.

Services: Signature spa treatments, facials

Types of treatments available: Traditional Thai massages, Ayurvedic treatments, water-based therapy and more

Address: 240/2 Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya City, Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Contact: +66 3842 5611-7

Timings: Monday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 8:00 am

