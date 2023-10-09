Where do foreigners find happiness in Bangkok? We asked a few aliens to find out. Here are the best neighbourhoods in Bangkok for expats, according to real expats living in the city.

Thailand has long been a beloved destination for stays ranging from a few days to a few decades. A generally friendly people, a mostly comfortable climate, and a convenient hub for travel, Bangkok has plenty to offer to the raving expat, be he/she/they a single digital nomad, a growing family of many, or a couple seeking early retirement.

Accessibility, cost of living, and opportunity have drawn many expats to Bangkok over the years, making Thailand’s capital one of the most densely-expat-populated cities around the region. But where exactly do they reside?

Anything but the Chaeng Watthana immigration office, we asked a few foreigners around town about the best areas to stay in Bangkok. Read on for the best neighbourhoods in Bangkok for expats, according to a few real expat testimonies.

The best neighbourhoods in Bangkok for expats, according to actual expats living in Bangkok

Sathorn/Silom

Sathorn is the best mix between business, locals, and expats looking for chill yet cool lifestyle in Bangkok. Riverside and Chinatown are near with lots of luxury hotels and small hangout places, F&B is diverse, vibrant, and not as frenetic as Sukhumvit. #SathornAlways

—AL, Business Owner

Sathorn/Silom forever, because of my great neighbours.

—MCD, Head of Marketing and E-Commerce

My favourite thing about Sathorn is its walkability. In the mornings, I’m always on the lookout for fresh mangosteen and wantons. The longer you walk in Sathorn, the more you can explore. It’s so fun to see office people getting their lunch for the day, or spotting the iconic Yakult lady. She’s been around for as long as I can remember. There’s a great contrast between these traditional spots, and the imposing structures like the Mahanakhon building, all in one place. It’s also really well connected to the BTS, and Charoenkrung, the creative district. I love exploring the up-and-coming art scene there – even on Mondays when most galleries are closed – and River City still has art to explore and dumplings outside to enjoy.

—SZG, Account Executive

Phrom Phong

Phrom Phong, because of the proximity and access to groceries (EmQuartier, Marche), hospitals (Samitivej), and abundance of F&B spots.

—MC, Marketing Director

Phrom Phong is better if you’re a single expat, just because it’s more central to the social scene. Also better if you’re a young professional, great place to be in the heart of business and networking opportunities.

Ekkamai is quieter and more pedestrian friendly, so good for families with younger kids or pets. Lots of international and english-speaking cafes/restaurants. More “expat” activities too like art workshops, farmers markets, organic farms, etc.

Both are super cosmopolitan areas and are for more mixed nationalities compared to other expat hotspots like Sathorn (more for French expats in particular, or Asok is more for Indian expats for example).

—KC, Wellness Entrepreneur

Phrom Phong is in the middle of everything. Also great food.

—TC, Client Solutions

I really enjoy the crowd in Thonglor as I find myself around like-minded people. Living here, I feel like I never even have to leave the neighbourhood. There is enough to do for days, from cafes and brunch spots during the daytime, to fancy dinners and nightclubs at nighttime. We have some of the best salons and spas in the city, and our Japanese food scene is the best.

—PVS, Data Analyst

Asok

Asok is expensive but there are older buildings that are cheaper. Where I stayed before was around 20k for 2 bed rooms, and the size was 50-60sqm. The MRT and BTS are right there with quick access to everywhere central.

—S, Content Creator

Asok, close to MRT, BTS, and near many of the international schools. It’s also my hood.

—ML, Journalist

Chidlom

Phloen Chit/Chidlom is the best central location. You’re surrounded by malls and some embassies are nearby. It’s quite expensive to get a really nice place here but it’s worth it.

—IW, Product Development

I particularly enjoyed the Chidlom area, specifically the Langsuan district. It used to be much quieter before the arrival of Kimpton Maalai and Kempinski. Langsuan offers tranquility and features excellent dining options in Mercury Ville. It’s now a great spot fo dining and socialising, with Vela hosting venues like Crimson Room and Firefly, and Ms. Jigger just a shot walk away. There are also excellent cafes for those looking to work, especially if you have a child. The sidewalks are wide enough for comfortable strolls, and you won’t be bothered by street vendors. Additionally, malls in Bangkok are not just for shopping; they serve as community centres, and Langsuan is conveniently within walking distance of all the major malls. Ari is also a favourable area. I’d rank Ari and Thonglor as equally appealing options.

—T, Writer

Ari

When I first arrived in Bangkok I got an apartment in Ari, which I liked because it really felt like a neighbourhood, especially with all the street food spots. Now it has way more condos and cafes, and no shortage of hipster hangouts, but it’s still a pretty great area. And most of the street food places have survived. It’s right on the BTS line, and just two stops from Chatuchak Park for when you need some greenery. The traffic jams in Ari are also way less severe than on Silom or Sukhumvit, and if you need to catch an early flight out of Don Mueang airport you’re already almost halfway there. It’s also easy to get to know your neighbours because everybody ends up shopping at the Villa Market that’s right outside the Ari BTS station.

—BJS, Restauranteur

On Nut

On Nut’s T77 Community is already a place many expats live in, and it’s not really difficult to see why. The mostly private community has within it a Starbucks, a number of restaurants, numerous condos, and a small park, farm, and petting zoo of sorts. You basically find everything you need within the community. There’s also an international school so everything is convenient even for expat families. Price-wise, renting a room here can start as low as THB 10,000 per month, which is not bad considering the location and surroundings you get. You’re also near a Big C and BTS On Nut station is just a ten to fifteen-minute walk away.

—EES, Gamer

Phra Khanong is getting popular because of the new condos with places like the W District, and the new bars around. On Nut also is cheaper so a lot of young expats prefer that area.

—S, Content Creator

Krung Thonburi

My eternal dream is to have a wooden Thai house on the river and watch the boats go by all day. Right now I settle for a condo in Charoen Nakorn. It’s a lot more peaceful here and the traffic doesn’t feel so bad. You can get on the highway fast and reach anywhere without hassle. There is less entertainment or international brands here, but that does not bother me much. I enjoy taking the river boats to cross over to Saphan Taksin, sometimes just for fun. When I crave Western food, there are also many good hotels here that do a good brunch.

—MM, Retired Consultant

