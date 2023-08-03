Here are the best new Singapore hotels opening in 2023 for stays

The travel industry is at its busiest yet, and we’re not surprised. With this new thirst is, of course, brand new hotels in Singapore, many of which have mushroomed in the first half of 2023. More notable properties are also slated to open their doors before the year ends.
Singapore has always been a popular travel destination. And the city-state will see overseas visitors arriving for both leisure and business purposes.
Music concerts in Singapore hosted by celebrated global musicians like Taylor Swift are one of the many reasons that draw tourists in. Other entertainment events, like the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, often see massive overseas attendees.
More new Singapore hotels, the merrier
An influx of overseas visitors to Singapore calls for more accommodation options. In addition to the already stellar stable of luxury hotel properties from well-known hoteliers like JW Marriott, St. Regis, Hilton, and Marina Bay Sands Singapore as well as boutique brands like Maxwell Reserve and KēSa House, the upcoming slew of new hotels will offer more choices that address tourists’ needs.
Art and design appreciators will like the clean lines of Mondrian Duxton Singapore and the vibrant energy of Artyzen Cuscaden Singapore. Those who want to laze in the lap of luxury can relish in the opulence of EDITION Singapore, The Standard Singapore, and Como Metropolitan Singapore.
For a resort getaway away from the bustling main island, look forward to the spacious Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa. This resort is Raffles’ second Singapore property since the original hotel opened over 135 years ago, and makes for a wonderful vacation or staycation spot.
Other notable upcoming new hotel openings later in 2023 include Pullman Singapore Hill Street and Mercure Tyrwhitt Singapore.
Here is the list of the best new Singapore hotels opening in 2023:
Luxury hospitality and wellness establishment COMO will debut their first Metropolitan hotel in Singapore after countless successful ventures overseas, including London and Bangkok.
The 156-room COMO Metropolitan Singapore on the Orchard Road shopping belt will feature a rooftop pool and bar with breathtaking city views. Other notable offerings in the hotel include Asian debuts by celebrated French pastry chef Cedric Grolet and the Michelin-starred Cote Korean Steakhouse by restaurateur Simon Kim.
COMO Metropolitan Singapore is expected to open on 1 September 2023.
Making its debut in Southeast Asia is EDITION, a renowned boutique hotel concept collaboration by American hotelier Ian Schrager and global hospitality conglomerate Marriott International.
Located in the quaint part of Orchard Road, EDITION Singapore promises to be as astounding as its sister properties. Expect unique architectural and design details that are unique to Singapore, executed by the internationally acclaimed and award-winning Safdie Architects, whose projects include Marina Bay Sands and Jewel Changi Airport.
The eight-storey, 190-room hotel property is reported to include five notable restaurants and bar concepts, with 600 sqm of indoor and outdoor event spaces. In addition, its rooftop pool will be another highlight too, overlooking the glamourous downtown Orchard.
EDITION Singapore is expected to open in Fall 2023.
Hot on the heels after the debut of Pullman Singapore Orchard this year is Pullman Singapore Hill Street. The second Pullman property in the city is located in the epicentre of the iconic civic district. Guests can use the hotel as a base to explore the city’s many cultural attractions and nature spots, such as the National Gallery Singapore, the Esplanade, and the lush greens of Fort Canning Hill.
The brand-new property, built on the heritage site of the former Hill Street Telephone House, is designed by the award-winning DP Architects. Pullman Hill Street will have 350 Art Noveau-inspired rooms and suites across the building’s U-shaped formation.
As an innovative design-led hotel, it will have functional spaces, including lounges intended as multi-functional work or leisure rooms, a 24-hour Power Fitness gym, and a swimming pool with cabanas to chill in. All these facilities will be located on the hotel’s third floor for an easy transition between business and fun.
Pullman Hill Street will also have a local-focused collaboration philosophy. Coffee culture pioneers Sarnies and sourdough bakery Starter Lab Bakery will be making an appearance at its in-house deli, Madison’s.
Pullman Singapore Hill Street is expected to open in October 2023.
Here’s another new brand in the Orchard ‘hood. Hong Kong-based hospitality group Artyzen will make their Southeast Asian debut with Artyzen Cuscaden Singapore. Built on the site and former property of philanthropist Tan Tock Seng’s grandson, the modern style-focused hotel will showcase a fresh perspective and interpretation of Singapore with contemporary details.
Designed by Ong & Ong Architects and Nic Graham & Associates, guests of the 142-room hotel can bask in its stylish interiors while feeling right at home. Featured amenities include a roof garden, an impressive infinity pool, a fitness centre, a yoga studio, and spa treatment rooms.
Hungry? Grab delectable dishes from Quenino by Victor Liong, a cafe that highlights a medley of local flavours and cuisines
Artyzen Cuscaden Singapore is expected to open in Q4 2023.
Another highly anticipated hotel opening in Singapore is The Standard hotel. After expanding out of America to Bangkok, Maldives, London, and Hua Hin, the fun and artsy brand will finally have a presence in the city-state.
Not much has been revealed about the stylish 143-room boutique hotel yet. Located at Orange Grove Road in the Orchard shopping district, the hotel is designed by The Standard’s Chief Design Officer, Verena Haller in collaboration with Singapore-based studio Ministry of Design for the interiors and DP Architects on the building’s architecture and landscaping.
Guests can expect a signature restaurant, as well as luxurious offerings like an infinity pool with an accompanying bar in the hotel’s botanical-filled courtyard.
The Standard Singapore is expected to open in Q4 2023.
Singapore’s very own Raffles will open their second hotel, or rather, a resort and spa, 135 years after the original property first opened. Located on the lush Sentosa island, Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa will be a stellar option for urbanites in the bustling main city.
With a total of 61 villas, guests can expect a luxurious retreat. The resort’s design will focus on Singaporean culture and will be designed by New York and Toronto-based studio, Yabu Pushelberg, transforming an area of over 1,076,391 sq ft to feature contemporary-style accommodations, ranging from one-bedroom villa to a decadent four-bedroom villa.
As with other Raffles properties, a Writer’s Bar is present, along with dining options that reflect the original architecture of Raffles Hotel Singapore.
Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa is expected to open sometime in 2024.
After entering Asia with Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, the art-led hotel brand has finally debuted in Southeast Asia. Trendy and creatively-charged, the Mondrian Singapore’s sculptural and sleek lines stand out among the heritage shophouses in the Chinatown precinct.
The 302-room boutique hotel is designed by award-winning Los Angeles-based Studio Carter whose past projects include Fairmont Maldives and Kimpton Shanghai. Inside, artworks by both international and local artists fill the walls of the hotel.
The rooftop pool is quite literally a hot spot too, overlooking the heart of Chinatown and the picturesque CBD skyline. Food-wise, guests can dine in the glitzy 1970s Hollywood-inspired Canyon Club or the meat-focused Bottega di Carna by legendary butcher Dario Cecchini, and then sip on cocktails at Jungle Ballroom, or enjoy fragrant specialty coffee at Christina’s.
Located in the heritage Jalan Besar district, Mercure Singapore Tyrwhitt is an ideal place for guests who want to explore Singapore’s rich culture. This hotel is Mercure’s third property in the city-state.
The 270-room reimagined hotel features a unique design concept inspired by the Art Deco-style of 1950s hardware stores and industrial workshops. This influence can be witnessed throughout the hotel, from the vast black-and-white images in the lobby to the decorative metal grills and patterned tiles of the restaurant.
Applause, Mercure Singapore Tyrwhitt’s all-day dining restaurant, showcases popular Western dishes and local specialities alongside Singapore-inspired cocktails and international wines. Guests and locals alike can also chill out at Tyrwhitt Little Café (TLC), a cosy nook that serves freshly-brewed coffee and tea, alongside light bites and delicious desserts.
The magnificent towering building behind Palais Renaissance is Pan Pacific’s latest luxury hotel property in Singapore. Designed by Singapore-based firm Woha Architects, Pan Pacific Orchard stands out with its sustainable architecture concept across four natural-focused terrace sections — Forest, Beach, Garden, and Cloud.
Lush greenery fills the 347-room hotel with a lagoon-shaped outdoor pool and swim-up pool bar on the fifth floor. Also unique to the hotel is a pillarless ballroom on the 18th floor that can occupy 420 seats.
Dining enthusiasts can savour a myriad of flavours with dishes created by the Mediterranean Peruvian-fusion Mosella. If you need a drink or two, Fleurette – Pan Pacific Orchard’s in-house champagne and oyster bar – offers a selection of curated cocktails inspired by nature.
Taking inspiration from its address, boutique hotel The Serangoon House (owned by The Garcha Group and a Tribute Portfolio brand) exudes vibrancy that matches one of Singapore’s most vibrant ethnic districts, Little India.
The intimate 90-room property is decked out in custom-made porcelain chandeliers, green and white marble mosaic flooring with scenes from colonial India on exclusive De Gournay wallpaper, and velvet banquette seats. A good night’s rest is promised too, thanks to the plush bespoke double-tiered canopy beds.
Foodies can head straight to GupShup, where Indian dining street food from all regions of the country fills the menu.
Pullman Hotels and Resorts’ first property in Singapore, which opened in March, is strategically located in the centre of the Orchard Road shopping belt. This makes it an ideal choice of stay for fashionistas and trendy guests who want to live in the middle of a retail paradise.
The 326-room-and-suite Pullman Singapore Orchard’s stylish interior is inspired by art and fashion, with vibrant pops of colour in the rooms that contrast the edgy leather accents and industrial-chic touches. This mishmash is tastefully done by studio EDG Design.
Dining options are substantial too. Eden Restaurant, a beautiful glasshouse restaurant filled with lush plants, serves delectable mod-Asian cuisine. Head to Atelier Lounge for a nightcap after; the tipples here are created in collaboration with Orientalist Spirits, using the brand’s gin, vodka, rum, and whisky.
Need a break from all the shopping? Recharge at the cosy cabanas or sun beds in P.S.O. Beach Club, which features a swim-up pool bar.
Habyt, formerly known as Hmlet (a co-living operator), is taking a slice of the hotel ‘pie’ with their first boutique hotel, Owen House by Hmlet. Owen House operates like a hospitality property instead of only offering co-living requirements such as a month’s commitment. This flexibility allows holidaymakers or business travellers to book durations from a night’s stay onwards.
There are nine different categories across 106 rooms at Owen House. Selected room categories have enhancement fittings such as safety grab bars to improve mobility for the elderly and those with physical disabilities
Feel like cooking? There are also rooms with kitchenettes and pantry areas. Otherwise, there’s The Pembroke or The Plaza, Owen House’s two communal lounges, where guests can interact.
(Feature and hero image credit: Mondrian Singapore Duxton)