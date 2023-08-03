Here are the best new Singapore hotels opening in 2023 for stays

The travel industry is at its busiest yet, and we’re not surprised. With this new thirst is, of course, brand new hotels in Singapore, many of which have mushroomed in the first half of 2023. More notable properties are also slated to open their doors before the year ends.

Singapore has always been a popular travel destination. And the city-state will see overseas visitors arriving for both leisure and business purposes.

Music concerts in Singapore hosted by celebrated global musicians like Taylor Swift are one of the many reasons that draw tourists in. Other entertainment events, like the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, often see massive overseas attendees.

More new Singapore hotels, the merrier

An influx of overseas visitors to Singapore calls for more accommodation options. In addition to the already stellar stable of luxury hotel properties from well-known hoteliers like JW Marriott, St. Regis, Hilton, and Marina Bay Sands Singapore as well as boutique brands like Maxwell Reserve and KēSa House, the upcoming slew of new hotels will offer more choices that address tourists’ needs.

Art and design appreciators will like the clean lines of Mondrian Duxton Singapore and the vibrant energy of Artyzen Cuscaden Singapore. Those who want to laze in the lap of luxury can relish in the opulence of EDITION Singapore, The Standard Singapore, and Como Metropolitan Singapore.

For a resort getaway away from the bustling main island, look forward to the spacious Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa. This resort is Raffles’ second Singapore property since the original hotel opened over 135 years ago, and makes for a wonderful vacation or staycation spot.

Other notable upcoming new hotel openings later in 2023 include Pullman Singapore Hill Street and Mercure Tyrwhitt Singapore.

Here is the list of the best new Singapore hotels opening in 2023: