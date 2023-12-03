Journey through Asia: The definitive list of unforgettable destinations to visit in 2024

Delve into the treasures of Asia as you explore our curated list of the best places to visit for your travel adventures in 2024.

From the tropical paradises of Southeast Asia to the towering peaks of the Himalayas, from the tranquillity of historic temples to bustling cities humming with energy, and from pristine beaches exuding serenity to the timeless beauty of colourful festivals, find it all in one place — Asia. If you share our enthusiasm, you are likely already planning your sojourn to this land of sensational beauty. Fasten your seatbelts as we embark on this odyssey to check out the best places to visit in Asia in 2024.

Journey into 2024: The best places to visit in Asia

Palawan, Philippines

Things to do: Embark on a holiday in Palawan Island, a haven of ecological diversity. Explore the famous Puerto Princesa, an underground river officially recognised as one of the World’s New Seven Wonders of Nature. Accessible via a cave on a paddle boat, marvel at the remarkable stalactite and stalagmite formations, explore sunken shipwrecks just off the coast, and soak your weary self in the natural hot springs.

Key attractions in 2024: This little island is all set to host the annual Palawan Festival in December. With cultural programmes, Filipino folk music, local sports tournaments, and delectable Filipino dishes at the festival, Palawan is a must on your bucket list.

Best time to visit: From October to May

Takayama, Japan

Things to do: Takayama in Japan is famed for its breathtaking cherry blossom spots. Join guided tours for short hikes across towns, where pathways are lined with cherry blossom-laden trees. And don’t forget to sample the famous Wagashi sweets.

Key attractions in 2024: One of the major highlights is the grand annual Takayama Autumn Festival in October. Thousands, including locals and tourists, gather to watch handcrafted, ornately decorated floats parading the city. Evenings are illuminated by softly lit handmade lanterns released into the sky, and a cherished marionette show adds to the longstanding tradition.

Best time to visit: From May to June and August to October

Red Sea, Saudi Arabia

Things to do: Red Sea in Saudi Arabia is becoming one of the most-visited locations in the country. Beyond its uber-luxurious appeal, visitors can explore dormant volcanoes in the desert, discover coral colonies in the Red Sea Lagoon, and navigate rugged canyons.

Key attractions in 2024: One of the biggest attractions of the Red Sea is the Saudi government’s commitment to transforming it into a more sustainable and regenerative tourist destination. New mangrove parks are set to be established by early 2024, and several high-end luxury resorts, fully powered by renewable energy, are in development. Transportation is also poised to become more sustainable, with plans for hydrogen-powered seaplanes and tuk-tuks for shorter journeys.

Best time to visit: From November to February

Incheon, Korea

Things to do: Incheon, considered one of the best places to visit in Asia, has a reputation for having some of the finest beaches in Korea, including the Yeongjong and Muui-dong islands. However, the city offers much more with its perfect blend of natural beauty and ultramodern architectural marvels. Explore attractions such as Wolmido Culture Street, Soraepogu Port, the historical relics of Gwangseongbo Fortress, and the Incheon Chinatown, the only Chinatown in Korea. The Sinpo International Market is ideal for souvenir shopping.

Key attractions in 2024: A major attraction in Incheon in 2024 is the ULTRA Korea concert at Paradise City, to be held in June. Celebrating its 10th year in Incheon, the concert promises legendary artists, spectacular special effects, a world-class production team, and a setup that is sure to surpass the previous years.

Best time to visit: From March to May and September to November

Pak Chong, Thailand

Things to do: Pak Chong in Thailand is a well-kept secret, offering more than just the ubiquitous beaches and islands. Explore the picturesque beaches and stunning waterfalls of Khao Yai National Park, some of which have been featured in movies like Danny Boyle’s The Beach. Walk along serene lagoons, soak up the goodness of mineral hot springs, and visit the in-house Chocolate Factory to indulge your sweet tooth.

Key attractions in 2024: Bangkok, 2.5 hours away from Pak Chong, is playing host to multiple music festivals and concerts in 2024. From the Very Festival showcasing world-class musical acts to Transmission 2024 and Hardmission 2024 offering trance and EDM fans a chance to watch their favourite artists, it’s a music lover’s paradise.

Best time to visit: From November to February

Zhangjiajie, China

Things to do: Zhangjiajie in China is famous for inspiring the surreal landscapes of Avatar. From towering monoliths seemingly touching the sky to the Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge, and from clouds brushing past you at the highest peaks to cliff-hanging walkways, Zhangjiajie National Park has it all – perfect for those who have always wanted to walk on the clouds.

Key attractions in 2024: The biggest attraction in Zhangjiajie is the annual Lantern Festival in February, celebrating the end of the Chinese New Year, and promoting peace and hope. With a tradition older than 2,000 years, the festival features not only paper lanterns, but also folk music, cultural shows, and art exhibitions.

Best time to visit: From April to November

Hue, Vietnam

Things to do: Hue is the perfect place to relax while touring Vietnam. Check out the many mausoleums and temples, followed by a trip to the Imperial City, all complemented by a tour of a state-of-the-art brewery. Enjoy a swim at Elephant Springs, go on short treks, boat on the Perfume River, and check out an ancient tiger market where marks of tiger claws and teeth are still preserved on the walls.

Key attractions in 2024: If you time your trip right and arrive in Hue in June, you can witness the famous Da Nang International Fireworks Festival. To accommodate the influx of tourists eager to be a part of this festival, airlines are adding several daily flights to Hue.

Best time to visit: From January to April

St. John’s Island, Singapore

Things to do: Explore St. John’s Island, where beautiful beaches and tranquil lagoons await. Walk the link bridge to get to Lazarus Island, a secluded getaway perfect for those looking to reconnect with nature. The white-sand beaches and azure blue sea, devoid of any water sports, make it ideal for an undisturbed swim. It is also one of the best places to visit in Asia with children, offering myriad theme parks and kids’ fun spots.

Key attractions in 2024: If you are a fan of Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, time your trip to coincide with music concerts in Singapore. You can also check out the 192-metre float of 60 bronze-cast endangered animals at Gardens by the Bay, on display until May. Another highlight is the maiden voyage of the Eastern & Oriental Express to Malaysia in February, and in September, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Best time to visit: From December to June

Kratie, Cambodia

Things to do: In Kratie, or Krong Kracheh, visit the Irrawaddy Dolphin Habitat Centre to interact with the beautiful, rare dolphins. Check out the waterfall of Cham Pey and the turtle conservation centre. If your timing is right, watch the turtles hatch and migrate to the sea, helped by human hands. During dry weather, the Kampi River dries out, making way for hammocks hung on the riverbed and makeshift bridges connecting villages.

Key attractions in 2024: The Hozo Annual International Music Festival in December is one of the most popular live music concerts in Cambodia. If your travel dates align, you are in for a treat.

Best time to visit: From November to May

Cameron Highlands, Malaysia

Things to do: Cameron Highlands is home to many natural wonders, including lavender gardens, processing plants, tea plantations, as well as factories. Hike through mossy forests, spend time at the butterfly farm, visit Thompson Falls, and soak in the serene atmosphere. Cameron Highlands also hosts the most popular temples, art galleries, museums, and gardens of Malaysia.

Key attractions in 2024: In late February, catch the Ed Sheeran concert, or the Coldplay concert if you arrive in late January. Taylor Swift and Rod Stewart will make appearances in March.

Best time to visit: From March to early October

Mirissa, Sri Lanka

Things to do: Mirissa, one of the best places to visit in Asia on a budget, beckons visitors with some of the most Instagrammable locations in Sri Lanka. From secret beaches to sea-view restaurants, this place has it all. Climb up on Coconut Tree Hill for romantic photo ops, enjoy a restful day at the in-house spa of Giragala Village, or rent a private luxury island for solitude and breathtaking sunsets from your private pool.

Key attractions in 2024: One of the major attractions in Mirissa is the return of the Galle Literature Festival after a hiatus of five years. Gourmet Galle, a new food festival in Sri Lanka, will have 12 chefs across 12 venues, cooking with regional ingredients and international twists. The event will span 12 weeks, from January to March, and promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

Best time to visit: From December to March

Meghalaya, India

Things to do: Meghalaya, nestled in northeast India, is hailed as one of the most beautiful destinations in the country. Marvel at crystal clear lakes, living root bridges, and lush green canyons that emphasise the beauty of the place. Visit the rainiest place in the world, Mawsynram, and enjoy a ton of adventure sports.

Key attractions in 2024: The Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong, Meghalaya, has been a major attraction since its inception in 2016. Lined roads and standalone gardens filled with cherry blossoms create a breathtaking sight. Enjoy The Hills Festival of Meghalaya in December – an annual extravaganza of music, food, art, and the coming together of locals and tourists.

Best time to visit: From October to June

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Things to do: While Ras Al Khaimah may be off the beaten track for some, it offers plenty of things to do and places to visit. Check out Dhayah Fort, an 18th-century hilltop fortification, visit Manar Mall and Saqr Park for a day of sightseeing, tour a pearl farm, and enjoy a tryst with the jaunty camels of the Al Sawan Camel Track.

Key attractions in 2024: Enjoy the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival 2024, spanning almost all of February. The festival is a celebration of art, culture, and the country’s heritage, with a big emphasis on sustainability, since Ras Al Khaimah was named the first sustainable destination in the UAE in 2023.

Best time to visit: From November to April

Taipei, Taiwan

Things to do: If Taipei has been on your bucket list for ages, maybe 2024 is the year you cross it off. Enjoy the incredible nightlife, from discotheques to beer bars that double as breweries, making Taipei the party capital of the country. But that’s not all. Unique-themed cafes, from Disney to Hello Kitty, ensure there is never a dull moment. Enjoy a dip in the natural hot springs of the city or enjoy a sit-down tea session away from the hustle and bustle in Maokong, a quaint little tea town.

Key attractions in 2024: If you are a Slash fan, head to Taipei in March 2024 to get a taste of his guitar solos. The Swedish rock band Europe is also performing live in February, followed by a Tom Jones Concert in March.

Best time to visit: From June to September

