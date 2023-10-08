The cheapest destinations in Asia for year-end travels 

Agoda has released a list of the cheapest destinations in Asia if you’re planning a New Year’s getaway—and a Thai city is on top of the list.

We are less than three months away from the end of the year. Let that sink in for a minute. With 2024 just around the corner, you may be formulating a travel plan as a last hurrah of 2023. But if you’re like me, your wallet may be giving a resounding “no” to your plans. If you’re strapped for cash but still want to go somewhere for the New Year or Christmas, Agoda recently shared 10 destinations that are not just cheap but also perfect for your year-end travel plans. Surprisingly, a Thai city topped the list. We’ve picked out five from the list that we think you should consider as you make your end-of-the-year travel plans.

5 of the cheapest destinations in Asia for your end-of-the-year travels

Busan, South Korea

Average room rate: USD $158

The coastal city of Busan boasts beautiful beaches and an equally beautiful skyline, a perfect mix of urban and natural beauty. Chill at the many cafés found all around the city, take a leisurely stroll down Haeundae Beach, or combine both by reading a book while nursing a drink at one of the cafés along Dalmaji-gil Road that offers a spectacular view of the ocean.

Nagoya, Japan

Average room rate: USD $107

Winter is the best time to visit this province in Japan. Dazzling lights are all around, lighting up the city’s districts in a beautiful array to celebrate winter. A festive atmosphere hangs in the air making it a wonderful destination for Christmas or New Year.

Baguio, Philippines

Average room rate: USD $95

Known as the “Summer capital of the Philippines” for its cool temperatures, things get even cooler when winter comes around, which is why so many of the locals of the tropical country love going here. Since Thailand is pretty much hot all year round, it’s a great cheap winter destination. Make sure you visit tourist haunts like Mines View Park and Camp John Hay, and don’t forget to start your mornings with a local favourite drink called taho, comprised of soft tofu and small pearls.

Kuching, Malaysia

Average room rate: USD $60

The capital of the Malaysian state of Sarawak, Kuching has been making a push for tourism in recent years. While there are already plenty of things to see and do all year round, everything is amped up during Christmastime. There’s an annual Kuching Christmas parade that you can enjoy, and you can also take a stroll down Carpenter Street on New Year’s Eve for some festive celebrations.

Hat Yai, Thailand

Average room rate: USD $43

Hat Yai tops this list of cheapest destinations for your year-end travels. The province has a great mix of urban and rural attractions, from a great nightlife scene to the gorgeous waterfalls in the Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary. For a more modern Christmas feel, make sure to drop by Central Festival Hat Yai and visit their Christmas lights show and humongous tree.