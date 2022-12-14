Dreamy places to go glamping in Hong Kong

Nothing is more therapeutic than spending some time in the lap of nature. Whether that’s a trip to the beach or a long walk surrounded by lush countryside, spending time outdoors is a great way to manage stress. And, where better way to soothe your soul than a lush retreat in Hong Kong? Hardened Hongkongers sometimes need to remind themselves what the great outdoors is like, too!
Sure, you may love Bear Grylls-ing it on a wild camping trip. However, if you are looking to camp with a dash of comfort, the glamping sites in Hong Kong have got you covered. Besides, there can be no better way to embrace Mother Nature than sleeping under the stars. Hong Kong is dotted with fantastic camping and glamping spots in glorious greenery at a stone’s throw from the city. So, it’s time to start planning a Hong Kong staycation – but if camping is a stretch, we’ve rounded up luxury glamping sites for a countryside escape with a smart edge.
These glamping and camping sites in Hong Kong are a cut above your average campsites. They come with all the luxury amenities that you can only dream of in a five-star suite (read: air conditioning and a comfy bed). From geodesic tents set around idyllic lakes to quirky tipis with outdoor seating areas, these plush stays are a million miles from roughing it. Say goodbye to those musty sleeping bags and have a rejuvenating stay at one of these fantastic glamping sites in Hong Kong.
Are you desperately in need of some green space therapy? Then, save this list of tipis, geodomes, bell tents and caravans.
Best luxury camping and glamping spots in Hong Kong
Long Coast Seasports is one to book if you’re looking for a weekend away from it all and out on the water. Choose between a small (up to four guests) or large safari tent (up to eight guests) and caravan (up to four guests), with the package promising accommodation, breakfast and all-access to watersports and facilities, including kayaks, bodyboards, SUP, wind and surfboards.
What to try: Watersports
With glamping options booked up well in advance, you’ll want to settle on your schedule quickly if you’re game for an adventure. Located on the southwestern tip of Cheung Chau, Saiyuen Camping & Adventure Park has become a hotspot for weekend getaways since opening up its 11 acres to travel-hungry Hongkongers. The site offers many accommodation options from Star-gazing Geodesic Domes and Romantic Tree Cocoons to African Safari Tents, Mongolian Ger and Native American Teepees. Each one is equipped with air conditioning, indoor lighting, mosquito nets and screens, and a private bathroom with hot and cold running water.
What to try: Tree top canopy walk, climbing monkeys, archery combat, bubble soccer, junior abseiling and other unique adventures.
Park Nature has plenty of small cabins and caravan options for a comfortable (and quirky!) glamping experience. A unique, secluded party venue, cabins can be rented out for small gatherings or wedding events. At the same time, the caravans are equipped for an overnight stay, including furniture, air conditioning, a fridge, shower, wifi, and a small private garden and barbecue facilities. An ideal pick for pet lovers, too, many caravan options are pet-friendly and come with tiny teepees for your furry friends.
What to try: Mountain biking, Kai Kung Leng hiking, farm tour
If you fancy stargazing, Galaxy Garden on Lantau Island should be on your radar. The stargazing tent camps come equipped with all the modern facilities such as air conditioning, electric blankets, Wi-Fi, outdoor bench chairs, and more. Moreover, you can choose between the Small Starry Sky Tent or the Large Starry Sky Tent. The Fully Transparent Starry Sky Tent takes the stargazing experience up a notch.
What to try: Outdoor BBQ, Nature walk
If you are visiting Lantau Island, stay in a caravan on Welcome Beach for an exclusive experience. The stay makes for a perfect beach getaway with Hong Kong’s longest Cheung Sha Beach beach, steps away from the site. Spend your days by the water and enjoy a complimentary barbecue grill at night.
What to try: Hike to Tian Tan Buddha (Big Buddha), explore Lantau Island
Have you been looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life? We Camp has three camping zones including a glamping site, a car camping area and an exclusive area for picnics. The aesthetic tents set up on a wooden platform offer unmissable views of the surrounding lakes and mountains. What’s more, these luxury accomodations come with individual bathrooms and shower rooms.
What to try: Outdoor picnic
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Hong Kong is dotted with fantastic camping and glamping spots in glorious greenery at a stone's throw from the city. Welcome Beach should make it to the top of your list.
Answer: Sure, you may love Bear Grylls-ing it on a wild camping trip, but if you are looking to camp with a dash of comfort, the glamping sites have got you covered. Camping in luxury tents is known as glamping.
Answer: From geodesic tents set around idyllic lakes to quirky tipis with outdoor seating areas, a glamping holiday is a million miles from roughing it.
Answer: Since most glamping sites offer adventure activities, it is best to wear loose, comfortable clothes.
Answer: Since, camping requires you to stay out in the wild, packing a handful and snacks, warm clothes and some emergency medication can be a good idea.