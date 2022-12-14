Dreamy places to go glamping in Hong Kong

Nothing is more therapeutic than spending some time in the lap of nature. Whether that’s a trip to the beach or a long walk surrounded by lush countryside, spending time outdoors is a great way to manage stress. And, where better way to soothe your soul than a lush retreat in Hong Kong? Hardened Hongkongers sometimes need to remind themselves what the great outdoors is like, too!

Sure, you may love Bear Grylls-ing it on a wild camping trip. However, if you are looking to camp with a dash of comfort, the glamping sites in Hong Kong have got you covered. Besides, there can be no better way to embrace Mother Nature than sleeping under the stars. Hong Kong is dotted with fantastic camping and glamping spots in glorious greenery at a stone’s throw from the city. So, it’s time to start planning a Hong Kong staycation – but if camping is a stretch, we’ve rounded up luxury glamping sites for a countryside escape with a smart edge.

These glamping and camping sites in Hong Kong are a cut above your average campsites. They come with all the luxury amenities that you can only dream of in a five-star suite (read: air conditioning and a comfy bed). From geodesic tents set around idyllic lakes to quirky tipis with outdoor seating areas, these plush stays are a million miles from roughing it. Say goodbye to those musty sleeping bags and have a rejuvenating stay at one of these fantastic glamping sites in Hong Kong.

Are you desperately in need of some green space therapy? Then, save this list of tipis, geodomes, bell tents and caravans.

Best luxury camping and glamping spots in Hong Kong

Featured and hero image courtesy: Pexels, Lucija Ros via Unsplash