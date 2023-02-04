History of Great Wall of China and fascinating facts to know about it

China is gifted with many fascinating structures that are worth your time. And the majestic Great Wall of China is one such attraction that demands at least one visit.

The magnificent structure, which has stood the test of time, is among many things that draw visitors to this marvel. And, just like its seemingly unending serpentine wall, this Chinese landmark has a vast history, a long list of interesting facts, and some myths linked to it.

The Great Wall of China: History

The Great Wall of China exists as one of the greatest spectacles in the world, with a history of over 2,300 years. The longest wall in the world was constructed over generations by the emperors of China to protect their territory. The vision was to safeguard the land from northern nomadic intruders. For millennia, long before China was tied into one country, during the Warring States period, such walls helped in securing the borders.

In 220 B.C.E., the first Emperor Qin Shi Huang unified China and regulated a decade-long task of combining the walls into one. The Great Wall of China was never just one single wall. It is a series of fortifications and barriers. The enormous structure, which is in the northern part of the country, spans nearly 6,700 kilometres from Gansu province to Hebei Province, covering plateaus, deserts, grasslands, and mountains. Some sections of the wall were made of brick, and some were made of rammed earth. In some sections, there was also the use of marble blocks and granite. Over time, the design of the wall was changed according to the updated building techniques.

How long is the Great Wall of China?

The monumental masterpiece is about 21,196 kilometres long. Most of the sections of the Great Wall that firmly stand today are a terrific result of the sheer architectural maintenance that started during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). During this period, the wall was strengthened to block any further Mongolian violations. To date, the most well-preserved Ming Dynasty Great Wall has been serving as a well-built architectural marvel spanning 8,850 kilometres. Presently, the Great Wall of China stands tough in 15 provinces, including Shandong, Xinjiang, Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Henan, Gansu, Jilin, Qinghai, Liaoning, Shaanxi, Tianjin, Shanxi, Beijing, and Hebei.

Interesting facts about the Great Wall of China that you probably didn’t know

This largest man-made project in the world spans 15 northern Chinese provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities and involves 15 geographically significant passageways.

The height of the Great Wall of China is nearly 6 to 8 metres, about 3-5 times the average height of an adult.

The fact that the wall is visible from space is a myth. The Great Wall of China is not visible to the human eye from space.

Scribbling on the Great Wall is prohibited. But, during the Ming Dynasty, every single brick was engraved with the name of the labourers along with the dates for respective responsibilities.

The use of sticky rice in the composition of the structure, along with earth and stones, is said to be the fundamental reason behind the strength and durability of the wall.

How to reach

Beijing is mostly considered the centre point to get to the Great Wall, given the close distance to several sections of the architectural marvel. From Beijing, it takes about 1 hour and 40 minutes to reach the Great Wall of China by car or by bus. Each of the famous sections of the wall offers spectacular views, and beginning with Badaling could be great because it happens to be the most visited section by visitors and tourists. It takes around 1 hour and 18 minutes to reach Badaling from Beijing by car. Also, various trains can be accessed from Beijing Huangtudian Railway Station. They take close to 1.5 hours to reach Badaling.

Then there’s Mutianyu, which is nearly 90 minutes away from Beijing and happens to be a relatively less-crowded section of the wall. This particular section takes pride in offering a wide range of breathtaking views of the Chinese countryside. It takes about 1 hour on a train from Beijing Railway Station to Huairou Station. From there, visitors can take a bus or a cab to the Mutianyu Great Wall Scenic area.

Hero Image Credit: Hung Chung Chih/Shutterstock; Feature Image Credit: Rongyiquan/Shutterstock

This story first appeared here.