Guide to Hội An, Vietnam: Where lanterns steal the ‘spotlight’

‘A day is just not enough; you must stay in Hội An,’ advised a friend who struck off run-of-the-mill things on my list and insisted on spending two nights in this beguiling port city. I am indebted for this invaluable tip. To say that the city’s warmth is irresistible, and it must be on every traveller’s Vietnam itinerary is only an understatement. Hội An is charming and photogenic.

Home to a fusion of cultures, the city stands aplomb with a distinctive character. With seemingly endless stretches of silk lanterns serenading the yellow heritage buildings, it looks straight out of a fairy tale! The time-honoured practice of lantern crafting, which has thrived for hundreds of years, adds to the charm.

Like most travellers, I was enamoured with the postcard pictures of lantern-lit Hội An, which comes alive on full moon nights. However, the city’s charm goes beyond the boat ride. While nicknames like The Yellow City, Vietnam’s Capital of Tailors, or The City of Lanterns strengthen its cultural value, Hội An’s soul lies in its historical centre — a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. This port town is a treasure trove of yellow facades, traditional assembly halls, merchant houses, bridges, pagoda temples, museums, craft villages, cafes, restaurants, and fancy tailor-made suit shops. The variety of street food is unmissable, too.

History of Hội An

Located downstream of a large river and by the ocean, 30 kilometres from Da Nang, Hội An is the shining star of Vietnam’s Quảng Nam province. From being a crucial trading port from the 15th to 19th century to establishing itself as a self-sustainable and culturally diverse city now, it has come a long way. The town has kept its traditional timber houses intact and safeguarded its rural areas, local values, and culinary traditions despite tourism. The collectives and antiques in the museums tell tales of traders and merchants who flocked in from various parts of the world. They also spotlight significant cultural exchanges between Vietnam and both, Japan and China. Chinese, Japanese, and French architectural influences are evident in the houses. While the ceramic trade was big, the gorgeous display of lanterns every evening also came from these foreign settlers. The Japanese and Chinese used to hang these handmade lanterns outside their houses as a reminder of their homelands. On special occasions, especially full moon nights, people would float lanterns in the river. Ever since the lanterns have become a symbol of Hội An.

Every day is a light festival

The 14th day of every lunar month is significant as the Vietnamese pay respect to their ancestors. On this day, the street lights are kept to a minimum to let lanterns shine along the alleyways and the river. Everyone releases lamps in the river and offers their prayers at Hoai River. People chant and celebrate in temples. The twinkling lights reflecting in the water coupled with the fragrance of incense sticks, and the presence of people, turn the atmosphere ethereal. I felt like I saw a glimpse of India’s iconic Dev Deepawali!

If you cannot plan to be there on the full moon night, do not fret. On any given evening, thousands of silk lanterns line up outside the cafes, bars, restaurants, hotels, shops, and boats here. Old ladies and children sell colourful floating candles and paper lanterns to be released into the water for good luck.

Stroll Around

When in Hội An, you must take a boat ride. But also allow yourself to wander without an itinerary. Spend the evening at one of the town’s charming corner cafés, have Bánh mì (Vietnamese sandwiches) with coffee, and watch people stroll by. During the day, take long walks. Head to the old town and explore its pretty lanes. Cop souvenirs, while soaking in the sights, sounds, colours, and art around. The background of the yellow facades, the red-tiled Chinese houses, the Japanese bridge from 1590, the ancient community halls, the cool art cafes, and the unrivalled lanterns will give you a sense of fulfilment.

Sign up for basket boat rides in the coconut village, traditional Chinese painting classes, lantern-making workshops, pottery-making, and cooking sessions. Spare a complete day for Cửa Đại and An Bang, the two gorgeous beaches of Hội An. And do not forget to get a suit stitched for yourself by one of the experienced tailors here!

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How to go from Hanoi to Hội An?

Travelling in a train from Hanoi to Hội An is considered the best option. Several trains ply this route on a daily basis, with varying seat classes and prices. The journey takes about 16 to 17 hours, with scenic views to give company. Alternatively, several companies also operate multiple buses in this route. The time taken remains the same as trains.

-What is the best month to visit Hội An?

From February to August, the city experiences a cool and pleasant weather. This period is ideal to visit the beaches of the city as the weather is mild with light sunshine and less rain. September to January sees heavy rains, and is thus an off period. It is advised to check the weather forecast before outlining an intinerary during these months.